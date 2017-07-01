₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,655 members, 3,650,005 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 10:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt (9912 Views)
Outfit Nigerian Team Was To Wear For The RIO Olympics Opening Ceremony / Zlatan Reacts On His New No. 9 Shirt At United / Christian Benteke Handed Liverpool No 9 Shirt By Brendan Rodgers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by LegendVibes: 6:02am
The Belgian has chosen not to wear Wayne Rooney's No.10 jersey, instead opting for the number he carries at international level.
Romelu Lukaku has revealed he will wear the Manchester United No.9 shirt vacated after receiving "permission" from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Lukaku is set to complete his £75 million move from Everton in the coming hours after undergoing a medical on Saturday, and will meet up with his new team-mates in Los Angeles as they begin their pre-season preparations.
And he has revealed that he has already chosen to don the No.9 jersey, succeeding the departing Ibrahimovic in the iconic jersey.
"I always asked my mother what number, and I used to play with the 10 because my mother's birthday is on Oct. 10, so it's the 10th month of the year," he told ESPN.
"That's why I played with No. 10. I asked for the number nine because I'm a striker.
"Strikers play with No.9. It's a nice number, and I asked the permission of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I want to thank him, as well, for allowing me to wear that number."
The 24-year-old becomes the eighth United player to be given the number nine since the introduction of squad numbering in 1993. Brian McClair, Andy Cole, Louis Saha, Dimitar Berbatov, Radamel Falcao and Anthony Martial had all worn the shirt before Ibrahimovic arrived at the club last summer, with Martial being reallocated the number 11.
There was a belief that Lukaku may make a straight swap with Wayne Rooney, who has taken the Belgian’s Everton number 10 shirt after returning to Goodison Park. But the famous United number 10 remains vacant for now with Lukaku favouring the number he wears for his national team instead.
Lukaku could make his United debut on Saturday night when Jose Mourinho’s side take on LA Galaxy at the StubHub Center in their first pre-season fixture of the summer.
Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/ibrahimovic-grants-romelu-lukaku.html
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by LegendVibes: 6:04am
More; http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/ibrahimovic-grants-romelu-lukaku.html
Lalasticlala Dominique Fynestboi Ijebabe Seun Mynd44
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by MrPdtech: 6:11am
Asin what Wetin him don play? Mtcheeewww
3 Likes
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by pressplay411(m): 6:14am
I hope he lives up to the excellence of that jersey.
BTW wassup with the deal with Morata?
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Dannieln1(m): 6:42am
No be say him and pogba go come form terror gang for Club instead of terror squad
Cos e come be like say pogba Don get partner in all crimes....
8 Likes
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by veekid(m): 9:44am
pressplay411:
Mourinho dumped morata for lukaku, morata is now linked to Chelsea, the no 10 Jersey might be for James Rodriguez
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Mayydayy(m): 9:44am
The greats will always have those special numbers made sacred for them.thanks for sharing movich.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Riosystem: 9:44am
Lukaku is Overated
6 Likes
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Keneking: 9:45am
Amazing...
Minimum no of goals this season from Man Utd in premier league is 90
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Sirpaul(m): 9:45am
calls for jubilation.....
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by TrillionBrains(m): 9:46am
Lol, funny u. So ibra that already has an expired contract is the one granting the permission
3 Likes
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Victornezzar(m): 9:46am
Riosystem:u say that cos he was at Everton
If it was Real Madrid dat he banged all dose goals 4
u won't say dis
11 Likes
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:46am
DareToAskZlatan
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by imohchard(m): 9:46am
Mtcheew
what was the worth of the shirt to ibrahimovic in terms of goals and performance for man u?
he is not happy that young blood want to wear his pitiable number.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by difference5050: 9:46am
Eyaaa I love ❤ this.but zlatan recover fast
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by ogorwyne(f): 9:47am
I pray this guy plays to expectations sha
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by softwerk(f): 9:47am
I get wet at the thoughts of Lukaku 'banging' in several goals for my darling Man United
Mourinho is bae!
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:47am
Anoder flop in man -u just like demaria.. hit like in this coment if u no lukaku is a waste of money in Man-u. :
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by IamPatriotic(m): 9:47am
I hope he lives up to all these unnecessary hypes and media frenzy, because not many players delivers after much publicized stunts.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Marcelinho(m): 9:47am
u
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by marooh(m): 9:48am
Is this insult or humble. ?
Ok oooo
Can bubu allow me to sit for NP sit just 1 hr?
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by omonlaa: 9:48am
I can't believe the lion has stepped down.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by marooh(m): 9:48am
Is this insult or humble.
Ok oooo
Can bubu allow me to sit for NP sit just 1 hr?
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by AndriaRich(m): 9:48am
Permission That's bullshit! This Zlatan, he is good but too full of himself...
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Riosystem: 9:48am
Victornezzar:Let see what will happen at united.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Tapout(m): 9:48am
i hope he performs up to expectation.... No be to carry no 9 be the wahala
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:48am
I love Ibra.. no homo
The Guys self confidence is just way way, out of this world.
e now come be like say without him permission Lukaku no for fit wear d number 9 jersey...
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by Victornezzar(m): 9:49am
Riosystem:Yeah Bro
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by thisnaijaguy: 9:49am
Maximum respect
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by holatin(m): 9:49am
am new to the internet, pls who are Abraham and lookandloo, are they Liberia fashion designer
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by smithsydny(m): 9:49am
MrPdtech:for goat
|Re: Ibrahimovic Grants Lukaku Permission To Wear Man United's No.9 Shirt by mcayomind(m): 9:50am
lu kuku......... overrated player
1 Like
Mourinho: The Undisputed Master Of The Mind Games / Is This What Kills Most African Footballers / Fifa Says Referee Was Right: Germany Vs England (see Pics)
Viewing this topic: Nlkay(m), decub, Ucheosefoh(m), babasolo(m), Jonespunky(m), Zieristclair(m), datguru, Mrteju(m), Lawwie, Ayohbk(m), bokunrawo(m), flyca, TwentyOnePilots(m), benson4u(m), Deleayoone, Tallestblue, lakkyflow(m), EggPlant, Seunsherif(m), Oziahete(m), jackyraw09, jetbomber17, mgenam(m), Jackhammer(m), finni(m), Equado(m), josruth(m), oluwafemi113(m), jerk, stabillo(m), zeezee007, siggyply007(m), KingOluwatobi, Adimine(m), francofoks, donvicky2007, Slyr0x, auxtin(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), altitudee, razor123(m), larion, 14teenK(m), KAKACOMM, CLASSMAN, idnoble007(m), Zonacom(m), Ezyp(m), Kayceewyte(m), headTO, Emmyjune12(m), yusods(m), kofo01, kam045, KIKIADE, Truth801(m), Dreamstech2000, brehmann(m), mayorgt(m), abuzaynab10, SweetJoystick(m), emmyhumble(m), dotunbekro06(m), eunisam, Timilehin3, itsJude(m), zazawaga(m), ellad2k4eva(m), foleyankee(m), mpowa(m), mybeauty(f), Hexilon(m), tabaski, adeyinka9985, Okeycima, Benoxvals(m), LilPeezy(m), goodyvin02(m), niri(m), jegz25(m), westlius(m), IRobot7(m), menthane, lexy2014, almeida3, beekee, onuwaje(m), hambali1, Openreach, donplus1(m), nehun, danny34(m), lumidee4907, ovoP(m), XaviDayo, Agilityf(m), walexyll(m), ozohtony, kowade, iyamchee(m) and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13