₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,025 members, 3,651,309 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 09:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) (21011 Views)
Flooding: Lagos To Re-engineer Canals, Drainage Systems – Ambode / PHOTOS:- More Flooding In Lekki And Ajah Metropolis / Heavy Rain Causes Flooding In Kano City (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by broseme: 6:48pm
Officials of Ministry of the Environment clearing a blocked drainage to allow for easy flow of water at Lekki, Lagos
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/officials-of-ministry-of-environment.html
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Lawalemi(m): 6:50pm
Medicine after death
44 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Adewalefae(m): 6:53pm
[quote author=Lawalemi post=58356097]Medicine after death[/quote is like u no know d meaning of because of next time
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by ShobayoEmma(m): 6:54pm
Control the spiritual flooding of buharism and the physical flooding will disappear.
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by whitebeard(m): 6:55pm
Who them help, I saw abode at Ikeja I did this to him, I saw him at yaba yesterday, I did this same thing..!!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by DieBuhari: 6:58pm
Imagine the kind of blockage.
Why won't there be flooding?
18 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Sebastine1994(m): 6:59pm
Not
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by phantom24: 7:41pm
Are they using hands to remove culverts in this 21st century?
11 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Leonbonapart(m): 8:26pm
Hitting the ground after the snake has fast passed
Faild country=giant of Africa
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Hgonhu: 8:26pm
Good
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by oviejnr(m): 8:27pm
That guy in the first pic is dumb, he should be able to cover himself completely. He has exposed himself to different forms of bacteria and stench in the drainage.
14 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Darkseid(m): 8:27pm
Na hand them take dey remove those smelly stuffs. People dey try sha.
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Zimri: 8:27pm
lol
phantom24:
No dem for use mouth suck am
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by gunners160(m): 8:27pm
phantom24:no,they are using prick
10 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Iamsammy(m): 8:27pm
ShobayoEmma:
5 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by favourmic(m): 8:29pm
I don't blame the government I blame the people.......
7 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Keneking: 8:29pm
Useless government
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by yungengr(m): 8:29pm
we are doomed
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by favoured001: 8:29pm
The government shouldn't be blamed for this.
We must sanitize our environment and keep it clean always.
5 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by three: 8:29pm
Bend down comedians
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by elog(m): 8:29pm
Event would repeat again next year
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:29pm
CHEI
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by IamUdo(m): 8:30pm
Temporal solution
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by haywire1: 8:30pm
Keneking:
Why do you always type without using your brain? Is it the government that dump plastic bottles and disposable sh1ts into the drainage.
I will tear you slap next time you type without praying for sense to fall on you, Atole
#
12 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Iphone7SPlus: 8:30pm
Nigerians are just a special breed of dirty!!
We can blame the government all we want, but 80% of the blame actually comes back to ourselves.
Nigerians are the only set of nationality I know, that would see a waste bin or disposal container 4 feet away from them and still chose to throw away trash into the closest gutter, the floor or just anywhere they chose to fling!- they just don't care and do it with reckless abandon.
See the way the drainage is filled with takeaway plates and plastic bottles.... smh!
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by northvietnam(m): 8:31pm
almighty Lagos....
where is oBA. Lil Wayne sef...
Creek better pass this one...
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by orbis(m): 8:31pm
Why wont there be flooding when people throw their household wastes directly into flood water when it rains. This blocks the channels and water cant pass through. Wven if govt builds the widest drains but peopl keep throwing trash inside, its aim would have been defeated. Africa needs to take waate diaposal seriously
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Hawlahscho(m): 8:31pm
Na condition make their crayfish bend.
Dida lo da lomo d'egbe; egbe o n se ile omo.
Nkan to de lo ni ki won wa wo oun.
Nobody loves that kind of job.
Ti ko ni idi, obinrin o ki je Kumolu.
Iku lo m'eja kako.
Anyway, ole lo b'omo je.
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Icon4s(m): 8:31pm
Na so-so take-away packs and bottle water they take block their drains. Lekki Pipo with ije kuje.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by Iconoclaste: 8:31pm
No better definition of fire brigade than this. That one wey dip himself inside ayama water is no better than this fella....
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by muller101(m): 8:32pm
Dirty approach. Very dirty indeed
|Re: Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) by tunjijones(m): 8:32pm
Lawalemi:
Its better than doing nothing
2 Likes
"It's My Ghost": Governor Yahaya Bello Reacts To Voter's’ Registration Scandal / Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu / 2015: Jonathan Visits IBB Today
Viewing this topic: Ruhamah23(m), Ikemefuna44, Kennedymac(m), kushe, temmiz(f), mrnate, Utchgirl(f), Ahmed99(m), phayvoursky(m), ivoryhouse(m), kenshin(m), Ebulonse(m), emydot(m), Isaacpyo04(m), evesdon4u, chukychris92(m), neduprince(m), spaggyy(m), Ayoolu(m), savage76(m), bellair, muhakeem, Joelvuvuzela(m), Mclovin4(m), dojnr4real, justice2017, tpapi, Hongbenga(m), chubbyG(m), harbaba, Alumona1(m), agboty(m), HEEBRAHIIM(m), Appliedmaths(m), Thefashionguru, odunfalodun, 12month, humblelyf(m), ofsegs, sashabunny, Princeson77, misspineapple(f), jaeyikeh(m), aspenjnr, AvantG(m), miniyi018(f), treads(m), steric58(m), Ray1start(m), noble71(m), Ontarget, adegab4real007(m), ojoSim, linktel, whiteandblack, HonAdefe(m), foxzy(m), nonyeesther(f), majralph, Ancientboy(m), SojiCash, bantudra, onegig(m), yakbauer, mofogmholu(m), united4men, bukola08, OTgenasis, a4jasper(m), Cerebrae(m), lexyman(m), youngpojat6944(m), IdrisAdebiye, Kingjags, oxaxcool(m), dwisdom(m), GOOOGLE504(m), reyscrub(m), Faizee32, Ghidey(m), sleeveless, raker300, bubsykay, Veritas234(m), Fitzy4real(m), xbit, tsannee(m), Godlychild, Nonybb, kaybbs(f), Olayiwolaola(m), vincent09(m), Onyinyechi1008(f), EMEKA1MILLION(m), mascot87(m), ahmodu4real(m), calebify1(m), Naturallyme, ucstanislaus, Saylawchar(m), Odunolaabdul, collums(m), Jamo90, horhizah(f), wese90(m), Youpele52, brainpulse, somadinho10, thinkmoney(m), SolomonAdeola, Sobal2112 and 173 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3