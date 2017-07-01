Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Attack Filling Station In Anambra, Cashier Shot Dead. Graphic Pics (14650 Views)

According to a resident of the area identified as Divine Olisa, the robbers hid their guns inside a sack and pretended as if they wanted to buy fuel.



After they were attended to, the suspected robbers brought out their guns and shot a man in the leg. They also entered the cashier's office and shot him dead.



The robbers were said to have fled on their motorcycle before the arrival of security operatives.



If its not Imo it'd be Anambra. What's wrong with these people

Chai what joy do men have in shedding blood all in the name of money.Lord have mercy.RIP

Nta staff, Soldier, filling station cashier, cultist etc all Shot dead throughout nigeria just one day nigerians die like flies oh

What sort of low self esteem robbers are those? Filling station? Like seriously?

Your mates were helping while you were busy taking pictures for nairaland front page... The fools will be arrested before this month runs out.

Are you OK or is your head paining you again?

Don't be pained, I'm not trying to be tribal but just do yourself a favour by checking the number of threads that has made FP and you'll see that the crime rates is mostly from that region.

Good night Bae



Don't be pained, I'm not trying to be tribal but just do yourself a favour by checking the number of threads that has made FP and you'll see that the crime rates is mostly from that region.Good night Bae

no emergency services in anambra?

If its not Imo it'd be Anambra. What's wrong with these people

Do list out places in Nigeria where there are no criminals?

People from the East!

Don't be pained, I'm not trying to be tribalistic but just do yourself a favour by checking the number of threads that has made FP and you'll see that the crime rates is mostly from that region.



Good night Bae Crime knows no tribe

Crime knows no religion

These are trying times

These are hard times





How Many butchered lady threads made the front page just today ?

Crime knows no tribe
Crime knows no religion
These are trying times
These are hard times
How Many butchered lady threads made the front page just today ?
All thanks to Buhari and APC

hmmm

People from the East!

If its not Imo it'd be Anambra. What's wrong with these people



Osun and Ogun are littered with human skulls.

Don't be pained, I'm not trying to be tribalistic but just do yourself a favour by checking the number of threads that has made FP and you'll see that the crime rates is mostly from that region.



Good night Bae

What do you expect when money making is the ultimate goal regardless of the means even if it involves taking the lives of people even if those people are parents?

If its not Imo it'd be Anambra. What's wrong with these people

Yet they claim to be the most successful and at the same time, the noisiest about recession.



Yet they claim to be the most successful and at the same time, the noisiest about recession.Na only ipobs dey inside "zoo"?

Hmmm... Na wa o

Where are those Hopeless ones shouting IPOB when u need them?May his killer nrva die well. Nah dangote trailer go jam una .Bastards

Death can come at anytime like a thief. Hmmm... Na wa o



Too bad!

May God save us.



innocent person wey be say na im daily bread e dey find cum jam bullet.



I tire oooo 1 Like

Ok

The rate this robbers are operating in onitsha this days is becoming too much. State government need beef up more security in onitsha

Yet they claim to be the most successful and at the same time, the noisiest about recession.



Na only ipobs dey inside "zoo"?



Mumu post

What do you expect when money making is the ultimate goal regardless of the means even if it involves taking the lives of people even if those people are parents?



What have you people benefitted from the numerous human head that is daily beheaded in Ogun state...





What have you people benefitted from the numerous human head that is daily beheaded in Ogun state...Note....badoo boys will soon visit you

Thank God this didnt happen in nigeria.

Rip man

Na wa o... RIP to the dead

Armed robbers without class. Why kill a cashier?

Why

Why

Why? 2 Likes