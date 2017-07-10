₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,074 members, 3,647,964 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 11:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith (8771 Views)
Efe Changes The Polo, Rocks Yomi Casual Designers / AY Gives A Cheque Of N1m To Yomi Casual, His Brother (Photos) / Yomi Casual Abandoned His Babymama And Child In Warri - Instagram User Claims (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by lordkit2: 2:44am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWWF9RQD4nQ/
Celebrity Fashion designer, Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual is engaged to his girlfriend of many years! Yomi Casual who has a child with his baby mama Faith, proposed to his now fiancé @fabjewels early this morning.
Read the engagement announcement after the cut...
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/10/fashoin-designer-yomi-casual-engaged-to-his-girlfriend-of-many-years-photo/
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by Heromaniaa: 4:06am
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by Beesluv: 4:25am
Congrats. Hope its not "Lord of the ring" tinz
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by OrestesDante: 4:43am
His Business
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by gudbadgal(f): 5:36am
Congrats
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by itspzpics(m): 5:44am
that's very good oo
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by oluwasegun400: 9:22am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by huche(m): 10:48am
Before na me go engage am?
You Bleep am com give am belle, thats when u realise she ready for engagent
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by unitysheart(m): 10:49am
His business. Congrats still.
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by NwaAmaikpe: 10:49am
How is this news worthy?
What's the difference,
How does this change anything?
I don't know if to call this a paradox, an irony or a joke.
They cohabit,
She has a child for him
She cooks for him,
She has been utterly conquered by him
So what is he enagaing?
So what's the big deal that they are engaged.
Marriage is so overrated in the zoo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by netbeans1(m): 10:50am
His baby mama or wife or whatever ....
His Business
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by zeusdgrt(m): 10:51am
Good girls too scarce,the ones wen I dey see Na only fork dem good for and too disturb for marriage
2 Likes
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by MATBILL10: 10:52am
Good for him
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by Prettycoin: 10:53am
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by dokiOloye(m): 10:53am
Which kin engagement pass d belle wey U don give am and una born d pikin,d pikin de alive and well
Somebody explain to me pls.
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by RealHaute: 10:53am
Well, congrats!
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by jashar(f): 10:54am
Who he wan engage before? After she don born pikin for am?
She's lucky though... her baby daddy decided to marry her...
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by okonja(m): 10:55am
The Devil you know is better than the Angel you never met...Good of you Yomi
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by classikbill(m): 10:57am
never knew that this guy is AY's brother, anyway happy married life them..
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by sidneyeze: 10:59am
Beesluv:lol very funny
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by emmyquan: 10:59am
we should now fry water ?
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by vivianbelema(f): 11:00am
God when will mine be
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by mozino6(m): 11:01am
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by mozino6(m): 11:02am
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by davodyguy: 11:04am
This is terribly bad for kids growing up. Some jokes makes 0 sense
emmyquan:
Why will a child use 'F' word?
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by kingrt2(m): 11:04am
No news here
View ma signature
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by Solomonudofia(m): 11:11am
Kkk
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by edeXede: 11:11am
But when will they divorce?
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by INDUSTRIALFAN(m): 11:16am
I thought ay has been claiming Warri boy? how come he and his family re bearing Yoruba names?
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by yoruBADboi(m): 11:32am
Good step bro
|Re: Yomi Makun Yomi Casual Engaged To His Baby Mama, Faith by slap1(m): 11:36am
Which of them is Yomi Casual?
HOT!!! See What Man U Footballer "Nani" Is Doing With His Hot Bikin Fiancee / Wizkid In Love Wit Lagos Big Girl / Has Wizkid Joined Gay Association in Naija?(see Photo)
Viewing this topic: Galileogalileo(m), gabbywatch77, ebimila, whitepump, ola808, louisa4luv, doctorbabs(m), isaacjoe77(m), stalwart123(m), Nimzy1111, horllamy(m), oyix(m), Pinkieblue(f), unilagfreshest(m), Mayfinegirl, obioji(f), luke007(m), seyijobi(m), babythug(f), Realculture(m), jcross19, Propene, lotannad1, Topsi4ual(f), marumaru, elvi02, Owiii(m) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10