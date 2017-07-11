₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,838 members, 3,650,621 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos (15166 Views)
Why We Knock Before Opening Mortuary Door – River Mortician / Bayelsa Hospital Drags Corpses To Court / Delta Hospital Stockpiles Corpses In The Open (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by missNGLatest(m): 1:19pm
The management of a private mortuary, Toluwalase Hospital Morgue, located at Otunba Oladokun Street, in Igando area of Lagos State has ejected corpses deposited in the facility due to massive flooding of its premises. This is coming on the heels of the ceaseless rainfall witnessed across Lagos metropolis last week, which led to flooding.
http://somtoo.com/news/flood-chases-corpses-out-of-mortuary-in-lagos/
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by AndrewDex(m): 1:23pm
Mek dem carry d corpse give People wey dey do ritual na.
1 Like
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by thesicilian: 1:26pm
Even the dead cannot rest in peace again in Nigeria.
28 Likes
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by holatin(m): 2:20pm
haaaaaaaaaa NKAN BEEE !
1 Like
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by holatin(m): 2:21pm
thesicilian:maybe they are wicked and dem say
NO PEACE FOR THE WICKED.
Young John take note
7 Likes
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by IgboticGirl(f): 2:30pm
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by frankobaba(m): 2:30pm
.
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:30pm
Hmmm skull miners will be having a filled day harvesting human parts and other vital organs for ritual
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Hexilon(m): 2:31pm
The suffering continues even after passing away..
If hell does exist , it's capital is Abuja, Lucifer is a Nigerian and other variables constant. x = the president
Biko find x ..
2 Likes
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by conductor12: 2:31pm
Afonja and oddities
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by boardmem(m): 2:31pm
God dey!
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Agbaletu: 2:31pm
Even the dead can not rest in peace in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:31pm
Double wahala for dead body.
Free food for skull miners.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Benjom(m): 2:31pm
Lobatan
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by realestniggah: 2:31pm
Even when they are dead they can't rest in peace..That how bad Nigeria is
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Juve4(m): 2:31pm
hmmmmmmm
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by EzigboNwanma(f): 2:32pm
May God have mercy on all of us o
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Houseofglam7: 2:32pm
Wahala dey
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by mokaflex(m): 2:32pm
Where are all those Slay olososho taking selfie in the flood?
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Youngetskilz23(m): 2:32pm
Hahahhahah. Nigeria..
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by MesutKRIs(m): 2:32pm
Na wah for this country
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by RealEstateTek: 2:32pm
Lagos needs real drainage modifications, I wonder why they reduced Fashola's visionary budget.
GOD Bless Nigeria
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Itsteewhy(f): 2:32pm
thesicilian:lol....very funny
2 Likes
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by mikeycharles(m): 2:32pm
You said what
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Anikulhapo(m): 2:33pm
conductor12:
5 Likes
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by Lalas247(f): 2:33pm
thesicilian:Weak
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by EzigboNwanma(f): 2:33pm
AndrewDex:did u hear yourself? Must you comment? Haba!!!!!!
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by oshe11(m): 2:33pm
wat kinda useless caption is that!!!
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by elog(m): 2:33pm
The topic get as e be
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by chemicalDisease: 2:33pm
Now the skull miners will migrate to their neighbor, Lagos.
Nice opportunity.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flood ‘chases’ Corpses Out Of Mortuary In Lagos by esophieso(f): 2:33pm
Agbaletu:I swear
1 Like
Baby Fainted While Crying / Ebola Vaccine Works, Offering 100% Protection In African Trial / Ladies, Do You Wash Your New Bra Before Wearing? Then See This!
Viewing this topic: Marvel1206, eazyway, afokenny, vesemokhai(m), Tman104(m), fergusen(m), abdul201512, professeurlanre(m), aladdin001(m), 2winsboi(m), eniafelamo, judey1992(m), puff1, finesounds01, glorex(m), dayla(m), dipsin999(m), bhanty01, AmJane(f), jimb(m), tpdgenius(m), Lordsama(m), Innocent112(m), tobyto(m), Iamthoney(m), mmmurctiff, goodnija, arewaboy01(m), RZArecta(m), juvvy, Stateside, Teacher1776(m), Mona4, Chiboy484(m), OkaiCorne(m), ADUBA1(m), hary4luv(m), deji4q, Laredojohn(m), ojomamah, Leemak, kolamilan(m), BLESSMME, Sammybenzino, chrisdstar1, PrinceFola(m), chibu4u2, Lionbite(m), xtborn(m), Smartbinidude, adenuga558, Best1708(f), bonnylight003, temiaseese, Loverquin, pterson(m), Horlardorjah(m), barinedan(m), segiwest(m), aboveu(m), Jaybee247, Oluwaesko(m), murphy02, 87chuks, talk2archy, tonob, DonSaporo(m), niceair(m), abohwun, yurmi002(m), ridgeman, blastac, Nazeren, AndrewDex(m), 24sqm, nnenna311, kingthreatz and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29