Three Women Kidnapped On Their Way To Abuja. Photos / Ivie Edobor, Victim Of Domestic Violence Marks 1st Anniversary (Photo) / Nigerian Victim Of Sex Trafficking In Italy Tells Her Shocking Story

There is an increasing number of rape cases in Nigeria. However it's shocking to find out that most rape cases are never reported. Also statistics show that a huge percentage of rape cases especially in minors are pepertrated by relatives or close family friends. Nigeria has a society still placed bulk of the blame on rape victims thereby making it difficult to speak up. Studies also found that the majority (76.1%) of the victims that sought help at a hospital did so within 24 hours of their sexual assault, but forensic evidence was not gathered because rape kits have yet to be introduced. This then makes it difficult to prosecute the perpetrator for lack of evidence.



These have made rape victims silent about their ordeal. Thier silence becomes dangerous as it can lead to depression and phobia. Most rape victims are not even aware when they begin to tow this path.

However these three women have taken the fight against rape and sexual abuse to a new level. Enlightening the public about rape and sexual abuse and harassment, helping victims and working hard to combat this ugly crime in Nigeria.



Chi Umeasaka



Aunty Chi has she is fondly called is a life coach, OAP and the producer of 'Teen times with Aunty Chi' on inspiration fm. A victim of rape, she has dedicated much of her life helping victims of abuse and counselling them. Her work earned her an appointment with the Abia State Governor as an SA to the governor on matters related to the girl child. She still shuffles between Lagos and the East and provides life counselling and guidance to youths in general and victims of abuse.

Ig @9ineteenchichi

Contact-08077567379



Blessing Timidi- Very passionate about her work, Blessing has canvassed the length and breadth of Nigeria helping rape victims among other Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights and seeking justice for them. She has spoken on many platforms and strongly campaigns against victimisation and silencing of rape victims.

IG@blessingtimidi

Contact-08052657061



Antonia Ojenagbo-Toniabruisedbutnotbroken is the ig handle of this bold and beautiful woman that usually spots a honey blonde hair. As her name suggests Tonia herself has been a victim of rape and abuse and has gone ahead to turn it around, empower herself and help those who are suffering same fate. She has a support and counselling group for abused and rape survivors where victims come together to talk about their travails, advice and help each other in the process of healing. She is also a certified group counsellor for troubled teens and believes in the power of counselling and collective healing as these helped her too.



IG @toniabruisedbutnotbroken

Nigeria is still developing. May be the media will help the growth. 2 Likes

The write up centers on female victims. They are people that carter for male victims. Also some of these women counsel both male and female victims and help them... The write up centers on female victims. They are people that carter for male victims. Also some of these women counsel both male and female victims and help them... 3 Likes

Who should men also consult when they are being faced with the same sexual abuse? 14 Likes 1 Share

