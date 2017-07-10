₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by OneHead: 8:32am
The Lagos Political space is now being shared by both the indigenes and the Igbo resident-settlers which means, Theoretically, the people of Lagos seem to have identified themselves with the progressive ideology but now, the intervention of the Igbo is likely to cause some disequilibrium in ideological denomination.
According to Pascal Nwankwo, A Festac based resident and candidate Amuwo Odofin LGA, He said, Lagos should serve as the micro space for the Igbo to start playing politics of integration and the right time is now. he insisted that Igbos should use their number to consolidate their political base.
Jamiu said the Igbos were part of the builders of Lagos and promised should be part of decision making even at local government level which would continue to provide the right atmosphere for their businesses to thrive. Labour Party pledges to address the issue of “discrimination against the Igbos on levies and taxes at the various markets” and can only perfect that by having Igbo brothers and sisters as part of the government at every level.
According to the party's spokesman, We have to observe that Ndi Igbo are the great movers of the Lagos economy and as well developers who do not constitute any threat to Lagos security and peace. It is therefore wrong to after seeing the Igbo people great who are great funders of the Lagos budget and projects and as well great electorate and developers of Lagos; and still consider them not worthy to be elected.
http://www.naaija.com/2017/07/labour-party-deduce-yorubaigbo-partnerships-eko-lg-elections/
3 Likes
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by jumper524(m): 8:53am
Yorubas and eye-service ehhn. 4get those animals and rule your selves...
As for the v.p slot of nigeria make dem 4get am cos ntin for them if e pain them make dem go their biafra...g
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by oladeebo: 9:08am
You see the real face of politician!
that's where yoruba groups failed, afenifere etc!
1 Like
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Viergeachar: 9:12am
Rubbish! Kolework!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by NwaAmaikpe: 11:12am
Trash.
Any Igbo man that accepts this is a Judas and a saboteur.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Freiden(m): 11:13am
and they want Biafra.
Yeye dey smell
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by gr8man4rmukpor(m): 11:13am
that's normal
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Keneking: 11:13am
Eko is going
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by 0b100100111: 11:14am
In times like these, there loss is inevitable
A Biafran still contesting in a Zoo
Confused sets of lots
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by oshe11(m): 11:14am
Wetin come Concern Me
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Finestface(f): 11:14am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by balash(m): 11:14am
Na trick jare incase u people don't know Na Igbo man be the house or reps member representing Amuwo at the Reps and it's even PDP so I believe the man is trying to use the popularity of the easterners on his votes
APC has been defeated hands down in Amuwo ( Festac)
Na that useless formal chairman in person of Ayo Adewale destroyed APC in Festac then the late Adeniji Adele and his Son Sultan wey turn Political Party endorsement into family affairs.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Beverages: 11:15am
And why should this make front page??
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:15am
And as soon as the chairman goes buhari way Igbo would take over
God bless igbo
1 Like
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Immanueladebol(m): 11:15am
NCAN associates be like
2 Likes
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Henrypraise: 11:16am
very gud move by d Yoruba's.
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by seyizma(m): 11:16am
OneHead:
Developers Indeed! Shey na software they are developing or website or the one wey we all know
3 Likes
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Odingo1: 11:16am
oladeebo:
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by quid(m): 11:16am
cc: oladeebo, t9ksy, t8ksy, omenka, markfemi2, Adekamkpe23
OneHead:
1 Like
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by 20CRATES(m): 11:16am
Labour party is on a long thing...lol
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Franchise21(m): 11:17am
Hmm
Lagos; No man's land
2 Likes
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Immanueladebol(m): 11:17am
CROWNWEALTH019:
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by juitar(m): 11:17am
I tink na d same collabo dey Oshodi sef. Ibu-owo/one ibo guy
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by agh35prais(m): 11:17am
See as that guy resemble Dino
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by whizzyleejr(m): 11:17am
Where are the arewas?
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by dumie(f): 11:18am
They are just trying to score political points and gain attention
6 Likes
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by MrImole(m): 11:18am
If you like present an European, APC is ready to rig at every level.
2 Likes
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by quid(m): 11:18am
CROWNWEALTH019:
4 Likes
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by peekay007: 11:19am
this should be the standard across the Nation,No boundaries,No religious Sentiments,No Tribal Sentiments,No Minority or Majority but a United Nigeria Stronger Together.i hoped for this one day.............
2 Likes
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by stjudas(m): 11:19am
So what should we do? Fry beans for the cone heads?
|Re: Labour Party Presents Yoruba/Igbo Candidates For Eko LG Elections by Nazeren: 11:20am
Nonsense. Labour party do not represent the people. Unless the residents of amuwo are mad, they can't let an igbo eedeot rule them.
3 Likes
