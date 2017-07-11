₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,785 members, 3,650,402 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 01:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume (4643 Views)
Protesters At The Senate Over Ali Ndume's Suspension (Photos) / Man Compares Suspension Of Saraki Dad In 80s By Senate & Ali Ndume's Suspension / Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by itsdumebi(m): 12:16pm
A former Senate leader, Ali Ndume has revealed how former president, Goodluck Jonathan tortured him emotionally for 6 years over alleged links to terrorist sect, Boko Haram.
Speaking to Newsmen in the federal capital territory(FCT), Abuja, Ndume, who was recently acquitted by a federal high court in Abuja, told journalists that his family was seriously affected by the allegations. He stated that one of his daughters suffered a miscarriage on hearing of his arrest and arraignment in court.
In his words;
“For six years, the Federal Government put me on trial without any evidence to prove their false allegations against me. After six years, the court said they had no case against me so they had to acquit me.The media wasn’t fair; the spirit with which they reported my arraignment has not been matched with the reports published on my acquittal.
For six years I was restricted, I could not travel, I could not move an inch; I was subjected to emotional torture when all the while the government knew that there was nothing against me and they know who the sponsors of Boko Haram are.
And the saddest aspect of it all was that up till when the case was dismissed finally, nobody, including those in the media who had subjected me to their trial, could query the lame facts brought to the court.But I will still ensure that my voice is heard and my side of the story is told as well; because there are so many things that the world needs to know,”.
Ndume is currently on a 6 months suspension from the Senate.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/11/jonathan-tortured-emotionally-ali-ndume/
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by otijah(m): 12:37pm
Pls Nigerians should not be distracted by these irrelevant news APC are using to distract us from the unrealistic campaign promises they made
Our concern should be focused on the whereabouts of our ghost presido
10 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by Keneking: 12:37pm
Jonathan sef
What goes around turns around - now Patience, Jonathan, Ebele and Goodluck are been tortured by APC leadership
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by eleojo23: 12:37pm
Really..
But are you really innocent?
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by esophieso(f): 12:37pm
See this terrorist
5 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by DONSMITH123(m): 12:38pm
Keneking:
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by softmind24: 12:38pm
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by Esomchi44(m): 12:38pm
u own dey ur body
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by dlondonbadboy: 12:38pm
Can't you sue the federal government? I think there should be a place for that in law......and what do you mean by 'there are many things the world needs to know'? Ifthere is anything you are not saying...why don't you say it?
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by EgusiSoup: 12:38pm
You knows that but you does not knows what Buhari is doing to the country as a hole.
I does not knows why people still litsen to people like these
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by fistonati(m): 12:39pm
see terrorist talking.
NORTH keeps breeding streethawkers, beggars, rapists and drawing Nigeria backwards.
Almajiri schools Jonathan built they wont go.
Its hightime they start distributing condoms at religious places in North
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by Youngugoes: 12:39pm
if u have any hand in all these atrocities unleashed on harmless civilians spiritual torture on the way
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by dlondonbadboy: 12:39pm
Jona
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by omenka(m): 12:39pm
Are we supposed to feel sorry for you or what?
You guys are all crooks, Jonathan inclusive.
Need a pity party, look to your constituency.
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by eleojo23: 12:39pm
Keneking:
Point of correction, APC leadership is torturing the entire country right now.
6 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by maxiuc(m): 12:39pm
So what should we do now
We should mourn abi
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by ubest1(m): 12:40pm
You are even lucky you should have been fired by now, evil terrorist free by a follow terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by galaxy2020: 12:40pm
....who is torturing you now? obviously, you are still going through worst torture.
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by ejimoney: 12:41pm
he tortured u emotionally as his girl friend or wht?
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by EDDGgold: 12:41pm
If you know dis man is a liar hit like.
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by Laycan(m): 12:41pm
fistonati:isokey
7 Likes
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by ekems2017(f): 12:42pm
Now your tourture continues. This time with Saraki
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by EDDGgold: 12:42pm
ejimoney:I tire oooo.
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by amazon14: 12:43pm
Ali Ndume,that didn't change the fact that you are still a terrorist.
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by fistonati(m): 12:43pm
THINK B4 YOU POST
Keneking:
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by dedons: 12:44pm
Does it change the fact that he is a major sponsor of Boko haram?
He was only set free by his partners in crime.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by fistonati(m): 12:44pm
JONATHAN'S good antecedents is haunting you too
dlondonbadboy:
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by SaulRazor: 12:45pm
This man can never convince me that he wasn't complicit in the whole Boko Haram affair under Jonathan
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by fistonati(m): 12:46pm
I agreed
SaulRazor:
1 Like
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by RafBaba: 12:46pm
Should we beat Jona for you now or what?....cos ayam not understanding
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by ddippset(m): 12:47pm
amazon14:and that doesn't change the fact that your english is terrible.
|Re: Jonathan Tortured Me Emotionally - Ali Ndume by exlinkleads(f): 12:48pm
and you no die
why are u still alive?
‘I Am Going Into Armed Robbery’—Frustrated Vulcanizer Tells Fashola / Bad Roads: Finally, Fashola Wakes Up! / Ibori Will Still Be Tried In Nigeria,’ Efcc Says
Viewing this topic: goodluckman, alexistaiwo, e90, Obiiyy, cloud7, tamquezee(m), Bakerdav, ladiakins(m), dandrey, lilprinze, vanPELaj(m), rotexsky(m), faithisallihave, aokpanefe, Othybaba, sokoanugwa, tonymd and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14