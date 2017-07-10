₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,074 members, 3,647,964 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 11:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) (12770 Views)
Mr Eazi And Temi Otedola Trailed By Dating Rumors (Photos) / Wizkid Reacts To Dating Rumors With Zambian Vixen [PICS] / Beverly Osu Wraps Melvin Oduah In Between Her Thighs As They Frolick In The Pool (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by hollawaley2: 10:10pm On Jul 09
Ex #BBNAIJA housemates Debbierise and Melvin Oduah are sparking Dating Rumors as they share Photos and Videos of themselves Vacationing in Dubai. They posted pictures of them together having fun at the desert.
Debbie Rise captioned it:
"Desert Safari... I could do this over and again.. @melvin0duah my partner in crime, wehdone sir.. " "I can't even hide my excitement �.. Let's tour Dubai together, shall we?"
"The Desert Safari is always an amazing experience. Yesterday was so much fun with @debie_rise "
watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok-cGW1vu_o
source-https://www.instagram.com/p/BWULg9rlV1G/?taken-by=debie_rise&hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by hollawaley2: 10:11pm On Jul 09
more-
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Ezigboune(f): 10:12pm On Jul 09
Their business not mine
10 Likes
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Piiko(m): 10:20pm On Jul 09
Debbie that always acts naive abeg give her good D that will change her dazall
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by itspzpics(m): 10:22pm On Jul 09
nice one
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by makydebbie(f): 10:26pm On Jul 09
Lol, Debbie wan chop all available bananas before marriage.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Blackhawk03: 10:36pm On Jul 09
Debbie be dicking every Dickson
10 Likes
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:58pm On Jul 09
Afonja and flatino in one headline enjoying themselves thank god oh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by jakandeola(m): 11:17pm On Jul 09
makydebbie:wat a banana?
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by AKPOSbaba: 12:19am
Dis boy shud kip his deek for one corner and allow dis girl concentrate on writing dat one elusive big hit
dat will cement her place in the industry's mainstream.
Afta dat,Melvin u fit show yasef.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by liftedhigh: 10:38am
Cool
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by geekybabe(f): 10:38am
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by EntMirror: 10:38am
Wow.. Nice cool desert .. I think this place will be my next visit.
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by SplendidE(f): 10:38am
make then enjoy but make them no go the other room o I rest my case
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:39am
We are talking about Lekki and Suleja.
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by ahhdah(f): 10:39am
They look good together jare
1 Like
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by lacoach: 10:39am
Bassey must be generous for dashing Melvin his used toy .
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by VanUrch(m): 10:39am
Melvin was in BBA not BBnaija so they were never housemates
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 10:40am
Make them enjoy!
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Chidinmaluv22(f): 10:40am
Debbie. kwa
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by MrImole(m): 10:40am
Nonsense!
The moderators here are mad.
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Iceman296: 10:40am
Ezigboune:
Took it out of my mouth.
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by dahunsy(m): 10:40am
Coughs***clears throat# I use to think this mavin boy na gay oooo....buh why Debbie??
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by okonja(m): 10:41am
Nice one..Enjoy the life of your head jare Debbie
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Kendroid: 10:41am
Debie and Deek be like 5 & 6
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:41am
Pastor's daughters are the most wayward
Probably karma paying them for misleading people.
Because most pastors never practice what they preach.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Prinzyy: 10:41am
When did pastor daughter start dating
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by kingrt2(m): 10:42am
Good for her
See signature
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Aburi001: 10:43am
Ezigboune:We go soon her tales about heartbeat
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by gentlemanism1(m): 10:44am
makydebbie:
She's ur namesake so u know her better. It runs in d.....
1 Like
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by davodyguy: 10:45am
Poverty died a painful death and no one to resurrect it.
|Re: Debie-Rise And Melvin Oduah Vacation In Dubai, Spark Dating Rumors (Pics, Video) by Kobicove(m): 10:52am
Melvin the big loser that left the Big Brother house completely empty handed...not even a kiss from one of the chicks
1 Like
Kate Henshaw-nuttal: “…thank God, I Did Not Marry A Nigerian” / Juliet Ibrahim Slammed By Nigerian Fans Over Ebola Post- Photo / Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today
Viewing this topic: phatlajoo, realestniggah, yappie11187, Tekus, Bangalee10(m), Fmplenty, Adex7004(m), Theemayji, eventlamp, Kekostic(m), deor03(m), Watmoree(m), blogreporter, 100Th(m), critzson(m), bimbal, oseyere(m), deskhal(m), debeginin, Oloriokokan, Jhunnyleel, teozey111(m), EvaVerdure(m), Nikkyhoney143(f), boseoluwakemi, wiringdpt(m), pillan(f), tbaby123(f), Elinosweet143(f), frankzone, gbolaguntegbole(m), josessybj, aidelojestan(m), Ibukzy(m), zaragoza(m), Atlantia(f), Lovexme(m), nnamene55, Equalizer(m), baf, femimighty, omega555, teebanks, oluwole1211(m), Daveed4Jesus(m), aire94, dynamicbuzz(f), paulpraiz(m), siriyke(m), atiku07(m), warbay, jameshow, iyatrustee(f), Bestlily(f), itriumph(m), gocac(f), yemilala(m), mezynaija(m), einsteine(m), adangonadi, chicent2k3(m), luckynzo(m), PhilJames, personal59(m), edujandon(m), oathman(m), kenchop(m), Maxpower and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16