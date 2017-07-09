₦airaland Forum

Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Kellapaw: 3:35pm
A shocking scenenario yesterday 09/07/2017 at the Christ Apostolic Church Campus Fellowship CACF. The members found an embargo on the church entrance very early yesterday morning.

Yesterday has being earlier scheduled for their annual anniversary, despite the shocking scene. The students bypass the embargo with prayers. And they anniversary took place successfully... Glory be to God.


The doers of such evil is not yet known till the time this post is made...



Here are some of the pictures

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Dotwillis1(m): 3:38pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Kellapaw: 6:56pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Ugoeze2016: 9:43pm
God pass them, they should continue
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by seunny4lif(m): 9:44pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Finestface(f): 9:44pm
The picture above tho grin

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Ericaikince(m): 9:44pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by CARLOSZ: 9:44pm
Ana ama aka?

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by NwaObinkita: 9:44pm
Good opportunity for the pastor to show what he is made of.

Instead of fictitious pulpit brags.

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by michaelo2(m): 9:44pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by popsyleo1: 9:44pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by ayamprecious: 9:44pm
When you have POWER LIKE D DAYS OF PENTECOST.... I LOVE THEM.


TGEY KNOW THEIR GOD AND DEY DID EXPLOIT

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by oladapoa1(m): 9:45pm
Jesus is Lord
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by SeniorZato(m): 9:45pm
You can imagine the extent people can go to make money
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by maxiuc(m): 9:45pm
Nobody is smiling in this country

Everybody is just mean
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by holatin(m): 9:45pm
only juju and this made news.

Apala, afro hip hop and Fuji had been placed at our mosque doorstep many tines without number and it never made news.

My Trolling start from today till.........

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by ybalogs(m): 9:45pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:45pm
My native doctor is presently sick,
Is there a website or online mall where I can buy juju?

Like Konga, Jumia or OLX?

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Flashh: 9:46pm
How that one take be juju?
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by headkonsult(m): 9:46pm
Cheap publicity. Advertising....

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by A12(m): 9:46pm
God is good

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Afam4eva(m): 9:47pm
To score chick for this kain church go hard oo
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Blackfire(m): 9:47pm
Power jam power
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Chunkurnemesis: 9:47pm
Where The Juju
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by samzzycash(m): 9:47pm
Op you sure say you get sense or how palm branches take be juju.
And to the mod that move this to front page

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by peacemara54(m): 9:47pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Edopesin(m): 9:48pm
Every Thing Is Juju Mtcheew
Leh Me Come Ahn Be Goin

Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by ybalogs(m): 9:48pm
ARRANGEE FOR BLOGGERS
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:48pm
Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by emmanuel596(m): 9:49pm

