Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Islie: 6:03am
By Ismail Mudashir


The comment by the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was not the real reason why the Senators drew a battle line with the acting President, Daily Trust on Sunday has reliably gathered.

High level sources at the Senate told our correspondent that three reasons considered as “unpardonable sins of the acting President” were responsible for the senators stance. Osinbajo’s comment on Magu, the sources said, was only used as a cover up to justify the hostile action.

The Senate, on Tuesday passed a resolution suspending all issues relating to confirmation of political appointees sent to it by the Presidency, until the chairman of the EFCC was removed.

The Senators also demanded the outright sack of Magu, withdrawal of the comment made by Osinbajo and respect for laws relating to confirmation.

The resolutions were passed after the acting President’s request for the confirmation of the Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, was read on the floor of the Senate.

A Senator close to the leadership of the Senate said Federal Government’s appeal of the judgement of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in the asset declaration case against the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, was the main reason for the onslaught against the acting President.

Saraki was in June acquitted in the false and anticipatory declaration of assets case before the CCT.

The CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, had on June 14 upheld the no-case submission which Saraki filed after the prosecution closed its case, clearing him of the 13-count charges bordering on corruption leveled against him.

But the Federal Government filed 11 grounds of appeal at the Appeal Court in Abuja, challenging the judgement of the tribunal.

The government is asking the appellate court to set aside the CCT judgment and order Saraki to open his defence.

Appealing the judgement by the Federal Government, according to the source, was responsible for the latest offensive against the acting President, as it was generally believed by the Senators that Osinbajo was behind it.

“The Appeal of the case laid the foundation for the fight. It is widely believed in the camp of the Senate President that the acting President was responsible for it. If the appeal is not withdrawn, the fight will not end,” the lawmaker who does not want to be named said.


He also said the ongoing bid to recall Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi West by members of his constituents was being considered as ploy to get at Saraki.

“We are of the view that the rate at which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is going about it, is because it’s being teleguided to do so by the Presidency. This is another ploy to get at the Senate President. As you know, Melaye is his (Saraki) top loyalist,” he said.

Reminded of the fight between Melaye and the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, the lawmaker said, “You cannot know this more than me. I’m aware of it but the fight at the home front cannot make INEC to be all out to recall Melaye, no matter the influence of the governor in the commission. INEC is being controlled by the Federal Government.”

The third reason, according to the ranking Senator was the issue of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, who he said was acting the script of the acting President “to abuse the National Assembly and shortchanged five out of the six geopolitical zones.”

“We are not happy with Osinbajo at all because he has refused to call Fashola to order. Fashola and him (Osinbajo) are only interested in pumping money to the South-West. Look at the Airport project. And it is only the Lagos/Ibadan road that is ongoing in the country. There is the feeling of sectionalism,” he said.

Another Senator who also corroborated this said the issue of impeachment was real and that the acting President had no support base in the National Assembly.

“If you look at it, the voices in support of it are more than those who are against it. Saraki has no opposition in the Senate now. If somebody like Marafa can come out and say Saraki should be the acting President, which opposition are you talking about again?

“If care is not taken, we are heading towards a serious problem because if they started collating signatures, the man will become a history. The House will not hesitate to concur with us. It’s going to be a one-way affair,” he said.

It was gathered that the issue of impeachment came up at an executive session of the Senate on Tuesday that preceded the resolution on Magu. At the session that lasted for about an hour, a Senator mooted the idea. Source at the meeting said the issue of Melaye was also discussed.

The source said: “A Senator brought the idea but let me be frank with you, it wasn’t the general opinion. In fact, it was a side comment.”



On resolution for the sack of Magu, he said: “If they refuse to sack Magu, we will look at the constitution and do the needful, the source said.

In a phone interview, the chairman of the Senate Commitee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara), denied that there was anything to the resolution other than the acting President’s comment on Magu.

“As a Senator and on my honour, I know nothing underground to the resolution. Nobody has anything underground against anybody, to my knowledge. It’s purely because of the acting President’s comment on Magu, that’s all,” he said.

Clarifying his statement on Saraki during the debate on acting President’s comment, he said, “I stated it on a lighter note. This government is ours and I’m an APC member blood and soul. I’m solidly behind this government. Both the President and the acting President are my leaders. I respect their humility and honesty.

Contacted, the chairman of the Senate Commitee on Ethics, Privileges and Public petitions, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (PDP, Imo), who gave the Senate leadership 48 hours to act on Osinbajo said they are waiting for the decision of the Senate leadership on it.

Anyanwu who replied to a text message from our reporter said: “We are looking up to the leadership because they are yet to meet with the acting President.” Senator Anyanwu stated this on Friday night, 24 hours after Saraki met Osinbajo behind closed doors.

