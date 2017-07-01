₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,014 members, 3,647,758 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 10:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce (8648 Views)
Ben Bruce Reacts To AMCON Closing Silverbird / Identify Your Senator- Ben Murray-Bruce To Ezekwesili / Throwback Photo Of Senator Ben Murray-bruce (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by winkmart: 7:47am
Our "Common sense Senator" is at it agian and this time, it is not about goats being better leaders than most of our leaders. We want to say he is making some good sense hear, even though he has always seemed to make good sense all the time.
He tried to weigh in on the jollof rice craze among Nigerians and he is not offering any kind of support, but rather saying while we made Jollof rice our problem here in Nigeria, another African country, Rwanda is giving her citizens 24 hours uninterrupted power supply.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/07/we-talk-about-jollof-rice-rwanda-gets.html
lalasticlala
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by IamGobe(m): 7:48am
Good fr them
Here in naija
We value food more than electricity
Abeg who electricity EPP?
Mtcheew!!
Modified**
FCT for d first time
I dedicate this FTC to all the the women frying akara in abuja...keep it real
More oil to ur frying pot
Nt forgetting my fellow able KSU ayinbga students
God will remember us very soon.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by pyyxxaro: 7:48am
Egusi fall on you
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by capatainrambo: 7:49am
pyyxxaro:buhari pant fall on you
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by capatainrambo: 7:50am
and again
where is fasholA
12 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by GQman: 7:52am
Nigerians, let us use Nnamdi Kalu, as an inspiration to become more engaged citizens and ask for better leadership.
We criticize our leaders, but we have not been exemplary citizens or followers.
We need to make our leaders know that we'll hold them to account.
While we are tearing our house down, the rest of Africa is moving on.
Take Rwanda for example: You'll think you were in Switzerland once you arrive in Kigali.
Rwanda had a recent war! Rwanda is landlocked and is not richer than Nigeria.
Rwanda is the cleanest state in all of Africa (take a look at the video below).
The savvy African traveller knows that Kigali is far better than Abuja or Lagos.
The Southeast may be landlocked like Rwanda, and like Rwanda has alsovhad a genocide but look at what Rwanda has become.
Can the Southeast meet the challenge? We hear that the southeast is roaring to emerge as the answer to the black man's prayer and is ready to compete. If you want to compete, look no further than Rwanda! Rwanda has set the bar high, lets see what Southeast can do.
No be for mouth ooo!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zy0muJcrtwk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7VEK3m3FfU
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by taylor88(m): 7:53am
wen ur self acclaimed minister of darkness is alive
13 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by 0b100100111: 7:53am
Social media senator!
He has made more subject matters on social media than the National Assembly where it applies to the most.
I wonder if the debate has in anyway hindered him and his colleague from executing there functional duties.
Always making sense "ONLY" on social media like his scared of confronting those that needs to be spoken to.
Donald Trump the 2nd!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by pyyxxaro: 7:53am
capatainrambo:
Buhari G-string fall on your head
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by LUGBE: 7:55am
May God help us in this country
Where do i go to now, and some useless people will still be challenging your co-oppressed in social media for the thieves sake.
Which way
1 Like
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by authority2006(m): 7:57am
Says the man who borrowed billions of naira from the banks but refused to pay back or service it. Okay o.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by QueenOfNepal: 7:59am
0b100100111:He said the truth but your type that don't know the importance of electricity will talk nonsense
28 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by capatainrambo: 8:00am
pyyxxaro:lollllll
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by Agimor(m): 8:01am
I don't understand. Is Bruce not in a better position to make this country better for everyone. Must he become the president for him to galvanize vote from his fellow looters to make laws that will affect the average Nigerian positively. Enough of playing to the gallery. Do want you can to effect lives in the position you found yourself.
7 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by 0b100100111: 8:01am
QueenOfNepal:
Can imagine your IQ
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by MediumStout(m): 8:02am
QueenOfNepal:
How many bills has he sponsored to that effect? He is just a loud mouth. Don't take bruce serious anymore
18 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by capatainrambo: 8:02am
0b100100111:see this one crowing like rooster. as if he has light in his house.
despots
3 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by capatainrambo: 8:03am
MediumStout:bill kè shut up and stop trying hard to sound intelligent. you obviously are not.
See osibanjo doing rambo with magu matter that he knows nothing about. since buhari is sick what has he done? eh
did you elect ben Bruce? I didn't but osibanjo is the person we elected to fix the mess. but usless despots will leave the weakling and start blaming bruce.
open your mouth againn and watch me stuff it full with buhari's dirty boxers
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by greatgod2012(f): 8:03am
We Nigerians are so used to suffering and smiling!
