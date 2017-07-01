Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ademola Adeleke Receives His INEC Certificate Of Return (Photos) (10009 Views)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced Mr Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election.



The election was held in 10 local government areas making up the district.



The winner, who is the younger brother of the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, had 97, 480 votes to defeat a former senator, Mudashiru Hussein of the APC, who had 66, 116 votes. 171,575 voters were accredited for the exercise from a total of 431,674 registered voters.



Hmmm... I'm having this feeling that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke's death might be all the sacrifice the PDP needed to be resurrected. ...I sense victory coming the way of mainstream PDP at the Supreme Court tomorrow, and that would be a double leap within a week. This will surely rattle the powers that be. 6 Likes

...and like that, like that, he won. Congrats! 2 Likes





Shame on him!



Shamw on APC!



Shame on his fasting and prayer!



He should just shamefully resign his post as the governor Is this the man the three quarter wearing man couldnt mobilise against at the elections?Shame on him!Shamw on APC!Shame on his fasting and prayer!He should just shamefully resign his post as the governor 4 Likes 1 Share

Happy for him. 1 Like

PDP is dead and cremated.



dodelight:

Hmmm... I'm having this feeling that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke's death was all the sacrifice the PDP needed to be resurrected. ...I sense victory coming the way of mainstream PDP at the Supreme Court tomorrow, and that would be a double leap within a week. This will surely rattle the powers that be. PDP is dead and cremated. 3 Likes

madridguy:

PDP is dead and cremated.

Whether good or bad, 'Tomorrow Shall Tell' Did you read that book? Whether good or bad, 'Tomorrow Shall Tell' Did you read that book? 2 Likes





Those who thought Dino Melaye was the joker and mistake of the Senate should just brace themselves up...



Osun state is about to have it's worst representation in politics.

The worst senator is just about to be introduced to the red chambers.



This unsuccessful bleacher showed me how much of a joke and mistake is he is when I saw the now viral video of him dancing like a gay who just lost his virginity Those who thought Dino Melaye was the joker and mistake of the Senate should just brace themselves up...Osun state is about to have it's worst representation in politics.The worst senator is just about to be introduced to the red chambers.This unsuccessful bleacher showed me how much of a joke and mistake is he is when I saw the now viral video of him dancing like a gay who just lost his virginity 11 Likes 2 Shares

Big congrats to him

Family business

So he's also using Davidos name to shine?

congrats to davido uncle,please be a good leader to the people who voted you in 1 Like

This his cap sef

madridguy:

PDP is dead and cremated.



Like bubu abi Like bubu abi 1 Like

Contrats. You can go nd loot yours now 1 Like

madridguy:

PDP is dead and cremated.



You hate PDP die You hate PDP die

go chop your own money

Wheres BRed and Shina Rambo

. Congrats so because of that make we fry beans abi. Spit on thread.. . I go chop jare...

uhmmm...that's a + for the adelekes

The man should try and work on his health, sha.



The posters of him I saw don't look too good.



To be able to eat what you like and not have to do anything strenuous may be a curse in disguise.



See in brother. Man wey dey chop life anyhow just die like say NEPA off light.



I wish him well, sha.







dainformant:

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ademola-adeleke-recieves-his-inec-certificate-of-return.html Where is Davido to come sing IF (when you need him) for his uncle