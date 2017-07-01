₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,973 members, 3,651,109 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 07:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement (4352 Views)
Moji Olaiya's Burial: Ekiti State Government Releases Statement / Lagos Police Releases Statement On Seun Egbegbe's BDC Fraud / Chidinma Okeke's Video: ABS Releases Statement (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by tzargeemedia: 4:58pm
Following a news making the rounds claiming that three of Heritage Bank staff were involved in a N150million fraud in collusion wirh two MTN's staff, tbe bank has released a statement refuting the statement. The bank says the guys named were never staff of Heritage Bank. Below is the brief statement....
Our attention has been brought to the report published by an online news blog, Per Second News, in which it was purported that ‘three of Heritage Bank staff’ were involved in an N150million fraud in collusion with two of MTN’s staff.
Heritage Bank Plc wants to categorically state that the following persons said to have been the perpetrators of the fraud; Oyelade Shola-Isaac, 32, Osuolale Hammid, 40, and Akeem Adesina, 33 were never staff of Heritage Bank Plc at any time.
We wish to make it clear that Heritage Bank disproves the antics of such blogger, who seems determined to discredit the institution, even to the extent of risking being seen clearly as careless and unprofessional. We consider it our duty to continue to provide our stakeholders with accurate information where it concerns us, as your confidence and support is of utmost importance to us.
Signed:
Management
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/07/heritage-bank-staff-not-involved-in.html
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by eezeribe(m): 4:59pm
The deed has been done...
1 Like
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by MhizKristy(f): 6:27pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Papiikush: 6:28pm
I don't know why bloggers don't get arrested in this part of the world.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Ericaikince(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Zabilon007(m): 6:28pm
That bank get upto 150m....
2 Likes
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by UnknownT: 6:28pm
The same way MTN denied the guys and said they are contract staff. Who do they work for as contract staff, me? I believe these ones are contract staff too working with Heritage bank
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Onos866(m): 6:29pm
Good To Know.
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by slawomir: 6:29pm
You see the criminality in almost every Nigerians. Person need to dey careful now o. In fact make i reach zenith and wema bank tomorrow make I see if my money is still intact Am not surprised empty hen staff are among the fraudSters
We actually meant what we Were saYing that empty hen are like devil and criminals. They give you with one hand and collect back from you with double hands.
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by elog(m): 6:29pm
Lol... Who uses heritage bank?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Lawalemi(m): 6:29pm
Blogger!!!☺�
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by kelvee(m): 6:30pm
Naso...
Me sef ... I deny any claim that I'm Nigerian!!!
poo happens everyday.
1 Like
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by ShoBabba(m): 6:32pm
In another news... I'm plus one today. Nairalanders, please celebrate with me. How many likes for me.
8 Likes
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by NwaAmaikpe: 6:35pm
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by SweetJoystick(m): 6:37pm
Which bank workers them come be?
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Unimaginable123: 6:37pm
Sophisticated fraud by the sophisticated ones
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Oildichotomy(m): 6:39pm
Another disclaimer is clean their mess.
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by takenadoh: 6:43pm
Probably contract staff with OND. I pity dem sha, you go dey count millions daily at the end of the month u go collect about 50k
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by hatchy: 6:44pm
Taaaa!
Lies from the pit of hell. They are your staff.
The bank management wants to do damage control so as not to cause panic in the bank. If you insist they aren't your staff then sue the blogger for damages.
Many banks stinks of thieves in corporate wears.
1 Like
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Dollipsejay(m): 6:44pm
Hertage bank can trust for African.. until he steals all your
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by awillabo: 6:48pm
elog:
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by bbbabes(f): 6:49pm
Ok
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by grayht(m): 6:51pm
lets see the photo copied letter signed by the management...
Nonsense!
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by SplendidE(f): 6:56pm
Na so
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by Flexherbal(m): 7:00pm
Good !
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by sanerugwei: 7:00pm
Nice one by the bank
|Re: Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement by holatin(m): 7:02pm
the kind Walhalla blog go cause for this naija, no go get part 2.
in Nigeria, ratio of news to blog is 20:800.
era of copy and paste
everybody now ows a blog, literate, illiterate, dumb, intelligent even mumu self now own blog
1 Like 1 Share
Comedian, Abagana Is Dead / Afrocandy’s Sex Partner In Movie Threatens Her To Remove Video From Internet / A Picture Of Late Dagrin And Wande Coal!!!
Viewing this topic: GoodGovernance, mingles, mokshaq7, MrSplurge(m), Reddev, sanerugwei, DrWise, Melchizedek1(m), Lanre6, hartson(m), Kingsleydoler, bassman007(m), San1, Coolval22com, elfmann, fcetbici(m), Frankygeo, 4christ4life, Osolo1(m), solarmanng, empron(m), segmatic, Chookym(m), dovetark(m), otokx(m), Donpizzle(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22