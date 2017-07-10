₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by Islie: 5:39pm
•Senator’s supporters seek divine intervention
Posted By: Yusuf Alli
http://thenationonlineng.net/inec-begins-melayes-recall-process/
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by OAUTemitayo: 5:44pm
Pachukwudi may commit suicide o. Yahaya Bello right now.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by Evablizin(f): 5:50pm
Ok
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by yarimo(m): 5:57pm
Kikikiki best news of the day from INEC DINO MELAYE and dubious interpretation of judgments are like bread and butter
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by SmartchoicesNG: 6:14pm
This s where INEC gets it wrong. Wasted efforts loading. I am going to sue INEC if this process wastes taxpayers funds.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by seunmsg(m): 6:23pm
The good people of Kogi west will be doing the entire country a lot of favour if they can somehow pull off this Melaye recall successfully.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by adem30: 6:44pm
A Senator that can not interpret Court order, is that one a Senator?
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by NwaAmaikpe: 6:47pm
Dino Melaye is going back to the village.
We can't wait to see you drive your flashy cars on Lokoja and Okene's bad roads
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by Sharon6(f): 6:47pm
Lok
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by enemyofprogress: 6:48pm
Abeg recall the guy and stop making noise
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by 1stCitizen: 6:49pm
You tell lies......you die
I Dino Melaye has decided to lie and die
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by worlexy(m): 6:50pm
selective honoring of court orders is the bane of this administration. Rubbish
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 6:50pm
abeg if una wan sack make una sack am!
person like me don tire for all these unnecessary press release.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by arinzejam(m): 6:50pm
abeg make dem recall am once and for all make we hear word
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by dresnami: 6:51pm
worlexy:
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by brainpulse: 6:52pm
Good one for democracy. The sinators have turned themselves to gods above the law and no one is expected to question or comment when they talk.
They need to know the masses equally have a right to exercise and they can do so without intimidation.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by worlexy(m): 6:52pm
dresnami:Why art thou quoting me?
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by brainpulse: 6:52pm
SmartchoicesNG:Pls what or who is you
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by connectpoint: 6:52pm
Like Fashola obtained a restraining order and Tinubu...I think the right to obtaining a restraining order is given to a caucuss,block,tribe or religion...because i know lots of suppressed people this administration jailed would have loved to get a restraining order.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by dresnami: 6:53pm
worlexy:I like ur post
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by kulrunsman79(m): 6:53pm
I see the hand of Tinubu in all this. Yahaya Bello is just the conduit pipe in-use.
Dino, please swallow your pride and go beg Oga Tinubu because I see him ladden with unforgiving spirit.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by seniorklop: 6:54pm
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by worlexy(m): 6:55pm
dresnami:Worefa
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by kingrt2(m): 6:56pm
Snooze
See signature
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by thoollz: 6:56pm
Although i doubt if this recall will work out in d end because this is Nigeria, but u'll notice that since this recall, dino hasn't been himself. Running from pillar to post. This shows d guy is desperate to kip his seat in the Senate, once u r elected by d people, work for those that put u there and stop running mouth around attacking everyone.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by jonnyjustcome22: 6:57pm
He need to be recall to teach other senators lesson on how to serve there electorate. Useless bonch of ganitor call senator.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by abodundef: 6:57pm
Let's see how it goes.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by Nairadays: 7:00pm
hmmm Abeg make una no kill ajekun iya nio je oooooo
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by davidif: 7:01pm
SmartchoicesNG:
Wait let me get this straight, you are going to sue them for doing their job?
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by numericalguy(m): 7:02pm
seunmsg:
This has nothing to do with the good people of Kogi west. Why would the good people of Kogi west want to recall the best Senator in the history of Nigeria.
This is a malicious and diabolical act that is being perpetrated by the silly debtor called Governor Bello who has refused to pay over 15 months salaries owed the good people of Kogi state.
Governor Bello is just wasting billions of tax payers money bribing almost everyone in his shadow chasing mission.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by ddippset(m): 7:02pm
I love what is going on. But I am skeptical about the 180 thousand signatures. Where dem get am from? Lol.
|Re: Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC by senatordave1: 7:03pm
Dino must go.dino and his charge and bail lawyer ozekhome thinks status quo is same as restraining.down dino,he must go
