|If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Tittos: 10:49am On Jul 10
There is an increasing number of rape cases in Nigeria. However it's shocking to find out that most rape cases are never reported. Also statistics show that a huge percentage of rape cases especially in minors are pepertrated by relatives or close family friends. Nigeria has a society still placed bulk of the blame on rape victims thereby making it difficult to speak up. Studies also found that the majority (76.1%) of the victims that sought help at a hospital did so within 24 hours of their sexual assault, but forensic evidence was not gathered because rape kits have yet to be introduced. This then makes it difficult to prosecute the perpetrator for lack of evidence.
These have made rape victims silent about their ordeal. Thier silence becomes dangerous as it can lead to depression and phobia. Most rape victims are not even aware when they begin to tow this path.
However these three women have taken the fight against rape and sexual abuse to a new level. Enlightening the public about rape and sexual abuse and harassment, helping victims and working hard to combat this ugly crime in Nigeria.
Chi Umeasaka
Aunty Chi has she is fondly called is a life coach, OAP and the producer of 'Teen times with Aunty Chi' on inspiration fm. A victim of rape, she has dedicated much of her life helping victims of abuse and counselling them. Her work earned her an appointment with the Abia State Governor as an SA to the governor on matters related to the girl child. She still shuffles between Lagos and the East and provides life counselling and guidance to youths in general and victims of abuse.
Ig @9ineteenchichi
Contact-08077567379
Blessing Timidi- Very passionate about her work, Blessing has canvassed the length and breadth of Nigeria helping rape victims among other Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights and seeking justice for them. She has spoken on many platforms and strongly campaigns against victimisation and silencing of rape victims.
IG@blessingtimidi
Contact-08052657061
Antonia Ojenagbo-Toniabruisedbutnotbroken is the ig handle of this bold and beautiful woman that usually spots a honey blonde hair. As her name suggests Tonia herself has been a victim of rape and abuse and has gone ahead to turn it around, empower herself and help those who are suffering same fate. She has a support and counselling group for abused and rape survivors where victims come together to talk about their travails, advice and help each other in the process of healing. She is also a certified group counsellor for troubled teens and believes in the power of counselling and collective healing as these helped her too.
IG @toniabruisedbutnotbroken
Contact-08098987884
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:53am On Jul 10
Yeaaah, it's always about the female victims. The male Victims can go to hell and burn.
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by ekensi01(m): 10:58am On Jul 10
Nigeria is still developing. May be the media will help the growth.
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by ekensi01(m): 10:59am On Jul 10
JeffreyJamez:
when last did you check on your brain update service provider?
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Nnfe(f): 11:22am On Jul 10
Yinmu
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by JeffreyJamez(m): 11:29am On Jul 10
ekensi01:
.....and who is this worm? If you can't understand basic sarcasm get yourself out of my mentions.
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Tittos: 4:38pm On Jul 10
ekensi01:
You don't talk like that. You wouldn't know what he has gone through or if he is a victim
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Tittos: 4:40pm On Jul 10
JeffreyJamez:
The write up centers on female victims. They are people that carter for male victims. Also some of these women counsel both male and female victims and help them...
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by herzern(m): 10:15pm On Aug 23
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Kriz08(m): 10:16pm On Aug 23
ekensi01:Same media Buhari wants to curtail
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by TINALETC3(f): 10:16pm On Aug 23
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by josephine123: 10:16pm On Aug 23
hmm
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by jeamie(m): 10:17pm On Aug 23
Bad news for afonja BOY
I'm an Afonja MAN
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by mostyg(m): 10:18pm On Aug 23
OK
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Donjazzy12(m): 10:20pm On Aug 23
ekensi01:Will you shut up! You are an apology of a man. Cut off your useless balls and hand them over to bobrisky!
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by goldonome(m): 10:20pm On Aug 23
.
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by tosyne2much(m): 10:21pm On Aug 23
Who should men also consult when they are being faced with the same sexual abuse?
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by vicog2014(m): 10:21pm On Aug 23
i don hear una
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Donjazzy12(m): 10:22pm On Aug 23
Tittos:Check very well. These ladies are coded lesbians! The first one is promoting and projecting sexual rights. That is another name for homosexuality in advanced countries.
At Op, come and carry your lesbians!
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by HannahHitler(f): 10:22pm On Aug 23
Thanks God for social media.
it has exposed all the hidden ills of our society.
God bless these women for their dedication to the girl child that has no where to turn.
Abused by our uncles, neighbors, friends, brothers, boyfriends, husband's and even our fathers that gave birth to us, when we turn to God, our imams and pastor's are right there waiting to even do more damage. The girl child needs all the help she can get.
Make that call today and get it off your chest.
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Aleximade: 10:22pm On Aug 23
ekensi01:
he has a point tho... the male perpetrators still need psychological, spiritual, emotional counselling .
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by ikorodureporta: 10:24pm On Aug 23
July posts making fp.....ppl no dey post again??
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by slayking(m): 10:25pm On Aug 23
where are the feminists?
This is what they're supposed to be doing .
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by obembet(m): 10:25pm On Aug 23
What of guys... Who are we gonna report to plssss
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by ekensi01(m): 10:25pm On Aug 23
Kriz08:Buhari is history i dont want to talk about him again.
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by babyfaceafrica: 10:26pm On Aug 23
If a.man was raped,who should he talk to?
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by Mememan: 10:29pm On Aug 23
jeamie:Whatever afonja means is your miserable problem.
See what your brother did to 8 years old innocent child last week in porthhacouth after raping her
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by shammah1(m): 10:29pm On Aug 23
I've a story to tell
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by EmekaBlue(m): 10:30pm On Aug 23
Women/Ladies are raping Boys/Guys now also...where is our Maminist numbers?!
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by ekensi01(m): 10:31pm On Aug 23
Donjazzy12:I wish you had just a cell in your sense.
|Re: If You Are A Victim Of Rape Or Sexual Abuse You Should Talk To These Three Women by naijaboiy: 10:32pm On Aug 23
JeffreyJamez:
You just spoke my mind bro. Who should the male victims speak to?
All these biased misandrist hiding under the cloak of feminism to champion their hate for men. If they really wanted to fight it they should not focus on one gender alone.
These ones will end up brain washing the victims and make every man look like a devil in their sight.
There should be equality for all rape and abuse victims, whether male or female. Simple
