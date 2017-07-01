₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by Ajasco222: 9:12pm On Jul 10
Armed robbers operating on a motorcycle on Monday killed a middle-aged man and injured another during a robbery attack at Total Filling Station beside Kamo Plaza in Upper New Market road, Onitsha, Anambra State.
According to a resident of the area identified as Divine Olisa, the robbers hid their guns inside a sack and pretended as if they wanted to buy fuel.
After they were attended to, the suspected robbers brought out their guns and shot a man in the leg. They also entered the cashier's office and shot him dead.
The robbers were said to have fled on their motorcycle before the arrival of security operatives.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/armed-robbers-attack-filling-station-in.html
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by smartty68(m): 9:13pm On Jul 10
If its not Imo it'd be Anambra. What's wrong with these people
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by Evablizin(f): 9:15pm On Jul 10
Chai what joy do men have in shedding blood all in the name of money.Lord have mercy.RIP
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:16pm On Jul 10
Nta staff, Soldier, filling station cashier, cultist etc all Shot dead throughout nigeria just one day nigerians die like flies oh
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by Afam4eva(m): 9:17pm On Jul 10
What sort of low self esteem robbers are those? Filling station? Like seriously?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by Kaetoh: 9:18pm On Jul 10
Your mates were helping while you were busy taking pictures for nairaland front page... The fools will be arrested before this month runs out.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by CharlotteFlair(f): 9:22pm On Jul 10
smartty68:Are you OK or is your head paining you again?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by smartty68(m): 9:24pm On Jul 10
CharlotteFlair:Don't be pained, I'm not trying to be tribal but just do yourself a favour by checking the number of threads that has made FP and you'll see that the crime rates is mostly from that region.
Good night Bae
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by Okoroawusa: 9:26pm On Jul 10
no emergency services in anambra?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by Pavore9: 9:27pm On Jul 10
smartty68:
Do list out places in Nigeria where there are no criminals?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by beamtopola: 9:29pm On Jul 10
People from the East!
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by zombieHUNTER: 9:30pm On Jul 10
smartty68:Crime knows no tribe
Crime knows no religion
These are trying times
These are hard times
How Many butchered lady threads made the front page just today ?
All thanks to Buhari and APC
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by PointZerom: 9:31pm On Jul 10
hmmm
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by zombieHUNTER: 9:31pm On Jul 10
beamtopola:
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by PointZerom: 9:32pm On Jul 10
smartty68:
Osun and Ogun are littered with human skulls.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by LionDeLeo: 9:46pm On Jul 10
smartty68:
What do you expect when money making is the ultimate goal regardless of the means even if it involves taking the lives of people even if those people are parents?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by LionDeLeo: 9:49pm On Jul 10
smartty68:
Yet they claim to be the most successful and at the same time, the noisiest about recession.
Na only ipobs dey inside "zoo"?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by auntysimbiat(f): 9:57pm On Jul 10
Hmmm... Na wa o
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by ipobarecriminals: 10:15pm On Jul 10
Where are those Hopeless ones shouting IPOB when u need them?May his killer nrva die well. Nah dangote trailer go jam una .Bastards
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by FOWOSHERE01(m): 10:25pm On Jul 10
Death can come at anytime like a thief. Hmmm... Na wa o
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by Flexherbal(m): 10:25pm On Jul 10
Too bad!
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by holatin(m): 10:26pm On Jul 10
May God save us.
innocent person wey be say na im daily bread e dey find cum jam bullet.
I tire oooo
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by ekensi01(m): 10:29pm On Jul 10
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:29pm On Jul 10
Ok
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by arthurous(m): 10:32pm On Jul 10
The rate this robbers are operating in onitsha this days is becoming too much. State government need beef up more security in onitsha
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by PointZerom: 10:32pm On Jul 10
LionDeLeo:
Mumu post
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by baddooboys: 10:32pm On Jul 10
LionDeLeo:
What have you people benefitted from the numerous human head that is daily beheaded in Ogun state...
Note....badoo boys will soon visit you
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by purpledferanmi1: 10:32pm On Jul 10
Thank God this didnt happen in nigeria.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by LiamB0790(m): 10:32pm On Jul 10
Rip man
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by ufumes(m): 10:33pm On Jul 10
Na wa o... RIP to the dead
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by anyebedgreat: 10:33pm On Jul 10
Armed robbers without class. Why kill a cashier?
Why
Why
Why?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics by crackhouse(m): 10:34pm On Jul 10
Lazy people