Fighting about jollof rice when important issues like security, power supply, unemployment, and different kinds of lawlessness are ravaging the land!
If Rwanda, despite what that country went through could now boast of 24 hours electricity, I wonder what's the excuses of our leaders!
4 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by QueenOfNepal: 8:05am
MediumStout:The only bill i want him to sponsor is the impeachment bill of buhari anything than that is DOA
7 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by Omexonomy: 8:05am
Watch as the southwest insult the man just to prove their loyalty to their masters up north
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by QueenOfNepal: 8:07am
0b100100111:You have a IQ and you see nothing wrong with buhari ruling you from a London death bed.
Go and exchange your IQ for used pads biko
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by 0b100100111: 8:08am
capatainrambo:
Wail-on! It runs I the blood.
Now tell me who the social media senator is communicating to? We the masses, the Senate or Fashola?
He is a cosmetic senator! #Final
Making points on social media that he can't direct to appropriate quarters
Does he expect his followers to build tubines and generate electricity?
Stop reasoning with your kidney!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by 0b100100111: 8:09am
QueenOfNepal:
You still exposing your low IQ
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by capatainrambo: 8:10am
0b100100111:stop grunting like a zombie and leave me alone
no time for ur likes.
he is not communicating to you. I wonder y u wasted time posting ur usual trash. tell me what is osibanjo and buhari doing about light.
answer or forever hold ur peace
9 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by Boleyndynasty2(f): 8:11am
Be quiet Mr bruce,aren't you part of the leaders? You're even in a position to effect change so why continue your usual social media rants when you can actually lend your voice on the floor of senate and get things running...
5 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by 0b100100111: 8:11am
capatainrambo:
You couldn't have had my time. You void, empty and lack reasonable insight in the subject matter.
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by Pavore9: 8:12am
greatgod2012:
Some will boldly say it is because Rwanda is smaller thus their ability to boast about such! You will then ask which country with Nigeria's population or more generates the abysmal level we are still at?
Even going by Kenya's level, Nigeria should have been generating 9,200MW as of last year!
1 Like
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by capatainrambo: 8:13am
0b100100111:
1 Like
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by CoolFreeday(m): 8:13am
how can we get 24hours power supply when you guys are sharing our money and slashing money meant for good capital projects for your useless boreholes and what have you.
2 Likes
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by Chikelue2000(m): 8:13am
capatainrambo:hehehehe!!!
|Re: We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce by 0b100100111: 8:15am
[quote author=capatainrambo post=58303229][/quote]
We know your type!
"ONLY" endowed to use meme's to communicate.
Small boy!
[Statism] Niger Delta Demands 14 More States / Evacuation Of Cargoes By Rail From Seaports Begins Soon / FG Approves Military Operations In Six North-east States
Viewing this topic: kayelm87(m), ElPadrino007(m), DYOUNGMINISTER(m), Greenarrow01(m), tolmann(m), Bashliveon(m), micoyankee(m), MediumStout(m), mrdan(m), Newdaddy7, ehie(f), allymarry89(f), stunt89(m), BigBlackDick, jimcaddy(m), Yavari, tipdrips, brownlord, wasiudvd(m), timmytime, Dfavouredone, danmasani101, Sanyiicrown(m), wizzakosh(m), Wiseandtrue(f), olayaki(m), kachijack(m), Oletubo(m), sistaj, wizzyrich(m), ecton(m), cmecproblem(m), Adimine(m), Mrbigman1(m), okochaik, qpat, Reelee, NaijaOrNothing, ipinmidun, naphunlimited(m), Joe4real1988(m), chyseth(m), Eldorado14, sikells(m), Anyi3(m), Tic4tac(m), josemadu, yemory20(m), GeorgeAmax(m), KaptainAfrika, amanda2013(f), matrixme(m), stopit, BiafranYouths(m), Day11(m), lexzealous(m), Quelme, Melonny(m), Drebanks, lekejob(m), tredax66(m), Prince4945, montanaguy(m), chiddyj, johnabba(m), DamiG(f), oxonek, myrax7(m), chuksvoice, Marveleuphoria, Epraize(m), livingseed, Enoyoh, badtnico, badmrkt(m), SycophanticGoat, tomieyRozay, ijomaSN, mormoney85(m), ogesonopt(m), FrankSean, ehnok(m), suprememoney(m), crudedude(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23