Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video)

Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video)

Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 7:34am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bfAaLqcvng



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-d7w77kQWEE

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 7:34am
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 7:34am
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by taylor88(m): 7:38am
i wish I can fucckk all the girls in the world





chaii





fvckk just dey hungry me wen my mates are in the office




I rebuke every spirit of buharism

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by C4Ltd: 7:41am
shocked

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by senatorizyking(m): 7:48am
Nice one wizzy!
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Jostico: 7:51am
Shut up is not up to 300,000 lie lie. Doubt if you know what is 300,000 people.

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 7:54am
300,000 na Church be that ??

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by 10eola(m): 8:07am
Jostico:
Shut up is not up to 300,000 lie lie. Doubt if you know what is 300,000 people.
oya start counting their heads undecided

ode oshi

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by itspzpics(m): 8:10am
chisossos see crowd
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 8:32am
itspzpics:
chisossos see crowd

Yes
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by yungmoney447(m): 8:36am
Jostico:
Shut up is not up to 300,000 lie lie. Doubt if you know what is 300,000 people.
don't mind the op...it was 30,000 not 300,000.

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ilotriouzAY(m): 9:38am
Why does it feel like the mod is trying to fan the embers of fire between wizkid and davido's fans that is already dying down? undecided

Immediately after a thread where davido performed in front of a medium sized crowd was moved to Frontpage, it was followed by wizkid's mammoth crowd angry

Mod, well done oooo wink

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by googlepikins: 9:39am
When is he going to stop doing drugs?
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by liftedhigh: 9:39am
Cool
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by samx4real(m): 9:39am
In R. Kelly's voice...











Davido
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by superior1: 9:39am
If I hear 'aaallahu Akbar!!!!' in that crowd

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by donkenny(m): 9:40am
You're as confused as this pic

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Benjom(m): 9:40am
He tried.


Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by NCAN911: 9:40am
NCAN911
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by CampuChan: 9:40am
There were other British bands performing

Wizkid was just another act performing at the festival. The headline made it seem they all came to see Wizkid.

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Deseo(f): 9:41am
#yeyedeysmell
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Ericaikince(m): 9:41am
cheesy
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by otijah(m): 9:41am
I tooi like wizkid abeg

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by hollamanng(m): 9:41am
I will go with ghana jollof (davido)
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by zanebaddo(m): 9:41am
Wish i was there chai
Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Andrew3(m): 9:42am
I see a new baby mama loading...........

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by NCAN911: 9:42am
Jostico:
Shut up is not up to 300,000 lie lie. Doubt if you know what is 300,000 people.
those people I see are not upto 7000 pple

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by BedLam: 9:42am
I'd expect him to have learned the act of performance by now and not lip syncing. This is wrong for a star like him

Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by bignero: 9:42am
boy beter remember majek and swerve real quick

