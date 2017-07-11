₦airaland Forum

Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by missNGLatest(m): 1:19pm
The management of a private mortuary, Toluwalase Hospital Morgue, located at Otunba Oladokun Street, in Igando area of Lagos State has ejected corpses deposited in the facility due to massive flooding of its premises. This is coming on the heels of the ceaseless rainfall witnessed across Lagos metropolis last week, which led to flooding.

The flood has taken an immense toll on the facility, forcing its operation to stop.

According to the mortuary’s manager, Bolaji Oluwafemi, the area was flood prone and always quick to transform into a lake anytime it rained.

He added that the Lagos State Government had ignored repeated complaints from the hospital management and other residents living in the area.

“There is the lingering need for proper channelization of water and the sand filling of the low land in the area”, Oluwafemi further explained.

Due to the neglect by the government, the morgue manager said they, alongside other residents, hired a contractor to sand fill the lowland and divert the flood water to a nearby drainage, incurring N3 million as expenses for the job.

Oluwafemi, a retired Naval officer, said: “It has paralysed our business, everybody has moved of their houses to live in the available dry land outside of their premises.

“We have been living outside in our cars. Look, (pointing at cooking utensils) that is where we cook our food.

“The woman that sells food has vacated her flooded shop. All the tenants and landlords are out of their houses. On Monday, a woman was searching for her daughter in the flood while others hurried out of their houses.

“We are left with nothing!”

Oluwafemi and other residents seen with him pleaded with the state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to come to their rescue.

http://somtoo.com/news/flood-chases-corpses-out-of-mortuary-in-lagos/

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by AndrewDex(m): 1:23pm
Mek dem carry d corpse give People wey dey do ritual na.

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by thesicilian: 1:26pm
Even the dead cannot rest in peace again in Nigeria.

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by holatin(m): 2:20pm
haaaaaaaaaa NKAN BEEE !

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by holatin(m): 2:21pm
thesicilian:
Even the dead cannot rest in peace again in Nigeria.
maybe they are wicked and dem say

NO PEACE FOR THE WICKED.

Young John take note

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by IgboticGirl(f): 2:30pm
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by frankobaba(m): 2:30pm
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:30pm
Hmmm skull miners will be having a filled day harvesting human parts and other vital organs for ritual

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Hexilon(m): 2:31pm
The suffering continues even after passing away..
If hell does exist , it's capital is Abuja, Lucifer is a Nigerian and other variables constant. x = the president

Biko find x ..

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by conductor12: 2:31pm
Afonja and oddities

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by boardmem(m): 2:31pm
God dey!
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Agbaletu: 2:31pm
Even the dead can not rest in peace in Nigeria.

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:31pm
shocked

Double wahala for dead body.

Free food for skull miners.

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Benjom(m): 2:31pm
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by realestniggah: 2:31pm
Even when they are dead they can't rest in peace..That how bad Nigeria is
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Juve4(m): 2:31pm
hmmmmmmm

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by EzigboNwanma(f): 2:32pm
May God have mercy on all of us o
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Houseofglam7: 2:32pm
Wahala dey
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by mokaflex(m): 2:32pm
Where are all those Slay olososho taking selfie in the flood?
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Youngetskilz23(m): 2:32pm
Hahahhahah. Nigeria..
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by MesutKRIs(m): 2:32pm
Na wah for this country

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by RealEstateTek: 2:32pm
Lagos needs real drainage modifications, I wonder why they reduced Fashola's visionary budget.







GOD Bless Nigeria

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Itsteewhy(f): 2:32pm
thesicilian:
Even the dead cannot rest in peace again in Nigeria.
lol....very funny

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by mikeycharles(m): 2:32pm
You said what shocked
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Anikulhapo(m): 2:33pm
conductor12:
Afonja and oddities

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Lalas247(f): 2:33pm
thesicilian:
Even the dead cannot rest in peace again in Nigeria.
Weak
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by EzigboNwanma(f): 2:33pm
AndrewDex:
Mek dem carry d corpse give People wey dey do ritual na.
did u hear yourself? Must you comment? Haba!!!!!! sad
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by oshe11(m): 2:33pm
wat kinda useless caption is that!!!
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by elog(m): 2:33pm
The topic get as e be
Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by chemicalDisease: 2:33pm
Now the skull miners will migrate to their neighbor, Lagos.
Nice opportunity.

Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by esophieso(f): 2:33pm
Agbaletu:
Even the dead can not rest in peace in Nigeria.
I swear

