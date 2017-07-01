₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,147 members, 3,648,197 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 01:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood (14860 Views)
Guy Narrates His Experience With Policemen When His Car Broke Down On Thehighway / Man Protects His Car Side Glasses In A Hilarious Way {hilarious Pic} / Man Uses "Juju" To Secure His Car After It Broke Down In A Ghetto (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by faseblex(f): 7:25am
According to this twitter user,he was given a N950k bill to fix his Honda Crosstour which got damaged during the Lekki flooding ..I guess the entire engine is bad.
More@>>>>http://trendzbase.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/see-bill-mechanic-gave-to-fix-car.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by taylor88(m): 7:25am
lol
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by C4Ltd: 7:26am
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by heykims(m): 7:27am
U took ur car to mecho that issues printed receipt, so what do u expect?
That's Lekki's charge..
90 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by Benjom(m): 7:27am
Just forget about the car and go for new one...
6 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by smartty68(m): 7:27am
Oops! Thought everyone living in Lekki were billionaires
The mechanic calculated the damage based on the current dollar to naira exchange rates
Let him consult another mechanic
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:34am
smartty68:
so as a billionaire you'll just spend money anyhow? I don't think he'll be a billionaire spending money on any and everything just like that.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by capatainrambo: 7:41am
rolls royce or crysler?
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by smartty68(m): 7:48am
Boleyndynasty2:That was why I said he should consult another mechanic Miss
12 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by Jostico: 7:49am
that mechanic is a graduate
Look for under graduate but a good one
2 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by BigBelleControl(m): 7:51am
Fly Broda Fatai in from Mushin, you'll be glad you did.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by pyyxxaro: 7:52am
Just Kukuma use the money buy better Horse naaa
@least u nor go de carry the Horse go mechanic, if the horse Leg de pain am
U fit still chop am if u hungry , so both ways u nor go loose
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by itspzpics(m): 8:11am
lol
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by NwaAmaikpe: 12:36pm
That's decent for a 2010 Honda Crosstour.
If he can't afford it, he should tow the car to the nearest church and sow it as a seed.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by Papiikush: 12:36pm
A complete engine for 850k
Oil filter 3k
2 gallons of oil 30k
Labour 70k
Looks like a good deal to me for a Honda cross tour.
Na new engine them help you put because the previous one has been damaged beyond repair, no be say na one small problem do your car stop being a bìtch.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by Aburi001: 12:36pm
It's time to GIVE BACK to the poor masses
But the mechanic too no try na, he for add 47k and round it up to #1 million naira
After all, most of the Lekki guys dey form FIRST CLASS CITIZENS
2 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by Sunofgod(m): 12:36pm
If you had lived in Okota you would have charged a quarter of the amount....
2 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by loadedvibes: 12:38pm
Which type of vehicle first brother.. because if na audi 80 I no sure say you go ever use that kind money fix am
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by PUSH1(m): 12:38pm
No go let dem vex tear u bill for lekki.
U go wonder say no b 9ja b dis.
Well na him kind of car. Mayb it's a rose royces
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by frubben(m): 12:38pm
Big man big wahala
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by dsoja: 12:38pm
Effect of bad decision
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by NCANTaskForce: 12:38pm
Who do you think caused Lekki Flooding?
Hit like for Buhari,
Share for Devil.
10 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by hardest: 12:39pm
chissors
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by whyniel: 12:39pm
Jostico:
An undergraduate would get the engine at a lesser price or you think synthetic oil is 5k?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by kingrt2(m): 12:39pm
Lol extortion
See ma signature
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by itsik(m): 12:39pm
Hmmm.
I go kukuma sell the car and use the engine on myself.
Over 900k.
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by OrestesDante: 12:40pm
Lekki price
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by Cladez(m): 12:40pm
The mechanic go be like "today na today i must be a millionaire"
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by chuksbaby: 12:40pm
lol
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by pastoray: 12:41pm
The price of the engine determines the value of that car. I'm sure the car is not the 1M brand.
God go bless us all.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by muller101(m): 12:41pm
He should just pay. Then keep same amount for next year's flood.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Charged N953k By Mechanic After His Car Broke Down In Lekki Flood by Finestface(f): 12:41pm
How To Jump Start A Car / Driving Schools In Lagos: Someone Help Me Out Pls / What To Do If Your Car Is Flooded Or Becomes Submerged
Viewing this topic: ndividual, seniorgozman(m), AbbyE, pretty16(f), theokoliz, kaffyfolly, Mikepoza, onohugo(m), amalder, TheBraggg(m), nnamdibig(m), Coldplay007(f), Akintunde33(m), kelvin1191(m), liloelawwal(m), Donletty, Toyocee(f), Victarion(m), larryTall97, jmaxjohn(m), Patented, silkytouch(m), micskales(m), salemdv(m), kfash02(m), mokset123, nairashopping(m), Meta4element(m), Chraboyhat, Tofunmidami, gbaby4live, saviola77(m), adonismuller(m), ifec86, mizzy2016(f), donnumber1(m), fleshbone(m), seanery, Dayo4real12, Electroweb(m), konkonbilo(m), astiks, kollistic(m), slimtoney(m), ADUBA1(m), wonders(m), Vecharry(m), Delafruita(m), MrFunk(m), babatee1985(m), gorecwears(m), leksmedia, atiku07(m), anulos, frederick106(m), kaorama(m), cleverbe(m), M2dX(m), shugacane(f), silento(m), bravo269(m), lmm4real, Nathan2016, paparrazi, shoyemiayodeji(m), doctorEkene, walan(m), cold(m), freshvine(f), SirVjay(m), bandely(m), Chloekim(m), Emmerich09(m), solomaleka(m), brainpulse, asitis752, Kexcellency, Moneyplanta, Chikko, deept(m), forinclay, hokafor(m), spinnerush(m), timunstopable, gilispot(m), Joeblack01, nana27, remisglobal, wacoj(m), Ladycloud(f), phobophobia, lexychuks(m), AbiolaFawole(m), ecmb(m), classicsuave(m), BabaEleko(m), buzo80(m), odinga1of, Judah95(m), id4krist(f), Gbemmyxal(m), lexyking(m), obrut(m), babkunlex(m), festusbarry(m), miyagi01(m) and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6