Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Talk About Jollof Rice, Rwanda Gets 24 Hours Power Supply - Senator Ben-bruce (8648 Views)

Ben Bruce Reacts To AMCON Closing Silverbird / Identify Your Senator- Ben Murray-Bruce To Ezekwesili / Throwback Photo Of Senator Ben Murray-bruce (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







He tried to weigh in on the jollof rice craze among Nigerians and he is not offering any kind of support, but rather saying while we made Jollof rice our problem here in Nigeria, another African country, Rwanda is giving her citizens 24 hours uninterrupted power supply.







http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/07/we-talk-about-jollof-rice-rwanda-gets.html



lalasticlala Our "Common sense Senator" is at it agian and this time, it is not about goats being better leaders than most of our leaders. We want to say he is making some good sense hear, even though he has always seemed to make good sense all the time.He tried to weigh in on the jollof rice craze among Nigerians and he is not offering any kind of support, but rather saying while we made Jollof rice our problem here in Nigeria, another African country, Rwanda is giving her citizens 24 hours uninterrupted power supply.lalasticlala 14 Likes 1 Share





Here in naija

We value food more than electricity



Abeg who electricity EPP?



Mtcheew!!



Modified**



FCT for d first time



I dedicate this FTC to all the the women frying akara in abuja...keep it real

More oil to ur frying pot



Nt forgetting my fellow able KSU ayinbga students

God will remember us very soon. Good fr themHere in naijaWe value food more than electricityAbeg who electricity EPP?Mtcheew!!Modified**FCT for d first timeI dedicate this FTC to all the the women frying akara in abuja...keep it realMore oil to ur frying potNt forgetting my fellow able KSU ayinbga studentsGod will remember us very soon. 11 Likes 1 Share

Egusi fall on you 7 Likes 2 Shares

pyyxxaro:

Egusi fall on you buhari pant fall on you buhari pant fall on you 53 Likes 1 Share

and again







where is fasholA 12 Likes



We criticize our leaders, but we have not been exemplary citizens or followers.

We need to make our leaders know that we'll hold them to account.

While we are tearing our house down, the rest of Africa is moving on.

Take Rwanda for example: You'll think you were in Switzerland once you arrive in Kigali.

Rwanda had a recent war! Rwanda is landlocked and is not richer than Nigeria.

Rwanda is the cleanest state in all of Africa (take a look at the video below).

The savvy African traveller knows that Kigali is far better than Abuja or Lagos.



The Southeast may be landlocked like Rwanda, and like Rwanda has alsovhad a genocide but look at what Rwanda has become.

Can the Southeast meet the challenge? We hear that the southeast is roaring to emerge as the answer to the black man's prayer and is ready to compete. If you want to compete, look no further than Rwanda! Rwanda has set the bar high, lets see what Southeast can do.

No be for mouth ooo!









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zy0muJcrtwk





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7VEK3m3FfU Nigerians, let us use Nnamdi Kalu, as an inspiration to become more engaged citizens and ask for better leadership.We criticize our leaders, but we have not been exemplary citizens or followers.We need to make our leaders know that we'll hold them to account.While we are tearing our house down, the rest of Africa is moving on.Take Rwanda for example: You'll think you were in Switzerland once you arrive in Kigali.Rwanda had a recent war! Rwanda is landlocked and is not richer than Nigeria.Rwanda is the cleanest state in all of Africa (take a look at the video below).The savvy African traveller knows that Kigali is far better than Abuja or Lagos.The Southeast may be landlocked like Rwanda, and like Rwanda has alsovhad a genocide but look at what Rwanda has become.Can the Southeast meet the challenge? We hear that the southeast is roaring to emerge as the answer to the black man's prayer and is ready to compete. If you want to compete, look no further than Rwanda! Rwanda has set the bar high, lets see what Southeast can do.No be for mouth ooo! 33 Likes 2 Shares

wen ur self acclaimed minister of darkness is alive 13 Likes

Social media senator!





