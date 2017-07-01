Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigerian Players Hit With Food Poisoning After Eating Semovita & Egusi. Photos (13074 Views)

This reportedly happened on the eve of Sunday’s Week 28 NPFL tie with Ifeanyi Ubah.



At that moment, 13 first-team Remo Stars players, including their leading scorer, Victor Mbaoma, Ekene Awazie and Salefu Ochowechi as well as the goalkeeper trainer and media officer are violently sick with food poisoning.



It was gathered that the players began complaining of stomach pain and tiredness, after after their dinner which was a meal of semovita and Egusi.



Affected players were rushed down to Ikenne health center as team doctor Mr James is currently treating some players ensuring they get fluids in other not to suffer from dehydration while others are been monitored to ensure they recover from this health casualty.



Meanwhile, the League Management Company have subsequently announced the indefinite postponement of the match following complaints from the home team.



end time eba





I can't stop laughing...



I can't stop laughing...

Enjoyment wey dey kill

God!!! Heart of man , fill with wickedness and evil get well brethren.

Chai, mama-put has spoilt the career of these players ooooo. Oh my goodness. I can imagine the rapid running stomachs plus the explosive volcanic eruptions going on at the level of the anus of these players. May God help them survive this attack oooo.

Ifeanyi ubah don bribe mama put........



why is the nurse using touch light...

This is serious, calls for serious investigation

How is this a laughing mystery?

Look at how ill-equipped our hospital is. It looks more like a school hostel with hospital beds.



13 Likes

lol Nigeria I hail thee

Proper investigation should be launched into this melodrama that could have further embarrassed us the more as a nation...

Get well soon players..









Get well soon players.. 2 Likes

End time food may God help us

Efo!!!.....

I na trust dat food

Chei

Will those that feed on Mr Biggs be in a Hospital where there is no electricity ? It's only mama-put customers that can be found here.

Who poison them ooo

eiiya...una sorry

oboy





Next time they should go with their sidechicks to cook for them

Ok

What goes into the tummy must be carefully watched upon

semo and egusi to play football. chai

I hope this isn't an antics by remo stars to deliberately delay the match

LOOK AT OUR HOSPITAL? WHAT KIND OF EVIL COUNTRY IS THIS CHINEKE GOD OF NAZEREATH? YORUBA...LET GO OF THIS COUNTRY. YORUBA... I SAY LET GO OF THIS EVIL COUNTRY SO THAT SE AND SS CAN DEVELOP THEMSELVES IF YOU DON'T WANT TO GO AND DEVELOP YOURSELVES. STOP HOLDING SE AND SS HOSTAGE OUT OF FEAR OF WHAT HAUSA-FULANI WILL DO TO YOU.

jcross19:

God!!! Heart of man , fill with wickedness and evil get well brethren.

Do you understand what food poisoning means?

seriously get well soon

Abi e ri Olohun

Na wa o, my country, zoocountry