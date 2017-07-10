Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Melaye’s Recall: There Is No Restraining Order – INEC (5261 Views)

Dino Melaye Recall, Dead On Arrival - Senate / DINO MELAYE RECALL: Man Swears He Was Given 20k To Forge Signatures ( Affidavit) / Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Posted By: Yusuf Alli





Barring a last-minute change of mind, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin today the recall of Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West).



But supporters of the embattled senator have been pleading with some Christian clerics to intervene in the matter.



A team headed by INEC National Commissioner might oversee the process, which may also involve its Operation Department.



A top INEC official, who spoke in confidence, said: “There is no restraining order from any court. We will go ahead with the first leg. But if along the line, INEC is stopped from going ahead with the exercise, we will stop it.



“Pasting the verification notice is just the first leg of the process, which cannot hurt Melaye in any way.



“Even the process does not amount to removing the senator. By virtue of Section 110, a lawmaker is only opportune to gauge the mood of his or her constituents on his or her performance.



“If a lawmaker is doing well, he or she should feel free to face the electorate. The process is not a setback at all for any lawmaker.”



Responding to a question, the source added: “A team to be coordinated by the National Commissioner for Northcentral will oversee the process. Definitely, the Operation Department will be involved.



“INEC will, however, seek legal opinion immediately it is served the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja.



“We have subsisting court judgments, including those of the Court of Appeal, indicating that no court can stop a recall, which is like an election.”



Melaye’s counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) flew into Abuja yesterday.



Some supporters of the embattled senator have been begging some Christian clerics to assist by whipping up religious sentiments, another source said.



The INEC timetable shows that Melaye’s recall will run from July 10th to August 19th.



The notice, dated July 3, 2017, reads: “In exercise of the powers conferred on the Independent National Electoral Commission (“the Commission”) by Sections 69 and 110 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); Section 116 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and of all the powers enabling it in that behalf, the Commission hereby issues this timetable schedule of activities for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Kogi State.”



The details of the timetable are as follows:



Notice of Verification(July 10, 2017). To be posted at the constituency (INEC LGA office, Lokoja).



Last day for submission of application by interested observers (31st July 2017). INEC headquarters.



Last day for submission of names of verification agents for the member sought to be recalled and the petitioners (August 10, 2017). By a letter addressed and submitted to the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) indicating the Polling Unit verification agents arranged by LGAs as well as collation agents and where they will serve.



Stakeholders meeting (August 15, 2017). INEC State Office.



Conduct of Verification (August 19, 2017). To be held in the Polling Units in the constituency.



“The commission shall issue the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of referendum subject to the outcome of the verification exercise.”



http://thenationonlineng.net/inec-begins-melayes-recall-process/



lalasticlala •Senator’s supporters seek divine intervention 1 Like

Pachukwudi may commit suicide o. Yahaya Bello right now. 11 Likes

Ok

DINO MELAYE and dubious interpretation of judgments are like bread and butter Kikikiki best news of the day from INECDINO MELAYE and dubious interpretation of judgments are like bread and butter 6 Likes

This s where INEC gets it wrong. Wasted efforts loading. I am going to sue INEC if this process wastes taxpayers funds. 2 Likes 1 Share

The good people of Kogi west will be doing the entire country a lot of favour if they can somehow pull off this Melaye recall successfully. 21 Likes

A Senator that can not interpret Court order, is that one a Senator? 5 Likes





Dino Melaye is going back to the village.





We can't wait to see you drive your flashy cars on Lokoja and Okene's bad roads Dino Melaye is going back to the village.We can't wait to see you drive your flashy cars on Lokoja and Okene's bad roads 11 Likes 2 Shares

Lok

Abeg recall the guy and stop making noise

You tell lies......you die



I Dino Melaye has decided to lie and die 3 Likes

selective honoring of court orders is the bane of this administration. Rubbish 1 Like

abeg if una wan sack make una sack am!

person like me don tire for all these unnecessary press release. 1 Like

abeg make dem recall am once and for all make we hear word

worlexy:

dino

Good one for democracy. The sinators have turned themselves to gods above the law and no one is expected to question or comment when they talk.

They need to know the masses equally have a right to exercise and they can do so without intimidation. 2 Likes

dresnami:

Why art thou quoting me? Why art thou quoting me?

SmartchoicesNG:

This s where INEC gets it wrong. Wasted efforts loading. I am going to sue INEC if this process wastes taxpayers funds. Pls what or who is you Pls what or who is you 1 Like

Like Fashola obtained a restraining order and Tinubu...I think the right to obtaining a restraining order is given to a caucuss,block,tribe or religion...because i know lots of suppressed people this administration jailed would have loved to get a restraining order.

worlexy:

Why art thou quoting me? I like ur post I like ur post

I see the hand of Tinubu in all this. Yahaya Bello is just the conduit pipe in-use.



Dino, please swallow your pride and go beg Oga Tinubu because I see him ladden with unforgiving spirit. 1 Like

.

dresnami:

I like ur post Worefa Worefa

Snooze

See signature

Although i doubt if this recall will work out in d end because this is Nigeria, but u'll notice that since this recall, dino hasn't been himself. Running from pillar to post. This shows d guy is desperate to kip his seat in the Senate, once u r elected by d people, work for those that put u there and stop running mouth around attacking everyone. 1 Like

He need to be recall to teach other senators lesson on how to serve there electorate. Useless bonch of ganitor call senator. 1 Like

Let's see how it goes.

For your quality exercise notebooks 20,40,60,80 leaves 08023332733





hmmm Abeg make una no kill ajekun iya nio je oooooo hmmm Abeg make una no kill ajekun iya nio je oooooo

SmartchoicesNG:

This s where INEC gets it wrong. Wasted efforts loading. I am going to sue INEC if this process wastes taxpayers funds.

Wait let me get this straight, you are going to sue them for doing their job? Wait let me get this straight, you are going to sue them for doing their job?

seunmsg:

The good people of Kogi west will be doing the entire country a lot of good if they can somehow pull off this Melaye recall successfully.



This has nothing to do with the good people of Kogi west. Why would the good people of Kogi west want to recall the best Senator in the history of Nigeria.



This is a malicious and diabolical act that is being perpetrated by the silly debtor called Governor Bello who has refused to pay over 15 months salaries owed the good people of Kogi state.



Governor Bello is just wasting billions of tax payers money bribing almost everyone in his shadow chasing mission. This has nothing to do with the good people of Kogi west.This is a malicious and diabolical act that is being perpetrated by the silly debtor called Governor Bello who has refused to pay over 15 months salaries owed the good people of Kogi state.Governor Bello is just wasting billions of tax payers money bribing almost everyone in his shadow chasing mission. 2 Likes 1 Share

I love what is going on. But I am skeptical about the 180 thousand signatures. Where dem get am from? Lol. 1 Like