|Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by silverdam(m): 12:25pm
Davido's chains was almost snatched by a thief while partying in a club... Video, lalasticlala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LW2MG1XwxiQ
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Hotshawarma(m): 1:33pm
So we should cook bread
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by maklelemakukula: 9:20pm
I
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by aleeyus(m): 9:20pm
cheap chain
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Thisis2raw(m): 9:20pm
The guy attack am like say na brawl...
E fit be say Davido don go look for him trouble, Cuz that boy no get character
8 Likes
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by KingsleyCEO: 9:20pm
You're posting about ordinary chain when people have looted Nigeria dry and are still looting.
3 Likes
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by kennieG: 9:20pm
Ok
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by holatin(m): 9:21pm
the guy only want a share of the thirty billion for account, he isn't a thief but a social tax collector. ( STC)
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Nackzy: 9:21pm
GL...fake chain
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Danjuma827(m): 9:21pm
He is OBO na. He will get another one
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by yunglary(m): 9:21pm
l
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by SplendidE(f): 9:21pm
It'll have been better if snatched. cos it makes him look like a dog
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by GodsOwnFav: 9:21pm
....and so?
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:22pm
ok den
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by SplendidE(f): 9:22pm
It'll have been better if snatched. cos it makes him look like a dog
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by crazygod(m): 9:22pm
Hausa chain
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by jonero4(m): 9:22pm
So we should fry beans
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Ugoeze2016: 9:22pm
Na wa
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Pheals(f): 9:23pm
thought I should become a news when the chain is.... bye bye
naa joke o
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by mikeycharles(m): 9:24pm
Another dumb publicity stunt, I feel like kicking Davido and his imaginary 30billion
2 Likes
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by connectpoint: 9:24pm
If the Ooni's phone could get missing, Davido's chain can also be stolen.. suddenly it seems the yoruba people are under attack..
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by blessedweapon(m): 9:24pm
......... And how does this change the fact that the left ball(testicle) is bigger than the right ball(testicle)
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by xmoohSPP(m): 9:25pm
Itz nothin
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by GMan650(m): 9:26pm
Hardly does a day go by without Davido's story making FP on NL.
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by esophieso(f): 9:27pm
KingsleyCEO:Hmm
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:27pm
guys.. it's not funny anymore.. the way my brother acts lately.. like he's gon commit suicide..
I want to auction my virginity for anyone who can give my brother a good job or give him #2M to start a business..
no jokes.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:28pm
Division of labor
lool
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by mindtricks: 9:28pm
Strange how this managed to make front page??
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Callmedondee: 9:31pm
Thisis2raw:
As ehn no get character he better pass wizkid X100
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:31pm
Op r u done talking?
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by jamarifox(m): 9:32pm
This dude again. Always disturbing US with his persona life. Trying to be relevant by all means. They wouldve snatched his head. Stupide boy
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) by Alphyno: 9:32pm
How e take concern me now
