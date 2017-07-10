Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) (12770 Views)

Debbie Rise captioned it:



"Desert Safari... I could do this over and again.. @melvin0duah my partner in crime, wehdone sir.. " "I can't even hide my excitement �.. Let's tour Dubai together, shall we?"



"The Desert Safari is always an amazing experience. Yesterday was so much fun with @debie_rise "



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok-cGW1vu_o



Ex #BBNAIJA housemates Debbierise and Melvin Oduah are sparking Dating Rumors as they share Photos and Videos of themselves Vacationing in Dubai. They posted pictures of them together having fun at the desert.

source- https://www.instagram.com/p/BWULg9rlV1G/?taken-by=debie_rise&hl=en

lalasticlala 1 Like

Their business not mine 10 Likes

Debbie that always acts naive abeg give her good D that will change her dazall

nice one

Lol, Debbie wan chop all available bananas before marriage. 15 Likes 1 Share

Debbie be dicking every Dickson 10 Likes

Afonja and flatino in one headline enjoying themselves thank god oh 1 Like 1 Share

makydebbie:

Lol, Debbie wan chop all available bananas before marriage. wat a banana? wat a banana?

Dis boy shud kip his deek for one corner and allow dis girl concentrate on writing dat one elusive big hit

dat will cement her place in the industry's mainstream.

Afta dat,Melvin u fit show yasef. 1 Like 1 Share

Cool

Wow.. Nice cool desert .. I think this place will be my next visit.

make then enjoy but make them no go the other room o I rest my case

We are talking about Lekki and Suleja.

They look good together jare 1 Like

Bassey must be generous for dashing Melvin his used toy .

Melvin was in BBA not BBnaija so they were never housemates

Make them enjoy!

Debbie. kwa

Nonsense!

































The moderators here are mad.

Ezigboune:

Their business not mine

Took it out of my mouth. Took it out of my mouth.

Coughs***clears throat# I use to think this mavin boy na gay oooo....buh why Debbie??

Nice one..Enjoy the life of your head jare Debbie

Debie and Deek be like 5 & 6





Pastor's daughters are the most wayward



Probably karma paying them for misleading people.

Because most pastors never practice what they preach. Pastor's daughters are the most waywardProbably karma paying them for misleading people.Because most pastors never practice what they preach. 3 Likes 3 Shares

When did pastor daughter start dating

Good for her



See signature

Ezigboune:

Their business not mine We go soon her tales about heartbeat We go soon her tales about heartbeat

makydebbie:

Lol, Debbie wan chop all available bananas before marriage.

She's ur namesake so u know her better. It runs in d..... She's ur namesake so u know her better. It runs in d..... 1 Like

Poverty died a painful death and no one to resurrect it.