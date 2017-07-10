₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,193 members, 3,648,397 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 03:16 PM

Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) (10054 Views)

Scrap Trailer Falls On Vehicles In Ikorodu. Photos / Electric Pole Falls On Keke Napep In Ikeja Area, Lagos(photo) / Pole Falls On Parked SUV In Port-Harcourt (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 12:27pm

A tree fell on Kofo Abayomi Road, Victoria Island due to heavy rain fall, LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) took it off the road.




http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/07/tree-falls-on-kofo-abayomi-road-due-to.html
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 12:27pm
See more shocking photos here: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/07/tree-falls-on-kofo-abayomi-road-due-to.html
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 12:29pm
hope say nobody die sha. God will continue to keep us
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Papiikush: 12:31pm
If buhari is around that tree wouldn't have fallen. This man has failed us! grin

5 Likes

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 12:47pm
Papiikush:
If buhari is around that tree wouldn't have fallen. This man has failed us! grin
You lack brain

15 Likes

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Papiikush: 12:48pm
Oladimejyy:
You lack brain

Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due to Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.

No wonder you haven't been given admission at your old age.

Go in peace.

43 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by TINALETC3(f): 2:08pm
grin
Papiikush:
If buhari is around that tree wouldn't have fallen. This man has failed us! grin

1 Like

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by dfrost: 2:08pm
Papiikush:

Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due of Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.

Go in peace.

wink cheesy grin

6 Likes

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:08pm
Oladimejyy:
You lack brain
See who no lack brain embarassed

1 Like

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 2:08pm
Leave the area before you take photos.... another one might fall again

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by chuose2: 2:09pm
The most sophisticated tribe grin
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Danelo(m): 2:09pm
End time tree
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by spoiltfood: 2:10pm
Fall like a tree live and direct
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 2:10pm
this small tree

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Nma27(f): 2:10pm
Tree fall on him

1 Like

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Finestface(f): 2:10pm
Climate change is really on the blink of catastrophe
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by MrDandy(m): 2:10pm
This is serious embarassed
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by liftedhigh: 2:10pm
Hmm
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by bbbabes: 2:10pm
Too bad
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Untainted007: 2:11pm
Na wa for you Op, U made it sound like its happening right now. I just drove through Kofo Abayomi now, my office is on Kofo Abayomi and also nothing of such on the road right now. It must have happened over the weekend. Next time please be comprehensive in your report(s) giving to your audiences. If you were to be employed in a media communication company, is this how you will be confusing your audience(s). Honestly you have made my heart jumped out thinking there will be traffic after close of business today.

2 Likes

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Bonjoro: 2:11pm
Papiikush:
If buhari is around that tree wouldn't have fallen. This man has failed us! grin


O gor

1 Like

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by kamatofeelz(m): 2:11pm
d picture made me think it was outside Nigeria
anyway


kofo tree fall on u

1 Like

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 2:11pm
That tree must have been under the influence of Badoo
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Blessytee(f): 2:13pm
kamatofeelz:
d picture made me think it was outside Nigeria
anyway
same here


FP. Ope o.

1 Like

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by sisitoyor99(f): 2:14pm
this flood sef na wow.....
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by boboLIL(m): 2:14pm
This Lagos sef nawao.. grin grin
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by misspineapple(f): 2:18pm
Papiikush:

Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due of Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.

Go in peace.
Their stipends wont let dem c beyond illogical reasoning..Alway ready to prowl on anyone who mentions their paymaster..

1 Like

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by trustagin94(m): 2:19pm
Tree fall on u

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by dotuna3(m): 2:19pm
Papiikush:

Even a blind man will know that was pure sarcasm but because you are filled with bitterness, sadness and hunger (due of Joblessness) you fail to see the joke.

Go in peace.

In davido's voice

Tree fall on you. grin grin grin grin

That response too hit bro. 3 bullet on your head

1 Like

Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by Keneking: 2:20pm
Ambode sef
Re: Tree Falls On Kofo Abayomi Road Due To Heavy Rain Fall (photos) by pythonkid(m): 2:24pm
Kosinbajo sef

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

What Is On Your Bucket List!? / I Want 2 Leave Nairaland / Which Poster Would You Pay To See His/her Face?

Viewing this topic: OYAY(m), eazysmiles, Dimaya, zhiggy1(m), alobam28(m), Student125(m), uwajeh(m), mrslim1991, samirus, TheMainMan, panini(m), Puredeal, Bsharp, Ayd(m), Harwoyeez(m), Thomasogwuche, sikan, saniby, ibkn(m), pyr8te, andriy65(m), KingRex1, BrotherBlood1, tinydev56 and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.