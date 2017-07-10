Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) (10054 Views)

A tree fell on Kofo Abayomi Road, Victoria Island due to heavy rain fall, LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) took it off the road.









A tree fell on Kofo Abayomi Road, Victoria Island due to heavy rain fall, LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) took it off the road.

See more shocking photos here: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/07/tree-falls-on-kofo-abayomi-road-due-to.html

hope say nobody die sha. God will continue to keep us

If buhari is around that tree wouldn't have fallen. This man has failed us! 5 Likes

You lack brain

You lack brain

Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due to Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.

No wonder you haven't been given admission at your old age.

Go in peace.



No wonder you haven't been given admission at your old age.



Go in peace. 43 Likes 1 Share

If buhari is around that tree wouldn't have fallen. This man has failed us! 1 Like

Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due of Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.



Go in peace.

6 Likes

See who no lack brain

Leave the area before you take photos.... another one might fall again 1 Like 1 Share

The most sophisticated tribe

End time tree

Fall like a tree live and direct

this small tree

Tree fall on him 1 Like

Climate change is really on the blink of catastrophe

This is serious

Hmm

Too bad

Na wa for you Op, U made it sound like its happening right now. I just drove through Kofo Abayomi now, my office is on Kofo Abayomi and also nothing of such on the road right now. It must have happened over the weekend. Next time please be comprehensive in your report(s) giving to your audiences. If you were to be employed in a media communication company, is this how you will be confusing your audience(s). Honestly you have made my heart jumped out thinking there will be traffic after close of business today. 2 Likes

If buhari is around that tree wouldn't have fallen. This man has failed us!



O gor O gor 1 Like

d picture made me think it was outside Nigeria

kofo tree fall on u 1 Like

That tree must have been under the influence of Badoo

d picture made me think it was outside Nigeria

same here





FP. Ope o.

this flood sef na wow.....

This Lagos sef nawao..

Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due of Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.



Their stipends wont let dem c beyond illogical reasoning..Alway ready to prowl on anyone who mentions their paymaster..

Tree fall on u

Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due of Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.



Go in peace.

In davido's voice



Tree fall on you.



In davido's voice

Tree fall on you.

That response too hit bro. 3 bullet on your head

Ambode sef