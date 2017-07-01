Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement (4352 Views)

Our attention has been brought to the report published by an online news blog, Per Second News, in which it was purported that ‘three of Heritage Bank staff’ were involved in an N150million fraud in collusion with two of MTN’s staff.



Heritage Bank Plc wants to categorically state that the following persons said to have been the perpetrators of the fraud; Oyelade Shola-Isaac, 32, Osuolale Hammid, 40, and Akeem Adesina, 33 were never staff of Heritage Bank Plc at any time.



We wish to make it clear that Heritage Bank disproves the antics of such blogger, who seems determined to discredit the institution, even to the extent of risking being seen clearly as careless and unprofessional. We consider it our duty to continue to provide our stakeholders with accurate information where it concerns us, as your confidence and support is of utmost importance to us.



Signed:



Management



I don't know why bloggers don't get arrested in this part of the world. 14 Likes 1 Share

That bank get upto 150m.... 2 Likes

The same way MTN denied the guys and said they are contract staff. Who do they work for as contract staff, me? I believe these ones are contract staff too working with Heritage bank 4 Likes 1 Share

You see the criminality in almost every Nigerians. Person need to dey careful now o. In fact make i reach zenith and wema bank tomorrow make I see if my money is still intact Am not surprised empty hen staff are among the fraudSters

We actually meant what we Were saYing that empty hen are like devil and criminals. They give you with one hand and collect back from you with double hands.

Lol... Who uses heritage bank? 2 Likes 1 Share

Me sef ... I deny any claim that I'm Nigerian!!!

poo happens everyday. 1 Like

In another news... I'm plus one today. Nairalanders, please celebrate with me. How many likes for me. 8 Likes

Which bank workers them come be?

Sophisticated fraud by the sophisticated ones

Another disclaimer is clean their mess.



Probably contract staff with OND. I pity dem sha, you go dey count millions daily at the end of the month u go collect about 50k

Lies from the pit of hell. They are your staff.

The bank management wants to do damage control so as not to cause panic in the bank. If you insist they aren't your staff then sue the blogger for damages.



Many banks stinks of thieves in corporate wears. 1 Like

Hertage bank can trust for African.. until he steals all your money [s][/s] customers money you will know

Lol... Who uses heritage bank?





lets see the photo copied letter signed by the management...













Nice one by the bank