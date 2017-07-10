₦airaland Forum

Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by hollawaley2: 10:10pm On Jul 09
Ex #BBNAIJA housemates Debbierise and Melvin Oduah are sparking Dating Rumors as they share Photos and Videos of themselves Vacationing in Dubai. They posted pictures of them together having fun at the desert.

Debbie Rise captioned it:

"Desert Safari... I could do this over and again.. @melvin0duah my partner in crime, wehdone sir.. " "I can't even hide my excitement �.. Let's tour Dubai together, shall we?"

"The Desert Safari is always an amazing experience. Yesterday was so much fun with @debie_rise "

watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok-cGW1vu_o

source-https://www.instagram.com/p/BWULg9rlV1G/?taken-by=debie_rise&hl=en

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by hollawaley2: 10:11pm On Jul 09
more-
lalasticlala

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Ezigboune(f): 10:12pm On Jul 09
Their business not mine

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Piiko(m): 10:20pm On Jul 09
Debbie that always acts naive abeg give her good D that will change her dazall
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by itspzpics(m): 10:22pm On Jul 09
nice one
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by makydebbie(f): 10:26pm On Jul 09
Lol, Debbie wan chop all available bananas before marriage. grin

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Blackhawk03: 10:36pm On Jul 09
Debbie be dicking every Dickson lipsrsealed kiss

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:58pm On Jul 09
Afonja and flatino in one headline enjoying themselves thank god oh

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by jakandeola(m): 11:17pm On Jul 09
makydebbie:
Lol, Debbie wan chop all available bananas before marriage. grin
wat a banana?
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by AKPOSbaba: 12:19am
Dis boy shud kip his deek for one corner and allow dis girl concentrate on writing dat one elusive big hit
dat will cement her place in the industry's mainstream.
Afta dat,Melvin u fit show yasef.

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by liftedhigh: 10:38am
Cool
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by geekybabe(f): 10:38am
wink
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by EntMirror: 10:38am
Wow.. Nice cool desert .. I think this place will be my next visit.
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by SplendidE(f): 10:38am
make then enjoy but make them no go the other room o I rest my case
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:39am
We are talking about Lekki and Suleja.
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by ahhdah(f): 10:39am
They look good together jare

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by lacoach: 10:39am
Bassey must be generous for dashing Melvin his used toy .
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by VanUrch(m): 10:39am
Melvin was in BBA not BBnaija so they were never housemates
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 10:40am
Make them enjoy!
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Chidinmaluv22(f): 10:40am
Debbie. kwa
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by MrImole(m): 10:40am
Nonsense!
















The moderators here are mad.
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Iceman296: 10:40am
Ezigboune:
Their business not mine

Took it out of my mouth. grin
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by dahunsy(m): 10:40am
Coughs***clears throat# I use to think this mavin boy na gay oooo....buh why Debbie??
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by okonja(m): 10:41am
Nice one..Enjoy the life of your head jare Debbie undecided
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Kendroid: 10:41am
Debie and Deek be like 5 & 6 grin
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:41am
shocked

Pastor's daughters are the most wayward

Probably karma paying them for misleading people.
Because most pastors never practice what they preach.

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Prinzyy: 10:41am
When did pastor daughter start dating
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by kingrt2(m): 10:42am
Good for her

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Aburi001: 10:43am
Ezigboune:
Their business not mine
We go soon her tales about heartbeat grin grin
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by gentlemanism1(m): 10:44am
makydebbie:
Lol, Debbie wan chop all available bananas before marriage. grin

She's ur namesake so u know her better. It runs in d.....

Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by davodyguy: 10:45am
Poverty died a painful death and no one to resurrect it.
Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Kobicove(m): 10:52am
Melvin the big loser that left the Big Brother house completely empty handed...not even a kiss from one of the chicks angry

