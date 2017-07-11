Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Chains Almost Snatched By A Thief At A Party (Video) (11319 Views)

Debie-rise Amazing Performance At A Wedding Party (video, Pic) / Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) / Frank Edwards Car Snatched And Returned In A 'Miraculous' Way (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LW2MG1XwxiQ Davido's chains was almost snatched by a thief while partying in a club... Video, lalasticlala

So we should cook bread 16 Likes 1 Share

I 1 Like

cheap chain 3 Likes 2 Shares

The guy attack am like say na brawl...



E fit be say Davido don go look for him trouble, Cuz that boy no get character 8 Likes

You're posting about ordinary chain when people have looted Nigeria dry and are still looting. 3 Likes

Ok

the guy only want a share of the thirty billion for account, he isn't a thief but a social tax collector. ( STC) 1 Like

GL...fake chain 1 Like

He is OBO na. He will get another one

l 1 Like

It'll have been better if snatched. cos it makes him look like a dog 4 Likes 1 Share

? ....and so

ok den

It'll have been better if snatched. cos it makes him look like a dog

Hausa chain 1 Like

So we should fry beans

Na wa

thought I should become a news when the chain is.... bye bye





naa joke o

Another dumb publicity stunt, I feel like kicking Davido and his imaginary 30billion 2 Likes

If the Ooni's phone could get missing, Davido's chain can also be stolen.. suddenly it seems the yoruba people are under attack..

......... And how does this change the fact that the left ball(testicle) is bigger than the right ball(testicle)

Itz nothin

Hardly does a day go by without Davido's story making FP on NL. 1 Like

KingsleyCEO:

You're posting about ordinary chain when people have looted Nigeria dry and are still looting. Hmm Hmm

guys.. it's not funny anymore.. the way my brother acts lately.. like he's gon commit suicide..





I want to auction my virginity for anyone who can give my brother a good job or give him #2M to start a business..





no jokes. 1 Like 1 Share

Division of labor

lool

Strange how this managed to make front page??

Thisis2raw:

The guy attack am like say na brawl...



E fit be say Davido don go look for him trouble, Cuz that boy no get character

As ehn no get character he better pass wizkid X100 As ehn no get character he better pass wizkid X100

Op r u done talking?

This dude again. Always disturbing US with his persona life. Trying to be relevant by all means. They wouldve snatched his head. Stupide boy 1 Like