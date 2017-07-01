₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by CastedDude: 5:22am
The Nigeria Professional Football League clash between Remo Stars and Ifeanyi Ubah which was slated for Sunday, July 9, was called off. The Remo Stars Football Club players were struck by food poisoning prior to the top-flight match against the Anambra Warriors with 13 players hospitalized.
This reportedly happened on the eve of Sunday’s Week 28 NPFL tie with Ifeanyi Ubah.
At that moment, 13 first-team Remo Stars players, including their leading scorer, Victor Mbaoma, Ekene Awazie and Salefu Ochowechi as well as the goalkeeper trainer and media officer are violently sick with food poisoning.
It was gathered that the players began complaining of stomach pain and tiredness, after after their dinner which was a meal of semovita and Egusi.
Affected players were rushed down to Ikenne health center as team doctor Mr James is currently treating some players ensuring they get fluids in other not to suffer from dehydration while others are been monitored to ensure they recover from this health casualty.
Meanwhile, the League Management Company have subsequently announced the indefinite postponement of the match following complaints from the home team.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/remo-stars-players-struck-with-food-poisoning.html
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by CastedDude: 5:23am
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by GoodBehave: 5:36am
end time eba
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by bbm2016(m): 5:42am
I can't stop laughing...
Enjoyment wey dey kill
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by jcross19: 5:47am
God!!! Heart of man , fill with wickedness and evil get well brethren.
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by divinehand2003(m): 6:01am
Chai, mama-put has spoilt the career of these players ooooo. Oh my goodness. I can imagine the rapid running stomachs plus the explosive volcanic eruptions going on at the level of the anus of these players. May God help them survive this attack oooo.
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by DannyJ19(m): 6:05am
Ifeanyi ubah don bribe mama put........
why is the nurse using touch light...
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by seunlayi(m): 6:17am
This is serious, calls for serious investigation
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by seunlayi(m): 6:20am
bbm2016:
How is this a laughing mystery?
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by LastMumu: 6:37am
Look at how ill-equipped our hospital is. It looks more like a school hostel with hospital beds.
DannyJ19:
divinehand2003:
and how on earth did you guys come to the conclusion that the players ate from mama put?
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by GOOOGLE504(m): 6:41am
lol Nigeria I hail thee
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by doctimonyeka(m): 6:44am
Proper investigation should be launched into this melodrama that could have further embarrassed us the more as a nation...
Get well soon players..
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:46am
End time food may God help us
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by moshood521(m): 6:55am
Efo!!!.....
I na trust dat food
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by kingthreatz: 7:08am
Chei
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by divinehand2003(m): 8:28am
LastMumu:
Will those that feed on Mr Biggs be in a Hospital where there is no electricity? It's only mama-put customers that can be found here.
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by free2ryhme: 9:01am
Who poison them ooo
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by idrisolaide(m): 9:01am
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 9:01am
eiiya...una sorry
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by exlinkleads(f): 9:02am
oboy
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:02am
Next time they should go with their sidechicks to cook for them
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by yeyeboi(m): 9:02am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by maxiuc(m): 9:03am
What goes into the tummy must be carefully watched upon
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by Sniper12: 9:03am
semo and egusi to play football. chai
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by akraym(m): 9:03am
I hope this isn't an antics by remo stars to deliberately delay the match
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by sean1000x: 9:03am
LOOK AT OUR HOSPITAL? WHAT KIND OF EVIL COUNTRY IS THIS CHINEKE GOD OF NAZEREATH? YORUBA...LET GO OF THIS COUNTRY. YORUBA... I SAY LET GO OF THIS EVIL COUNTRY SO THAT SE AND SS CAN DEVELOP THEMSELVES IF YOU DON'T WANT TO GO AND DEVELOP YOURSELVES. STOP HOLDING SE AND SS HOSTAGE OUT OF FEAR OF WHAT HAUSA-FULANI WILL DO TO YOU.
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by banmee(m): 9:03am
jcross19:
Do you understand what food poisoning means?
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by admindim: 9:04am
seriously get well soon
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by Dutchey(m): 9:04am
Abi e ri Olohun
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by deebsman1(m): 9:04am
Na wa o, my country, zoocountry
|Re: Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos by tinny898(m): 9:04am
na wa o am seeing tinz