He has made more subject matters on social media than the National Assembly where it applies to the most.



I wonder if the debate has in anyway hindered him and his colleague from executing there functional duties.





Always making sense "ONLY" on social media like his scared of confronting those that needs to be spoken to.



Donald Trump the 2nd! 26 Likes 1 Share

capatainrambo:

buhari pant fall on you





Buhari G-string fall on your head Buhari G-string fall on your head 3 Likes 1 Share





Where do i go to now, and some useless people will still be challenging your co-oppressed in social media for the thieves sake.



Which way May God help us in this countryWhere do i go to now, and some useless people will still be challenging your co-oppressed in social media for the thieves sake.Which way 1 Like

Says the man who borrowed billions of naira from the banks but refused to pay back or service it. Okay o. 6 Likes 2 Shares

0b100100111:

Social media senator!





He has made more subject matters on social media than the National Assembly where it applies to the most.



I wonder if the debate has in anyway hindered him and his colleague from executing there functional duties.





Always making sense "ONLY" on social media like his scared of confronting those that needs to be spoken to.



Donald Trump the 2nd! He said the truth but your type that don't know the importance of electricity will talk nonsense He said the truth but your type that don't know the importance of electricity will talk nonsense 28 Likes

pyyxxaro:







Buhari G-string fall on your head lollllll lollllll

I don't understand. Is Bruce not in a better position to make this country better for everyone. Must he become the president for him to galvanize vote from his fellow looters to make laws that will affect the average Nigerian positively. Enough of playing to the gallery. Do want you can to effect lives in the position you found yourself. 7 Likes

QueenOfNepal:

He said the truth but your type that don't know the importance of electricity will talk nonsense



Can imagine your IQ Can imagine your IQ 12 Likes 1 Share

QueenOfNepal:

He said the truth but your type that don't know the importance of electricity will talk nonsense





How many bills has he sponsored to that effect? He is just a loud mouth. Don't take bruce serious anymore How many bills has he sponsored to that effect? He is just a loud mouth. Don't take bruce serious anymore 18 Likes

0b100100111:

Social media senator!





He has made more subject matters on social media than the National Assembly where it applies to the most.



I wonder if the debate has in anyway hindered him and his colleague from executing there functional duties.





Always making sense "ONLY" on social media like his scared of confronting those that needs to be spoken to.



Donald Trump the 2nd! see this one crowing like rooster. as if he has light in his house.









despots see this one crowing like rooster. as if he has light in his house.despots 3 Likes

MediumStout:









How many bills has he sponsored to that effect? He is just a loud mouth. Don't take bruce serious anymore bill kè shut up and stop trying hard to sound intelligent. you obviously are not.





See osibanjo doing rambo with magu matter that he knows nothing about. since buhari is sick what has he done? eh



did you elect ben Bruce? I didn't but osibanjo is the person we elected to fix the mess. but usless despots will leave the weakling and start blaming bruce.





open your mouth againn and watch me stuff it full with buhari's dirty boxers bill kè shut up and stop trying hard to sound intelligent. you obviously are not.See osibanjo doing rambo with magu matter that he knows nothing about. since buhari is sick what has he done? ehdid you elect ben Bruce? I didn't but osibanjo is the person we elected to fix the mess. but usless despots will leave the weakling and start blaming bruce.open your mouth againn and watch me stuff it full with buhari's dirty boxers 24 Likes 1 Share

We Nigerians are so used to suffering and smiling!



Fighting about jollof rice when important issues like security, power supply, unemployment, and different kinds of lawlessness are ravaging the land!



If Rwanda, despite what that country went through could now boast of 24 hours electricity, I wonder what's the excuses of our leaders! 4 Likes

MediumStout:









How many bills has he sponsored to that effect? He is just a loud mouth. Don't take bruce serious anymore The only bill i want him to sponsor is the impeachment bill of buhari anything than that is DOA The only bill i want him to sponsor is the impeachment bill of buhari anything than that is DOA 7 Likes

Watch as the southwest insult the man just to prove their loyalty to their masters up north 8 Likes 1 Share

0b100100111:







Can imagine your IQ You have a IQ and you see nothing wrong with buhari ruling you from a London death bed.







