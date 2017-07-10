₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,022 members, 3,647,787 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 10:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) (11474 Views)
As Wizkid Prepares To Drop His EP, Davido Also Drops Shade / Korede Bello Performs At Latter Rain Assembly. Church Members Query That (Photo) / Teenage Girl Poses As Wizkid, Defrauds Victims Of N10.4m (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 7:34am
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 7:34am
More
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 7:34am
More...
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by taylor88(m): 7:38am
i wish I can fucckk all the girls in the world
chaii
fvckk just dey hungry me wen my mates are in the office
I rebuke every spirit of buharism
12 Likes
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by C4Ltd: 7:41am
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by senatorizyking(m): 7:48am
Nice one wizzy!
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Jostico: 7:51am
Shut up is not up to 300,000 lie lie. Doubt if you know what is 300,000 people.
5 Likes
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 7:54am
300,000 na Church be that ??
1 Like
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by 10eola(m): 8:07am
Jostico:oya start counting their heads
ode oshi
20 Likes
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by itspzpics(m): 8:10am
chisossos see crowd
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 8:32am
itspzpics:
Yes
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by yungmoney447(m): 8:36am
Jostico:don't mind the op...it was 30,000 not 300,000.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by ilotriouzAY(m): 9:38am
Why does it feel like the mod is trying to fan the embers of fire between wizkid and davido's fans that is already dying down?
Immediately after a thread where davido performed in front of a medium sized crowd was moved to Frontpage, it was followed by wizkid's mammoth crowd
Mod, well done oooo
4 Likes
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by googlepikins: 9:39am
When is he going to stop doing drugs?
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by liftedhigh: 9:39am
Cool
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by samx4real(m): 9:39am
In R. Kelly's voice...
Davido
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by superior1: 9:39am
If I hear 'aaallahu Akbar!!!!' in that crowd
8 Likes
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by donkenny(m): 9:40am
You're as confused as this pic
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Benjom(m): 9:40am
He tried.
Are you sending your CV to recruiters or employers but not securing interviews? Even when you clearly have the right experience and/or qualifications? Let's help you overcome this challenge. Here are 4 CV Samples that'll 'wow' you:
www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples/
.
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by NCAN911: 9:40am
NCAN911
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by CampuChan: 9:40am
There were other British bands performing
Wizkid was just another act performing at the festival. The headline made it seem they all came to see Wizkid.
15 Likes
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Deseo(f): 9:41am
#yeyedeysmell
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Ericaikince(m): 9:41am
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by otijah(m): 9:41am
I tooi like wizkid abeg
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by hollamanng(m): 9:41am
I will go with ghana jollof (davido)
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by zanebaddo(m): 9:41am
Wish i was there chai
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by Andrew3(m): 9:42am
I see a new baby mama loading...........
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by NCAN911: 9:42am
Jostico:those people I see are not upto 7000 pple
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by BedLam: 9:42am
I'd expect him to have learned the act of performance by now and not lip syncing. This is wrong for a star like him
1 Like
|Re: Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) by bignero: 9:42am
boy beter remember majek and swerve real quick
See How A Lady Dress On Her Wedding Day. / Worst Plastic Surgery Of All Times / Sodom And Gomorrah! See What Happens In Night Clubs (photos/video)
Viewing this topic: Ololanla, Assadiq9, lekantee10(m), musteey, kitaatita, ebukaka12(m), Sikfeel, adeyanju98, vykte(m), GlobalGisting, GabrielYulaw(m), fuller86, Holuwadamilarey(m), yinkaellamz(m), tuoyoojo(m), adedayoa2(f), Osahon7(m), matotoide(m), smallJagaban, olaboy1, 46arcadez(m), michael3876(m), lytech1(m), press005, saniSAGE(m), unclebigdreams(m), Benny95(m), Ionkidiz(m), mentro, Adebowale89(m), adedayoleke90(m), djojo(m), vesselchino(m), vikendios(m), Iwant2know, QuietHammer(m), Numismatic(m), spokesboy, niyi2u, 00Ademi(m), Eshinery(m), rukyrichie, Tenno(m), culcid(m), DrClemzzY(m), Emperorone(m), imsirkay, easyfem, iamadedotun(m), SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), Afoochekk1914(m), danthamccoy(m), olabent85(m), galaxy2020, NigeriaJokesUWO, LasGidiOwner, eedreez505(m), soltex(m), sweettinz20(m), alancash01(m), Sall(m), Samtowo(m), dahunsy(m), Mustybad(m), WaterDrunkard, sharpboyus(m), semyman, pass111(m), Donprayer(m), MEHO, Mcowubaba, k2fresh, ismail0007(m), musicayo(m), CHAIRMANMAO, OLABANJO1, temmytee2309(m), abinitio666(m), garnetty(m), sniyi1, raphloren, TreasuredGlory, jonathan111, Jetland(m), haxan919(m), nattyhero(m), Martiyu(m), kelvee(m), Eportal123(m) and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27