Several efforts to get the reaction of the Senate’s spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, were not successful as his mobile phones were switched off as at the time of filing this report.

Our reporter recalls that this is the second time that the Senate would be suspending the confirmation of the President’s nominees over Magu. In March, it suspended the confirmation of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) over the same issues.

After many weeks, it screened the nominees. So Far, 15 out the nominees have been confirmed.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/real-reasons-why-senate-moves-against-osinbajo/204650.html

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by prospero5(m): 6:08am
what do these senators feel like sef?

8 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by busuyem: 6:10am
Very funny.
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by molydonhenry(m): 6:12am
Nonsense?

3 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by babdap: 6:18am
may God punish all our self centred politicians.

6 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Ijaya123: 6:20am
These bunch of senators are just a disgrace to democracy. Absolutely nothing about national interest but personal interest.

Saraki is the worst senate president we ever had.

40 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by seunlayi(m): 6:24am
Democracy has come to stay even is apc is a bad market for Nigeria
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by val15: 6:25am
Only in nigeria

1 Like

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by L0rdRahl: 6:38am
Democracy is overrated.

3 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by ShobayoEmma(m): 6:57am
Retribution time is coming when Saraki will be engrossed in buying duplex for Kirikiri, mansion for Kuje and Estate for Alagbon only for himself and his partners in traitor.

12 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by feldido(m): 6:59am
So many Holes in what we call democracy in this country... ComedyNation sad angry

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Syphax(m): 7:05am
Lie if you think David Mark's legislature is better than Saraki's own

5 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by kolafolabi(m): 7:11am
Why APC fighting APC nah? This must be stopped if we want a progress in Nigeria

2 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by ProWalker: 7:12am
This 8th National Assembly is the most puerile and unserious assembly since Nigeria existence.

11 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by sunmike065(m): 7:14am
Then we will make you the so called senators knows that "POWER BELONG TO THE PEOPLE".

7 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by omohayek: 7:17am
Of the three reasons given, only the first two have any truth to them: that the Senate's actions are motivated purely by Saraki's attempt at evading justice. In that sense, it's also incorrect to say this fight isn't about Magu, as Saraki, Melaye and the other thieves in the Senate clearly hate and fear the man; they would block Magu's appointment even if Saraki didn't have the CCT to worry about.

The bit about Fashola is just the same old tired attempt by Saraki and his circle of thieves at using tribalism as a weapon against an opponent they are finding difficult to overcome - the 2nd Niger-Delta bridge is not in the SW, and how is the rest of the country going to transport its imports and exports if the Lagos-Ibadan expressway goes unrepaired? Of course, I expect lots of semi-literate tribalistic fo.ols to take the bait and buy the rubbish Saraki is selling, just as they've taken up his defense online out of a malignant sense of partisanship.

41 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Firefire(m): 7:18am
APC fight APC, Fight to death...

APC - party in power/government
APC - opposition party
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by tooth4tooth: 7:34am
Their usual platitudes,when they want to deceive the people,they use tribal or religious sentiments.We know the 8th senate is more of enemy to the masses than the present executive.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by wakes(m): 8:03am
Ok
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by robosky02(m): 8:04am
ok
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Abeyjide: 8:04am
thunder will fire all those politicians planning evil for this nation.
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:05am
Ijaya123:
These bunch of senators are just a disgrace to democracy. Absolutely nothing about national interest but personal interest.

Saraki is the worst senate president we ever had.
Says who?

1 Like

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by adetayo234: 8:05am
Those flaaaatheads supporting saraki, hope you can see that you are supporting wickedness and evil

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by connectpoint: 8:06am
But Magu is a Buhari problem and not Osinbajo now...are these senators dull ?
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Sleyanya1(m): 8:06am
,
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by iluvdonjazzy: 8:06am
if anything should happen to Osibanjo, weda by impeachment, assassination or otherwise, they will know the meaning of WWW Wide Wide West, they will know that it is the south west that is keeping nigeria one today, we ve tolorated the North for too long, Nigeria belongs to all of us so anybody can be a president weda igbo, benin, tiv, yoruba, ijaw, isoko, igala, idoma, igbira, hausa, etsako, efik, ibibio etc.

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:07am
Thunder fire SaraTHIEF and all the LegisLOOTERS


THIEVES!!! angry
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by dolphinife: 8:09am
The day Buhari lost it is the day he openly declare that he can work with anybody that emerge as the senate president....

Your guess is as good as mine since then

6 Likes

Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Wholue: 8:09am
Ok
Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by EntMirror: 8:09am
Hmmmm.. nawa oo ..

Please check my signature if you're business minded ... Want us to talk business.. Tired of these political games.

(0) (1) (Reply)

