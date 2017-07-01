₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by dainformant(m): 2:40pm
The Senator-Elect for Osun West Senatorial District, Dr. Ademola Adeleke today received his certificate of return from INEC headquarter, Abuja. He is to be sworn-in tomorrow at the hallow chamber of the Senate.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced Mr Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election.
The election was held in 10 local government areas making up the district.
The winner, who is the younger brother of the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, had 97, 480 votes to defeat a former senator, Mudashiru Hussein of the APC, who had 66, 116 votes. 171,575 voters were accredited for the exercise from a total of 431,674 registered voters.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ademola-adeleke-recieves-his-inec-certificate-of-return.html
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by dodelight(m): 2:44pm
Hmmm... I'm having this feeling that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke's death might be all the sacrifice the PDP needed to be resurrected. ...I sense victory coming the way of mainstream PDP at the Supreme Court tomorrow, and that would be a double leap within a week. This will surely rattle the powers that be.
6 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:56pm
...and like that, like that, he won. Congrats!
2 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:59pm
Is this the man the three quarter wearing man couldnt mobilise against at the elections?
Shame on him!
Shamw on APC!
Shame on his fasting and prayer!
He should just shamefully resign his post as the governor
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:02pm
Happy for him.
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:03pm
PDP is dead and cremated.
dodelight:
3 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by dodelight(m): 3:06pm
madridguy:Whether good or bad, 'Tomorrow Shall Tell' Did you read that book?
2 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:35pm
Those who thought Dino Melaye was the joker and mistake of the Senate should just brace themselves up...
Osun state is about to have it's worst representation in politics.
The worst senator is just about to be introduced to the red chambers.
This unsuccessful bleacher showed me how much of a joke and mistake is he is when I saw the now viral video of him dancing like a gay who just lost his virginity
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 3:36pm
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by charlydamianpat(m): 3:36pm
noted.
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 3:36pm
Big congrats to him
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by medolab90(m): 3:37pm
Noted
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by uma10lae(m): 3:37pm
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by esophieso(f): 3:37pm
Family business
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by Fresca(f): 3:37pm
So he's also using Davidos name to shine?
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by darlenese(f): 3:37pm
f
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by lonecatt: 3:37pm
congrats to davido uncle,please be a good leader to the people who voted you in
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by realestniggah: 3:37pm
This his cap sef
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:37pm
madridguy:Like bubu abi
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by jamarifox(m): 3:39pm
Contrats. You can go nd loot yours now
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by misspineapple(f): 3:40pm
ok
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by lonecatt: 3:40pm
madridguy:You hate PDP die
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 3:40pm
go chop your own money
...............
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by Piiko(m): 3:40pm
Wheres BRed and Shina Rambo
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:40pm
Congrats so because of that make we fry beans abi. Spit on thread.. . I go chop jare... .
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by uma10lae(m): 3:41pm
uhmmm...that's a + for the adelekes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:44pm
The man should try and work on his health, sha.
The posters of him I saw don't look too good.
To be able to eat what you like and not have to do anything strenuous may be a curse in disguise.
See in brother. Man wey dey chop life anyhow just die like say NEPA off light.
I wish him well, sha.
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 3:45pm
Where is Davido to come sing IF (when you need him) for his uncle
dainformant:
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 3:45pm
Minister for Enjoyment!
2 Likes
