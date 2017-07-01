₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by jonhemma11: 4:59pm
Below are photos from Creative Industry Roundtable hosted by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Lagos on Monday July 10th 2017.In attendance were star actor Saint Obi and others
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/star-actor-saint-obi-pictured-with-lai.html
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 5:00pm
Saint Obi My Favourite Actor , He don Fresh o ... But my Brother dey careful with that Lie Mohammed because his Lies Strong pass Kongi !!!!
15 Likes
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 5:03pm
Lia virus will affect you
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Joeblack01: 5:06pm
I hope lai is not trying to be an Actor.
Because with the way things are going in this country many politicians will soon be out of job.
1 Like
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante: 5:21pm
What's this jollof rice minister doing with a reasonable human being?
6 Likes
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by joe4real12: 5:33pm
The Minister that always says the truth.
I have evidences.
#donotquoteme
1 Like
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by MALACHY247(m): 5:35pm
What is Lai mohammed? Here in Paris we don't know him. of course we know obi very well but Lai okay u mean Lie? or Pls explain I'm not understanding
2 Likes
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 5:44pm
ohh ohh
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 8:03pm
Picture no dey put food for men table
Nairaland and error 504 tho
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Aburi001: 8:04pm
Abeg na which LIE Muhammad dey try sale to these 2 guys below?
3 Likes
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by BroZuma: 8:05pm
I remember when Saint Obi played "Ben Chike" and got kidnapped.
1 Like
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Easy5265: 8:05pm
Saint Obi has jumped ship...thought he was a PDP man, hin do join AGIP.
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:05pm
Lmfao
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by iHart(m): 8:07pm
my favourite Nigerian after Buhari.
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Gobhanky: 8:07pm
Old hopeless and greedy fools
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by joeaz58: 8:07pm
hw does this affect my economy?
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:08pm
Saint Obi is broke..
Probably lobbying for the post of Special Assistant
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by sunnyside160: 8:08pm
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Flamzey00: 8:09pm
Saint Obi d next Lion king #9ja
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by marooh(m): 8:15pm
MOD!
As mad D song done finish
Na so MOD post done finish
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 8:15pm
OK
See signature
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by elvisobas: 8:20pm
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Luxuryconsult: 8:20pm
I was there..
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 8:20pm
handsome dude
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Pascal181: 8:22pm
iHart:see where ur mind go... must u politicise everything?
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by iHart(m): 8:24pm
Pascal181:I was meant to know that humans are political beings by nature. Brother, everything is politics!!!
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by NCANTaskForce: 8:25pm
Who do you wish death?
Hit like for Buhari,
Share for Jackals.
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by laffwitmi: 8:25pm
Ask Gej, he will tell you who is Lia
MALACHY247:
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 8:28pm
Freshness fall on you
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Mopolchi: 8:28pm
This liar sef
|Re: Saint Obi And Lai Mohammed Meet In Lagos (Photos) by Microcontroller: 8:28pm
