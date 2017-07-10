₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,970 members, 3,647,604 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 09:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo (9738 Views)
Impeachment Axe Against Osinbajo: Has Senate Lost It? - By Jideofor Adibe / Presidential Aide Dismisses Faceless Nepotism Charges Against Osinbajo / Why Senate Rejected Jacob Daodu, Ondo Ambassadorial Nominee (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Islie: 6:03am
By Ismail Mudashir
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/real-reasons-why-senate-moves-against-osinbajo/204650.html
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by prospero5(m): 6:08am
what do these senators feel like sef?
8 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by busuyem: 6:10am
Very funny.
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by molydonhenry(m): 6:12am
Nonsense?
3 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by babdap: 6:18am
may God punish all our self centred politicians.
6 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Ijaya123: 6:20am
These bunch of senators are just a disgrace to democracy. Absolutely nothing about national interest but personal interest.
Saraki is the worst senate president we ever had.
40 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by seunlayi(m): 6:24am
Democracy has come to stay even is apc is a bad market for Nigeria
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by val15: 6:25am
Only in nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by L0rdRahl: 6:38am
Democracy is overrated.
3 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by ShobayoEmma(m): 6:57am
Retribution time is coming when Saraki will be engrossed in buying duplex for Kirikiri, mansion for Kuje and Estate for Alagbon only for himself and his partners in traitor.
12 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by feldido(m): 6:59am
So many Holes in what we call democracy in this country... ComedyNation
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Syphax(m): 7:05am
Lie if you think David Mark's legislature is better than Saraki's own
5 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by kolafolabi(m): 7:11am
Why APC fighting APC nah? This must be stopped if we want a progress in Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by ProWalker: 7:12am
This 8th National Assembly is the most puerile and unserious assembly since Nigeria existence.
11 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by sunmike065(m): 7:14am
Then we will make you the so called senators knows that "POWER BELONG TO THE PEOPLE".
7 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by omohayek: 7:17am
Of the three reasons given, only the first two have any truth to them: that the Senate's actions are motivated purely by Saraki's attempt at evading justice. In that sense, it's also incorrect to say this fight isn't about Magu, as Saraki, Melaye and the other thieves in the Senate clearly hate and fear the man; they would block Magu's appointment even if Saraki didn't have the CCT to worry about.
The bit about Fashola is just the same old tired attempt by Saraki and his circle of thieves at using tribalism as a weapon against an opponent they are finding difficult to overcome - the 2nd Niger-Delta bridge is not in the SW, and how is the rest of the country going to transport its imports and exports if the Lagos-Ibadan expressway goes unrepaired? Of course, I expect lots of semi-literate tribalistic fo.ols to take the bait and buy the rubbish Saraki is selling, just as they've taken up his defense online out of a malignant sense of partisanship.
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Firefire(m): 7:18am
APC fight APC, Fight to death...
APC - party in power/government
APC - opposition party
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by tooth4tooth: 7:34am
Their usual platitudes,when they want to deceive the people,they use tribal or religious sentiments.We know the 8th senate is more of enemy to the masses than the present executive.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by wakes(m): 8:03am
Ok
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by robosky02(m): 8:04am
ok
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Abeyjide: 8:04am
thunder will fire all those politicians planning evil for this nation.
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:05am
Ijaya123:Says who?
1 Like
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by adetayo234: 8:05am
Those flaaaatheads supporting saraki, hope you can see that you are supporting wickedness and evil
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by connectpoint: 8:06am
But Magu is a Buhari problem and not Osinbajo now...are these senators dull ?
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Sleyanya1(m): 8:06am
,
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by iluvdonjazzy: 8:06am
if anything should happen to Osibanjo, weda by impeachment, assassination or otherwise, they will know the meaning of WWW Wide Wide West, they will know that it is the south west that is keeping nigeria one today, we ve tolorated the North for too long, Nigeria belongs to all of us so anybody can be a president weda igbo, benin, tiv, yoruba, ijaw, isoko, igala, idoma, igbira, hausa, etsako, efik, ibibio etc.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:07am
Thunder fire SaraTHIEF and all the LegisLOOTERS
THIEVES!!!
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by dolphinife: 8:09am
The day Buhari lost it is the day he openly declare that he can work with anybody that emerge as the senate president....
Your guess is as good as mine since then
6 Likes
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by Wholue: 8:09am
Ok
|Re: Real Reasons Why Senate Moves Against Osinbajo by EntMirror: 8:09am
Hmmmm.. nawa oo ..
Please check my signature if you're business minded ... Want us to talk business.. Tired of these political games.
President Goodluck Jonathan Should Resign? / Shocking Predictions By Primate Elijah Ayodele For 2012/2013... / Buhari's "Next Week" Ministerial List In Picture(s)
Viewing this topic: harsay(m), tirex(m), blesseddimson86, kamalcole3000, Emanuola(m), Wukari(m), Emirofsambisa1, dejjythomas(m), owang, UltimatedeBest(m), jake25, mimionye(m), Dereformer(m), DIVFAVOR(m), Jacseyi(m), fashbaba, GreatManBee, Lwafu, Legacyhood, cola, malcom2x(m), Valleoo, Shiru84, realoscar84(m), tonybamy(m), kinibd, KIYEH, sainttwist1(m), omotoyin007, opson2yk(m), jW16, smsk, jerryaji(m), Celegbengz(m), haykayjay(m), andre99(m), sokoanugwa, middlebelter(m), modestypii(m), labiodun48(m), OAUTemitayo, tansi, Brownish24(f), mudu, Ebuks(m), famagro, danysong, andyview, TellBlazer(m), beatry, Chiadikaobi(m), PHOLA(m), Orevi(m), kannymoore(m), donwhales38(m), CioAngels(f), EngrIKEM, Babscashi1, timiekay, Whalewale(m), majaye(m), Healthwellness0(m), hammendable, tunapole, April4th(m), mumAAA, 2drajayi(m), tony1305, tooth4tooth, chukzy007(m), spacohill3(m), Barbar2ndey, cyanohydrin, Lastborn12(m), kamuzu(m), 2badForReal, kashflynn(m), Terror666, Bede2u(m), Jykes(m), dondo83(m) and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15