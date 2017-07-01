₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:09pm
Local divers rescued a resident of Suleja who was caught in flooding today near FCT, Abuja...According to reports, at least ten residents of Suleja, Niger State are missing and feared dead due to the heavy downpour and flood that started in the early hours of Sunday.
The heavy rainfall lasted till about 9:30 a.m on Sunday morning.
There was hardly any community in Suleja that was not affected by the adverse effects of the rain.
Some buildgings collapsed during the heavy downpour, resulting in the death of some residents while many sustained different degree of injuries.
Some residents who tried to leave their submerged homes for safety were swept away by the flood.
Cars and vehicles parked on the water ways were also not spared as they were moved from their original positions.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/flood-renders-many-homeless-in-suleja.html
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:10pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by ekensi01(m): 8:15pm
When such things comes all criminals are flushed away including the blood shades.
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by OrestesDante: 8:15pm
Thank God he is alive. That's Suleja flood for you.
Lekki flood is just Behind that's the difference.
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:20pm
Wow they did well,being your brother's keeper should not be only with words back it up with actions
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by vanbonattel: 8:22pm
Someone needs to go and rescue Osinbanjo, he is drowning in the silence of Aso rock.
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by veekid(m): 9:17pm
This one is strong ooooo
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by TheHistorian(m): 9:17pm
vanbonattel:
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:17pm
Rainy season and it's troubles.
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by NobleAngell(f): 9:17pm
Think God for his life but I don't trust the guy, he looks suicidal to me. Are you sure he didn't deliberately...
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by ymee(m): 9:17pm
ekensi01:
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by lucrownt(m): 9:18pm
Thanks to God
May every living soul reading this not entertain Death this year.. May God cover us....
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 9:18pm
You don min nit
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by bsideboii(m): 9:18pm
Thank God for his life!
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by Otapipia: 9:18pm
See as the guy relax for their hand. Conveyed like a king.
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by cyberdurable(m): 9:19pm
NwaAmaikpe ....... This guy av taken over nairaland walahi..
As fearless as Nnamdi kanu
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by kingrt2(m): 9:19pm
See signature
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by digitalbabalawo(m): 9:20pm
Omo mehn
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by grandstar(m): 9:20pm
This is good news
Things really are getting worse. Truly these are the last days (2 Timothy 3'1-5,13).
This in someway is good news. Our deliverance is drawing near (Luke 21:28)
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by MadCow1: 9:21pm
Million Naira question: What amount of rainfall caused this flooding.
Is any agency of government carrying out any study on this recurrent phenomenon?
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by IJOBA2: 9:21pm
CHAI THE NIGGA FOR DON DRINK 7 CUPS OF REFINED WATER
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by cyberdurable(m): 9:22pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Iseeee
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by partnerbiz4: 9:22pm
Chai...
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by Spactacle(m): 9:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:
and you call yourself a Christian
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by Dutchey(m): 9:23pm
.
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by Spactacle(m): 9:23pm
Too bad
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by IJOBA2: 9:24pm
NwaAmaikpe:MUMUNI ALAO
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by highmood(m): 9:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:Oga what kind of wish is that for your fellow human beings? Because of people like you, some people thinks igbos are wicked and rude. Do you know there so many good christian and muslim Northerners? So calm down man.
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by selfmadeboss: 9:27pm
thunder fire poverty
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by dirtymoney(m): 9:27pm
Are they trying to divert our attention from Lekki flooding?
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by NubiLove(m): 9:29pm
this is is worse than lekki.
|Re: Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos by Piiko(m): 9:29pm
Na God save you, I am sure he's enjoying the carriage like small baby
