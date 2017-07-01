Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Young Man Saved From Drowning In Suleja Flood Near Abuja. Photos (11931 Views)

The heavy rainfall lasted till about 9:30 a.m on Sunday morning.



There was hardly any community in Suleja that was not affected by the adverse effects of the rain.



Some buildgings collapsed during the heavy downpour, resulting in the death of some residents while many sustained different degree of injuries.



Some residents who tried to leave their submerged homes for safety were swept away by the flood.



Cars and vehicles parked on the water ways were also not spared as they were moved from their original positions.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/flood-renders-many-homeless-in-suleja.html

When such things comes all criminals are flushed away including the blood shades.





Lekki flood is just Behind that's the difference. Thank God he is alive. That's Suleja flood for you.Lekki flood is just Behind that's the difference. 3 Likes

Wow they did well,being your brother's keeper should not be only with words back it up with actions 14 Likes

Someone needs to go and rescue Osinbanjo, he is drowning in the silence of Aso rock. 13 Likes 1 Share

This one is strong ooooo

Someone needs to go and rescue Osinbanjo, he is drowning in the silence of Aso rock.









Rainy season and it's troubles. Rainy season and it's troubles. 7 Likes 1 Share

Think God for his life but I don't trust the guy, he looks suicidal to me. Are you sure he didn't deliberately...

When such things comes all criminals are flushed away including the blood shades.

Thanks to God

May every living soul reading this not entertain Death this year.. May God cover us.... 6 Likes

Thank God for his life!

See as the guy relax for their hand. Conveyed like a king.

NwaAmaikpe ....... This guy av taken over nairaland walahi..



As fearless as Nnamdi kanu 15 Likes

This is good news



Things really are getting worse. Truly these are the last days (2 Timothy 3'1-5,13).



This in someway is good news. Our deliverance is drawing near (Luke 21:28)

Million Naira question: What amount of rainfall caused this flooding.





Is any agency of government carrying out any study on this recurrent phenomenon?

I honestly wish the whole of the North is submerged in water.



I honestly wish the whole of the North is submerged in water.



and you call yourself a Christian and you call yourself a Christian 6 Likes 1 Share

Too bad

I honestly wish the whole of the North is submerged in water.

Oga what kind of wish is that for your fellow human beings? Because of people like you, some people thinks igbos are wicked and rude. Do you know there so many good christian and muslim Northerners? So calm down man. Oga what kind of wish is that for your fellow human beings? Because of people like you, some people thinks igbos are wicked and rude. Do you know there so many good christian and muslim Northerners? So calm down man. 1 Like

thunder fire poverty

Are they trying to divert our attention from Lekki flooding?

this is is worse than lekki.