|Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 12:27pm
A tree fell on Kofo Abayomi Road, Victoria Island due to heavy rain fall, LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) took it off the road.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/07/tree-falls-on-kofo-abayomi-road-due-to.html
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 12:27pm
See more shocking photos here: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/07/tree-falls-on-kofo-abayomi-road-due-to.html
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 12:29pm
hope say nobody die sha. God will continue to keep us
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Papiikush: 12:31pm
If buhari is around that tree wouldn't have fallen. This man has failed us!
5 Likes
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 12:47pm
Papiikush:You lack brain
15 Likes
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Papiikush: 12:48pm
Oladimejyy:
Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due to Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.
No wonder you haven't been given admission at your old age.
Go in peace.
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by TINALETC3(f): 2:08pm
Papiikush:
1 Like
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by dfrost: 2:08pm
Papiikush:
6 Likes
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:08pm
Oladimejyy:See who no lack brain
1 Like
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 2:08pm
Leave the area before you take photos.... another one might fall again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by chuose2: 2:09pm
The most sophisticated tribe
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Danelo(m): 2:09pm
End time tree
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by spoiltfood: 2:10pm
Fall like a tree live and direct
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 2:10pm
this small tree
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Nma27(f): 2:10pm
Tree fall on him
1 Like
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Finestface(f): 2:10pm
Climate change is really on the blink of catastrophe
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by MrDandy(m): 2:10pm
This is serious
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by liftedhigh: 2:10pm
Hmm
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by bbbabes: 2:10pm
Too bad
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Untainted007: 2:11pm
Na wa for you Op, U made it sound like its happening right now. I just drove through Kofo Abayomi now, my office is on Kofo Abayomi and also nothing of such on the road right now. It must have happened over the weekend. Next time please be comprehensive in your report(s) giving to your audiences. If you were to be employed in a media communication company, is this how you will be confusing your audience(s). Honestly you have made my heart jumped out thinking there will be traffic after close of business today.
2 Likes
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Bonjoro: 2:11pm
Papiikush:
O gor
1 Like
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by kamatofeelz(m): 2:11pm
d picture made me think it was outside Nigeria
anyway
kofo tree fall on u
1 Like
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 2:11pm
That tree must have been under the influence of Badoo
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Blessytee(f): 2:13pm
kamatofeelz:same here
FP. Ope o.
1 Like
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by sisitoyor99(f): 2:14pm
this flood sef na wow.....
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by boboLIL(m): 2:14pm
This Lagos sef nawao..
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by misspineapple(f): 2:18pm
Papiikush:Their stipends wont let dem c beyond illogical reasoning..Alway ready to prowl on anyone who mentions their paymaster..
1 Like
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by trustagin94(m): 2:19pm
Tree fall on u
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by dotuna3(m): 2:19pm
Papiikush:
In davido's voice
Tree fall on you.
That response too hit bro. 3 bullet on your head
1 Like
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Keneking: 2:20pm
Ambode sef
|Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by pythonkid(m): 2:24pm
Kosinbajo sef
2 Likes
