₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,057 members, 3,651,404 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 10:49 PM

Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) (11319 Views)

Debie-rise Amazing Performance At A Wedding Party (video, Pic) / Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) / Frank Edwards Car Snatched And Returned In A 'Miraculous' Way (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by silverdam(m): 12:25pm
Davido's chains was almost snatched by a thief while partying in a club... Video, lalasticlala


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LW2MG1XwxiQ

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Hotshawarma(m): 1:33pm
So we should cook bread

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by maklelemakukula: 9:20pm
I

1 Like

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by aleeyus(m): 9:20pm
cheap chain

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Thisis2raw(m): 9:20pm
The guy attack am like say na brawl...

E fit be say Davido don go look for him trouble, Cuz that boy no get character

8 Likes

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by KingsleyCEO: 9:20pm
You're posting about ordinary chain when people have looted Nigeria dry and are still looting.

3 Likes

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by kennieG: 9:20pm
Ok
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by holatin(m): 9:21pm
the guy only want a share of the thirty billion for account, he isn't a thief but a social tax collector. ( STC)

1 Like

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Nackzy: 9:21pm
GL...fake chain

1 Like

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Danjuma827(m): 9:21pm
He is OBO na. He will get another one
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by yunglary(m): 9:21pm
l

1 Like

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by SplendidE(f): 9:21pm
It'll have been better if snatched. cos it makes him look like a dog

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by GodsOwnFav: 9:21pm
....and so?
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:22pm
ok den
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by SplendidE(f): 9:22pm
It'll have been better if snatched. cos it makes him look like a dog
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by crazygod(m): 9:22pm
Hausa chain

1 Like

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by jonero4(m): 9:22pm
So we should fry beans
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Ugoeze2016: 9:22pm
Na wa
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Pheals(f): 9:23pm
thought I should become a news when the chain is.... bye bye


naa joke o
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by mikeycharles(m): 9:24pm
Another dumb publicity stunt, I feel like kicking Davido and his imaginary 30billion

2 Likes

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by connectpoint: 9:24pm
If the Ooni's phone could get missing, Davido's chain can also be stolen.. suddenly it seems the yoruba people are under attack..
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by blessedweapon(m): 9:24pm
......... And how does this change the fact that the left ball(testicle) is bigger than the right ball(testicle) angry angry angry angry sad sad angry angry angry angry angry angry
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by xmoohSPP(m): 9:25pm
Itz nothin

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by GMan650(m): 9:26pm
Hardly does a day go by without Davido's story making FP on NL.

1 Like

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by esophieso(f): 9:27pm
KingsleyCEO:
You're posting about ordinary chain when people have looted Nigeria dry and are still looting.
Hmm
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:27pm
guys.. it's not funny anymore.. the way my brother acts lately.. like he's gon commit suicide..


I want to auction my virginity for anyone who can give my brother a good job or give him #2M to start a business..


no jokes.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:28pm
Division of labor
lool
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by mindtricks: 9:28pm
Strange how this managed to make front page??
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Callmedondee: 9:31pm
Thisis2raw:
The guy attack am like say na brawl...

E fit be say Davido don go look for him trouble, Cuz that boy no get character

As ehn no get character he better pass wizkid X100
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:31pm
Op r u done talking?
Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by jamarifox(m): 9:32pm
This dude again. Always disturbing US with his persona life. Trying to be relevant by all means. They wouldve snatched his head. Stupide boy

1 Like

Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Alphyno: 9:32pm
How e take concern me now

(0) (1) (Reply)

Kim Kardashian Blast Nigeria Girls! / Breaking News!!! Tonto Dike Insults Genevieve!!! / Rihanna Vs Shakira

Viewing this topic: doctorEkene, armadeo(m), abedammy, mudolak(m), Joyintwos(m), wolexter(m), softchristo(m), husnath(m), anochuks08(m), winny90(f), Ennybouy, DeejayTafari(m), CrownV12(m), NotU(m), billynoni(m), jayjayjones, emaraide, misturib, Macaustin24, john107, Jessam, joshnnanna, Brightowan(m), Afuyet421(m), Rocice(m), Doneze, Easyjay, targerius007, raziboi(m), kentycom(m), profmiganigal and 56 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.