Go and exchange your IQ for used pads biko You have a IQ and you see nothing wrong with buhari ruling you from a London death bed.Go and exchange your IQ for used pads biko 19 Likes 1 Share

capatainrambo:

see this one crowing like rooster. as if he has light in his house.









despots



Wail-on! It runs I the blood.



Now tell me who the social media senator is communicating to? We the masses, the Senate or Fashola?



He is a cosmetic senator! #Final



Making points on social media that he can't direct to appropriate quarters



Does he expect his followers to build tubines and generate electricity?



Stop reasoning with your kidney! Wail-on! It runs I the blood.Now tell me who the social media senator is communicating to? We the masses, the Senate or Fashola?He is a cosmetic senator! #FinalMaking points on social media that he can't direct to appropriate quartersDoes he expect his followers to build tubines and generate electricity?Stop reasoning with your kidney! 8 Likes 1 Share

QueenOfNepal:

You have a IQ and you see nothing wrong with buhari ruling you from a London death bed.







Go and exchange your IQ for used pads biko

You still exposing your low IQ You still exposing your low IQ 3 Likes 1 Share

0b100100111:







Wail-on! It runs I the blood.



Now tell me who the social media senator is communicating to? We the masses, the Senate or Fashola?



He is a cosmetic senator! #Final



Making points on social media that he can't direct to appropriate quarters



Does he expect his followers to build tubines and generate electricity?



Stop reasoning with your kidney! stop grunting like a zombie and leave me alone









no time for ur likes.





he is not communicating to you. I wonder y u wasted time posting ur usual trash. tell me what is osibanjo and buhari doing about light.









answer or forever hold ur peace stop grunting like a zombie and leave me aloneno time for ur likes.he is not communicating to you. I wonder y u wasted time posting ur usual trash. tell me what is osibanjo and buhari doing about light.answer or forever hold ur peace 9 Likes

Be quiet Mr bruce,aren't you part of the leaders? You're even in a position to effect change so why continue your usual social media rants when you can actually lend your voice on the floor of senate and get things running... 5 Likes

capatainrambo:



stop grunting like a zombie and leave me alone









no time for ur likes.





You couldn't have had my time. You void, empty and lack reasonable insight in the subject matter. You couldn't have had my time. You void, empty and lack reasonable insight in the subject matter.

greatgod2012:

We Nigerians are so used to suffering and smiling!



Fighting about jollof rice when important issues like security, power supply, unemployment, and different kinds of lawlessness are ravaging the land!



If Rwanda, despite what that country went through could now boast of 24 hours electricity, I wonder what's the excuses of our leaders!







Some will boldly say it is because Rwanda is smaller thus their ability to boast about such! You will then ask which country with Nigeria's population or more generates the abysmal level we are still at?



Even going by Kenya's level, Nigeria should have been generating 9,200MW as of last year! Some will boldly say it is because Rwanda is smaller thus their ability to boast about such! You will then ask which country with Nigeria's population or more generates the abysmal level we are still at?Even going by Kenya's level, Nigeria should have been generating 9,200MW as of last year! 1 Like

0b100100111:









You couldn't have had my time. You void, empty and lack reasonable insight in the subject matter.



1 Like

how can we get 24hours power supply when you guys are sharing our money and slashing money meant for good capital projects for your useless boreholes and what have you. 2 Likes

capatainrambo:

bill kè shut up and stop trying hard to sound intelligent. you obviously are not.





See osibanjo doing rambo with magu matter that he knows nothing about. since buhari is sick what has he done? eh



did you elect ben Bruce? I didn't but osibanjo is the person we elected to fix the mess. but usless despots will leave the weakling and start blaming bruce.





open your mouth againn and watch me stuff it full with buhari's dirty boxers hehehehe!!! hehehehe!!!