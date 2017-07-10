Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections (6815 Views)

According to Pascal Nwankwo, A Festac based resident and candidate Amuwo Odofin LGA, He said, Lagos should serve as the micro space for the Igbo to start playing politics of integration and the right time is now. he insisted that Igbos should use their number to consolidate their political base.





Jamiu said the Igbos were part of the builders of Lagos and promised should be part of decision making even at local government level which would continue to provide the right atmosphere for their businesses to thrive. Labour Party pledges to address the issue of “discrimination against the Igbos on levies and taxes at the various markets” and can only perfect that by having Igbo brothers and sisters as part of the government at every level.



According to the party's spokesman, We have to observe that Ndi Igbo are the great movers of the Lagos economy and as well developers who do not constitute any threat to Lagos security and peace. It is therefore wrong to after seeing the Igbo people great who are great funders of the Lagos budget and projects and as well great electorate and developers of Lagos; and still consider them not worthy to be elected.



Yorubas and eye-service ehhn. 4get those animals and rule your selves...

As for the v.p slot of nigeria make dem 4get am cos ntin for them if e pain them make dem go their biafra...g 14 Likes 2 Shares

You see the real face of politician!

that's where yoruba groups failed, afenifere etc! 1 Like

Rubbish! Kolework!! 20 Likes 1 Share







Trash.

Any Igbo man that accepts this is a Judas and a saboteur. Trash.Any Igbo man that accepts this is a Judas and a saboteur. 1 Like 1 Share

and they want Biafra.



Yeye dey smell 21 Likes 1 Share

that's normal

Eko is going







In times like these, there loss is inevitable





A Biafran still contesting in a Zoo



Confused sets of lots A Biafran still contesting in a ZooConfused sets of lots 27 Likes 2 Shares

Wetin come Concern Me 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmmm

Na trick jare incase u people don't know Na Igbo man be the house or reps member representing Amuwo at the Reps and it's even PDP so I believe the man is trying to use the popularity of the easterners on his votes



APC has been defeated hands down in Amuwo ( Festac)



Na that useless formal chairman in person of Ayo Adewale destroyed APC in Festac then the late Adeniji Adele and his Son Sultan wey turn Political Party endorsement into family affairs. 3 Likes 1 Share

And why should this make front page??

And as soon as the chairman goes buhari way Igbo would take over





God bless igbo 1 Like

NCAN associates be like 2 Likes

very gud move by d Yoruba's.

OneHead:

Developers Indeed! Shey na software they are developing or website or the one wey we all know Developers Indeed! Shey na software they are developing or website or the one wey we all know 3 Likes

oladeebo:

You see the real face of politician!

that's where yoruba groups failed, afenifere etc!





Labour party is on a long thing...lol 10 Likes 1 Share

Hmm



Lagos; No man's land 2 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

And as soon as the chairman goes buhari way Igbo would take over





God bless igbo 10 Likes 3 Shares

I tink na d same collabo dey Oshodi sef. Ibu-owo/one ibo guy

See as that guy resemble Dino

Where are the arewas?

They are just trying to score political points and gain attention 6 Likes

If you like present an European, APC is ready to rig at every level. 2 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:





God bless igbo 4 Likes

this should be the standard across the Nation,No boundaries,No religious Sentiments,No Tribal Sentiments,No Minority or Majority but a United Nigeria Stronger Together.i hoped for this one day............. 2 Likes

So what should we do? Fry beans for the cone heads?