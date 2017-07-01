Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Meets Soldiers At A Checkpoint, Narrates How He Ran Away From Army. PICS (23983 Views)

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose having a tete-a-tete with Soldiers at the Ikere border this afternoon. According to the governor's media aide, Fayose in a chit-chat narrated how he ran away from the Mogadishu Barrack when he could no longer endure the rigours of Nigerian Army training. The Soldiers laughed, they were at ease, they felt honoured!

must every news about Fayose makes FP?

but this Fayose has never changed from the same Fayose of Obasanjo time.



dainformant, below is what you deserved... 13 Likes

The terror of janjaweeeds. 42 Likes





I hope he dropped something sha. Baba for show.I hope he dropped something sha. 3 Likes

and they block d road for fayose to hold a conversation n drink water.



Am not against that.But if it was a governor from the ruling party wahala go don burst for here.



Just an observation. 2 Likes 1 Share

Okoroawusa:

and they block d road for fayose to hold a conversation n drink water.



Am not against that.But if it was a governor from the ruling party wahala go don burst for here.



Just an observation. Baba,U no see that trailer negotiating d checkpoint for d 5th picture

Even d red wagon in d 6th picture

Methinks u need u some tabs vitamin A,then include lots of vegetables in Ur diet. Baba,U no see that trailer negotiating d checkpoint for d 5th pictureEven d red wagon in d 6th pictureMethinks u need u some tabs vitamin A,then include lots of vegetables in Ur diet. 36 Likes





These goats are more sensible than some goats Of course, you can afford to do this when there are no more developmental ideas and initiative laying on your desk :These goats are more sensible than some goats 6 Likes 1 Share

Far greater than Awolowo, Fayose is. 20 Likes

My governor,my governor. godfather na godfather any day any time. See as d soldiers stand at attention. 18 Likes

buhari is in trouble 11 Likes

He was a deserter 4 Likes

decatalyst:

Of course, you can afford to do this when there are no more developmental ideas and initiative laying on your desk :



These goats are more sensible than some goats Classless comment Classless comment 10 Likes

That battaion na death. I prefer to go hungry those days rather than go to their canteen to buy snacks after missing mess.

MOGA battalion, animal battalion. 8 Likes

Can someone show me a Road built by fayose in Ekiti.

What are his projects in ekiti?

A man who couldn't endure the rigors of military training,see the female soldier laughing at the coward. moreover, common sense is suppose to dictate to him that he's distracting the soldiers from doing their job at the checkpoint ... as the saying goes 'the empty drum makes the loudest noise' that is fayose the clown for you 4 Likes

fayose shoe tho. did he steal those from nursing school students 4 Likes

This guy understands human relationship and it is working well for him 7 Likes

They should have arrested him for his fashion sense.....

I love this guy, he's playing the game by the rules... by the way where's Tinubu 2 Likes

Amarabae:

Can someone show me a Road built by fayose in Ekiti.

What are his projects in ekiti? Can you ''show'' me evidence you've been to Ekiti and didnt see any Road or projects? Can you ''show'' me evidence you've been to Ekiti and didnt see any Road or projects? 13 Likes

Oshokomole!! 4 Likes 1 Share

dis man sabi cajole 1 Like

