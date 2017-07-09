₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,384 members, 3,649,149 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 10:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) (10375 Views)
Embargo Found In Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship-fuoye (pic) / Adeboye & Oyedepo At Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria (pics) / 12 Characters You'll Meet In Any Campus Fellowship (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Kellapaw: 3:35pm
A shocking scenenario yesterday 09/07/2017 at the Christ Apostolic Church Campus Fellowship CACF. The members found an embargo on the church entrance very early yesterday morning.
Yesterday has being earlier scheduled for their annual anniversary, despite the shocking scene. The students bypass the embargo with prayers. And they anniversary took place successfully... Glory be to God.
The doers of such evil is not yet known till the time this post is made...
Here are some of the pictures
1 Like
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Dotwillis1(m): 3:38pm
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Kellapaw: 6:56pm
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
Fynestboi01
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Ugoeze2016: 9:43pm
God pass them, they should continue
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by seunny4lif(m): 9:44pm
11 Likes
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Finestface(f): 9:44pm
The picture above tho
3 Likes
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Ericaikince(m): 9:44pm
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by CARLOSZ: 9:44pm
Ana ama aka?
3 Likes
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by NwaObinkita: 9:44pm
Good opportunity for the pastor to show what he is made of.
Instead of fictitious pulpit brags.
3 Likes
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by michaelo2(m): 9:44pm
Intresting
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by popsyleo1: 9:44pm
Okay
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by ayamprecious: 9:44pm
When you have POWER LIKE D DAYS OF PENTECOST.... I LOVE THEM.
TGEY KNOW THEIR GOD AND DEY DID EXPLOIT
3 Likes
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by oladapoa1(m): 9:45pm
Jesus is Lord
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by SeniorZato(m): 9:45pm
You can imagine the extent people can go to make money
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by maxiuc(m): 9:45pm
Nobody is smiling in this country
Everybody is just mean
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by holatin(m): 9:45pm
only juju and this made news.
Apala, afro hip hop and Fuji had been placed at our mosque doorstep many tines without number and it never made news.
My Trolling start from today till.........
1 Like
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by ybalogs(m): 9:45pm
AWORO
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:45pm
My native doctor is presently sick,
Is there a website or online mall where I can buy juju?
Like Konga, Jumia or OLX?
1 Like
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Flashh: 9:46pm
How that one take be juju?
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by headkonsult(m): 9:46pm
Cheap publicity. Advertising....
1 Like
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by A12(m): 9:46pm
God is good
1 Like
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Afam4eva(m): 9:47pm
To score chick for this kain church go hard oo
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Blackfire(m): 9:47pm
Power jam power
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Chunkurnemesis: 9:47pm
Where The Juju
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by samzzycash(m): 9:47pm
Op you sure say you get sense or how palm branches take be juju.
And to the mod that move this to front page
3 Likes
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by peacemara54(m): 9:47pm
hmm
Don't forget to check my signature
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by Edopesin(m): 9:48pm
Every Thing Is Juju Mtcheew
Leh Me Come Ahn Be Goin
1 Like
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by ybalogs(m): 9:48pm
ARRANGEE FOR BLOGGERS
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:48pm
Hmm
|Re: Juju Found At The Front Of CAC Campus Fellowship FUOYE (pic) by emmanuel596(m): 9:49pm
Lagos Orders Churches To Remove Loud Speakers / God Created Everyone For A Purpose.what About miscarried babies? / Should A Christain Be Moved By A Horoscope Prediction?
Viewing this topic: kingsinhno1, oluwafemim(m), Getrich47(m), omololu251, tinutunde(f), abimbolabolaw(m), Joachian, Adebowale89(m), tamzy123(m), Obaluf0n, Metrix007(m), bayodaniel, milowys77(m), jomolu, symbian123(m), Martino240(m), sweetval, sam4(m), Mecoy(m), akfeas(m), BEEGOLD797(m), oladoja1(m), OlatunjiKazeem(m), Abimbola29(m), Ocutegan(m), iniicequeeen, Olalan(m), blaise00700, Mykelking007, Femikas, altercall, sholarb(m), omolomolarinero, DaddyYoo, Ekenekes31, Bheewhy, sheyhoon(m), sanityofdestiny, tbaba1234, shinechinedu(m), kuljayms1(m), pixarela25, mp4soju(m), oduncojamaica, testimonyobaoyin(f), Yeezy1(m), Kswiss001(m), 4emmanueltosin(m), rookidmart, putin4, OgaBuhari, OLP46(m), dharmeelawlarh, eyinjuege, power4reps1, conductor12, Gladiator17, okooloyun1(m), DBANJEX, GODKID98(m), bencarson007(m), UltimatePals, kamat30(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27