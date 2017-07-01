₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,022 members, 3,647,787 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 10:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos (14299 Views)
Tiwa Savage Stuns In See-Through Outfit For Quilox Party / Tboss Steps Out In Revealing Outfit / Rosaline Meurer Flaunts Her Tattoos And Bikini Body (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by blogreporter: 7:01am
Never knew she's got a tattoos. And the gal is not wearing panties, but c'mon who cares right? This lady is wild, Wetin conzan me?
Clued from Ebiwali's Gossip Blog.
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/07/tboss-shows-off-tattoos-in-her-stomach.html
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by taylor88(m): 7:03am
if i use vaseline some people will say
dude stop jacking off to imaginary girls
may rick-ross fat belle fall on that person
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by EntMirror: 7:05am
taylor88:
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 7:05am
fine girl
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by whitebeard(m): 7:07am
It is for sharp sharp stuff, no need for stress in removing pant...!!!
10 Likes
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by pyyxxaro: 7:11am
All these gals go allow men last sooo
God abeg oh
13 Likes
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by capatainrambo: 7:47am
pyyxxaro:possessed people full evrywhere guy.
God help us o
14 Likes
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by itspzpics(m): 8:14am
Whr is d pant
when u have to travel by force.... lol... on my way to warri
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km3doHJH01g&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by sexybbstar(f): 8:30am
If I'm her Bf, I will just use scissors to cut these strings and off to the "oza room".
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by bamdly(m): 9:22am
hnnnnn Bad girl Gone Worse
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Ericaikince(m): 9:28am
Bb9ja gave u fame already... Who know u before not to talk of showing tattoo
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Houluo: 9:28am
Hot
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by talk2saintify(m): 9:28am
TCHEW
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:28am
TBoss for President.
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by kindnyce(m): 9:28am
Glorified Ashara.
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by MRAKBEE: 9:28am
What is she up to?
Behold a potential slay queen with a high quality camera phone
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Onyinye15(f): 9:28am
I care?
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Dutchey(m): 9:28am
Sense fall on u
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Annie2059: 9:29am
pepper dem gang ..
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by ddippset(m): 9:29am
The President General of SMAN. (Slay Mamas Association of Nigeria)
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by EmperorKpee(m): 9:29am
At least she has done well by taking this shot inside the private jet she rented.
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Allylic(f): 9:29am
Tboss...abeg
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by arinzejam(m): 9:30am
so you mean this cougar really wore this to a public event
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by dresnami: 9:30am
taylor88:lol
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Danelo(m): 9:30am
Jezebel
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by oshe11(m): 9:30am
so Mou wants to steal Bakayoko too ba
Why is he stl pained abt Chelsea
optional1 come n see ur guy wants to stab us ooo
Conte dn turn Mou scout abi
Chelsea dnt let him disgracr us oooo
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by helphelp: 9:30am
Is this one news ...
Laaro Monday ni tori olohun
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by fisfat(m): 9:30am
I hate hearing news about all this BBN people.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by EmekaBlue(m): 9:31am
not beautiful facially
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Andrew3(m): 9:31am
she is still my love
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by ajalawole(m): 9:31am
her toto her life
|Re: Tboss Steps Out In A See-Through Outfit That Reveals Her Tattoos by Kobicove(m): 9:31am
This lady had metals on every part of her body...
I wonder how she passes through metal detectors at the airport
Davido's Dad Is The Brain Behind Banana Island / Pictures Of Serena Williams And Common At The Beach / Ugliest Nigeria Male Musicians( Davido Tops Da List)
Viewing this topic: chuka5000(m), aomekeh(m), badinfluence(m), arabiana(m), Pyramid1212, linkin8k(m), Pinkieblue(f), sonofspada(m), wilsonlexis, GGclef(m), konkobility, freeman95, Biamond(m), holygreal, CirocBoi(m), deuce7(m), Nueel, bolar12(m), kiyosaki1(m), udmeme, neyo4, cuchik, SammyJayENT(m), christejames(m), 5oyad, bongolistik, Henrybright(m), gifted21(f), damlawrence101, richyblink1(m), Helkayklassic(m), BlessAdeik(f), aguiyi2, laadtech, deriksneh(m), reeny99, boljamogun, lacoach, rattyo3(m), Ayodeji4real1, Mkpakala, grammy010, CountCarter(m), swtteks(f), infotainment(m), RapportNaija(m), Richman15, JoseKer001, KING69(m), nino17(f), beautyoftheLord, linusbnn(m), SUCCESSKEJI(m), chauvinist(m), favringee(m), oludollar(m), Vivi01(f), uzzy73(m), amba2017, femzey(m), switkaka(f), okpanachil, Omoobatogud(m), Rori(m), BlueMags(m), Uniquewhyte99, niyifour(m), Owoloku1 and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6