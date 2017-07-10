Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Crowd As Wizkid Performs At London Festival (Photos, Video) (11474 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bfAaLqcvng







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-d7w77kQWEE 1 Like 2 Shares

Nice one wizzy!

Shut up is not up to 300,000 lie lie. Doubt if you know what is 300,000 people. 5 Likes

300,000 na Church be that ?? 1 Like

Shut up is not up to 300,000 lie lie. Doubt if you know what is 300,000 people. oya start counting their heads



ode oshi oya start counting their headsode oshi 20 Likes

chisossos see crowd

chisossos see crowd

Yes Yes

don't mind the op...it was 30,000 not 300,000.





Immediately after a thread where davido performed in front of a medium sized crowd was moved to Frontpage, it was followed by wizkid's mammoth crowd



Why does it feel like the mod is trying to fan the embers of fire between wizkid and davido's fans that is already dying down? Immediately after a thread where davido performed in front of a medium sized crowd was moved to Frontpage, it was followed by wizkid's mammoth crowd

When is he going to stop doing drugs?

Cool

In R. Kelly's voice...























Davido

If I hear 'aaallahu Akbar!!!!' in that crowd 8 Likes

You're as confused as this pic







There were other British bands performing



Wizkid was just another act performing at the festival. The headline made it seem they all came to see Wizkid. 15 Likes

I tooi like wizkid abeg 1 Like 1 Share

I will go with ghana jollof (davido)

Wish i was there chai

I see a new baby mama loading........... 1 Like 1 Share

Jostico:

Shut up is not up to 300,000 lie lie. Doubt if you know what is 300,000 people. those people I see are not upto 7000 pple those people I see are not upto 7000 pple 1 Like 1 Share

I'd expect him to have learned the act of performance by now and not lip syncing. This is wrong for a star like him 1 Like