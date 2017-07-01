Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood (14860 Views)

According to this twitter user,he was given a N950k bill to fix his Honda Crosstour which got damaged during the Lekki flooding ..I guess the entire engine is bad.















U took ur car to mecho that issues printed receipt, so what do u expect?

That's Lekki's charge.. 90 Likes

Just forget about the car and go for new one... 6 Likes



The mechanic calculated the damage based on the current dollar to naira exchange rates



Oops! Thought everyone living in Lekki were billionaires

rolls royce or crysler?

that mechanic is a graduate

Look for under graduate but a good one 2 Likes

Fly Broda Fatai in from Mushin, you'll be glad you did. 3 Likes





@least u nor go de carry the Horse go mechanic, if the horse Leg de pain am



U fit still chop am if u hungry , so both ways u nor go loose Just Kukuma use the money buy better Horse naaa@least u nor go de carry the Horse go mechanic, if the horse Leg de pain amU fit still chop am if u hungry , so both ways u nor go loose 32 Likes 1 Share

That's decent for a 2010 Honda Crosstour.



If he can't afford it, he should tow the car to the nearest church and sow it as a seed. That's decent for a 2010 Honda Crosstour.If he can't afford it, he should tow the car to the nearest church and sow it as a seed. 11 Likes 2 Shares

A complete engine for 850k



Oil filter 3k



2 gallons of oil 30k



Labour 70k



Looks like a good deal to me for a Honda cross tour.



Na new engine them help you put because the previous one has been damaged beyond repair, no be say na one small problem do your car stop being a bìtch. 16 Likes 1 Share





But the mechanic too no try na, he for add 47k and round it up to #1 million naira



After all, most of the Lekki guys dey form FIRST CLASS CITIZENS It's time to GIVE BACK to the poor massesBut the mechanic too no try na, he for add 47k and round it up to #1 million nairaAfter all, most of the Lekki guys dey form FIRST CLASS CITIZENS 2 Likes

If you had lived in Okota you would have charged a quarter of the amount.... 2 Likes

Which type of vehicle first brother.. because if na audi 80 I no sure say you go ever use that kind money fix am

No go let dem vex tear u bill for lekki.

U go wonder say no b 9ja b dis.

Well na him kind of car. Mayb it's a rose royces

Big man big wahala

Effect of bad decision

Who do you think caused Lekki Flooding​?



Hit like for Buhari,



Share for Devil. 10 Likes

that mechanic is a graduate

Look for under graduate but a good one

An undergraduate would get the engine at a lesser price or you think synthetic oil is 5k? An undergraduate would get the engine at a lesser price or you think synthetic oil is 5k? 2 Likes

Lol extortion



I go kukuma sell the car and use the engine on myself.

Over 900k.

Lekki price

The mechanic go be like "today na today i must be a millionaire"

The price of the engine determines the value of that car. I'm sure the car is not the 1M brand.

God go bless us all. 2 Likes