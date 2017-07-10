Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith (8771 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWWF9RQD4nQ/





Celebrity Fashion designer, Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual is engaged to his girlfriend of many years! Yomi Casual who has a child with his baby mama Faith, proposed to his now fiancé @fabjewels early this morning.



Read the engagement announcement after the cut...





Congrats. Hope its not "Lord of the ring" tinz

His Business 1 Like

Congrats

that's very good oo

You Bleep am com give am belle, thats when u realise she ready for engagent Before na me go engage am?You Bleep am com give am belle, thats when u realise she ready for engagent

His business. Congrats still.





How is this news worthy?



What's the difference,

How does this change anything?



I don't know if to call this a paradox, an irony or a joke.

They cohabit,

She has a child for him

She cooks for him,

She has been utterly conquered by him



So what is he enagaing?

So what's the big deal that they are engaged.



His Business His baby mama or wife or whatever ....His Business 1 Like

Good girls too scarce,the ones wen I dey see Na only fork dem good for and too disturb for marriage 2 Likes

Good for him



Somebody explain to me pls. Which kin engagement pass d belle wey U don give am and una born d pikin,d pikin de alive and wellSomebody explain to me pls. 1 Like

Well, congrats!





Who he wan engage before? After she don born pikin for am?



She's lucky though... her baby daddy decided to marry her... 1 Like

The Devil you know is better than the Angel you never met...Good of you Yomi

never knew that this guy is AY's brother, anyway happy married life them..

Congrats. Hope its not "Lord of the ring" tinz lol very funny lol very funny

we should now fry water ? 1 Like

God when will mine be

Congratulations 1 Like

we should now fry water ?





Why will a child use 'F' word? This is terribly bad for kids growing up. Some jokes makes 0 senseWhy will a child use 'F' word?

No news here



But when will they divorce? But when will they divorce?

I thought ay has been claiming Warri boy? how come he and his family re bearing Yoruba names?

Good step bro