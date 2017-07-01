₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:06pm
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose having a tete-a-tete with Soldiers at the Ikere border this afternoon. According to the governor's media aide, Fayose in a chit-chat narrated how he ran away from the Mogadishu Barrack when he could no longer endure the rigours of Nigerian Army training.
The Soldiers laughed, they were at ease, they felt honoured!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/fayose-meets-soldiers-checkpoint-narrates-ran-away-army-photos.html
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:06pm
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:08pm
good for him
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by jjjjj2017: 6:10pm
must every news about Fayose makes FP?
oga, STFU!!!
but this Fayose has never changed from the same Fayose of Obasanjo time.
dainformant, below is what you deserved...
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by dokiOloye(m): 6:11pm
Oshokomoleeeee.
The terror of janjaweeeds.
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by KahlDrogo(m): 6:11pm
Baba for show.
I hope he dropped something sha.
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by Okoroawusa: 6:13pm
and they block d road for fayose to hold a conversation n drink water.
Am not against that.But if it was a governor from the ruling party wahala go don burst for here.
Just an observation.
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by dokiOloye(m): 6:15pm
Okoroawusa:Baba,U no see that trailer negotiating d checkpoint for d 5th picture
Even d red wagon in d 6th picture
Methinks u need u some tabs vitamin A,then include lots of vegetables in Ur diet.
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by decatalyst(m): 6:17pm
Of course, you can afford to do this when there are no more developmental ideas and initiative laying on your desk :
These goats are more sensible than some goats
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by DieBuhari: 6:30pm
Far greater than Awolowo, Fayose is.
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by adadike281(f): 6:38pm
My governor,my governor. godfather na godfather any day any time. See as d soldiers stand at attention.
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by kocvalour(m): 6:44pm
senior man
buhari is in trouble
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 6:46pm
He was a deserter
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by escodotman: 6:57pm
decatalyst:Classless comment
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by DonBobes(m): 7:02pm
This man no lie o
That battaion na death. I prefer to go hungry those days rather than go to their canteen to buy snacks after missing mess.
MOGA battalion, animal battalion.
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by Amarabae(f): 7:03pm
Can someone show me a Road built by fayose in Ekiti.
What are his projects in ekiti?
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by dadebayo1(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by olatade(m): 7:29pm
A man who couldn't endure the rigors of military training,see the female soldier laughing at the coward. moreover, common sense is suppose to dictate to him that he's distracting the soldiers from doing their job at the checkpoint ... as the saying goes 'the empty drum makes the loudest noise' that is fayose the clown for you
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by Comjul(m): 7:34pm
Oshoko, no shaking
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by sukkot: 7:59pm
fayose shoe tho. did he steal those from nursing school students
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by Caustics: 7:59pm
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by deepwater(f): 7:59pm
This guy understands human relationship and it is working well for him
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by paradigmshift(m): 7:59pm
my nigga my nigga
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by NwaNimo1(m): 8:00pm
They should have arrested him for his fashion sense.....
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by connectpoint: 8:00pm
I love this guy, he's playing the game by the rules... by the way where's Tinubu
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by escodotman: 8:00pm
Amarabae:Can you ''show'' me evidence you've been to Ekiti and didnt see any Road or projects?
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by itiswellandwell: 8:00pm
Oshokomole!!
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by kittykollinxx(m): 8:01pm
dis man sabi cajole
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by slawomir: 8:01pm
Ok
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by bbbabes(f): 8:01pm
Mumu guy
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by burkingx(f): 8:02pm
|Re: Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS by Ugoeze2016: 8:02pm
Sometimes I wonder why soldiers block roads
