Source: Officials of Ministry of the Environment clearing a blocked drainage to allow for easy flow of water at Lekki, LagosSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/officials-of-ministry-of-environment.html 1 Like

Medicine after death

[quote author=Lawalemi post=58356097]Medicine after death[/quote is like u no know d meaning of because of next time 3 Likes

Control the spiritual flooding of buharism and the physical flooding will disappear. 4 Likes

Who them help, I saw abode at Ikeja I did this to him, I saw him at yaba yesterday, I did this same thing..!!

Imagine the kind of blockage.

Why won't there be flooding? 18 Likes

Are they using hands to remove culverts in this 21st century? 11 Likes

Hitting the ground after the snake has fast passed



Faild country=giant of Africa 2 Likes

That guy in the first pic is dumb, he should be able to cover himself completely. He has exposed himself to different forms of bacteria and stench in the drainage. 14 Likes

Na hand them take dey remove those smelly stuffs. People dey try sha.

Are they using hands to remove culverts in this 21st century?

No dem for use mouth suck am lolNo dem for use mouth suck am 2 Likes

no,they are using prick

Control the spiritual flooding of buharism and the physical flooding will disappear.

I don't blame the government I blame the people....... 7 Likes

The government shouldn't be blamed for this.

We must sanitize our environment and keep it clean always. 5 Likes

Event would repeat again next year 3 Likes 1 Share

Temporal solution

Useless government

Why do you always type without using your brain? Is it the government that dump plastic bottles and disposable sh1ts into the drainage.



I will tear you slap next time you type without praying for sense to fall on you, Atole







# Why do you always type without using your brain? Is it the government that dump plastic bottles and disposable sh1ts into the drainage.I will tear you slap next time you type without praying for sense to fall on you, Atole 12 Likes

Nigerians are just a special breed of dirty!!

We can blame the government all we want, but 80% of the blame actually comes back to ourselves.



Nigerians are the only set of nationality I know, that would see a waste bin or disposal container 4 feet away from them and still chose to throw away trash into the closest gutter, the floor or just anywhere they chose to fling!- they just don't care and do it with reckless abandon.



See the way the drainage is filled with takeaway plates and plastic bottles.... smh! 33 Likes 1 Share

almighty Lagos....



where is oBA. Lil Wayne sef...



Creek better pass this one...

Why wont there be flooding when people throw their household wastes directly into flood water when it rains. This blocks the channels and water cant pass through. Wven if govt builds the widest drains but peopl keep throwing trash inside, its aim would have been defeated. Africa needs to take waate diaposal seriously 2 Likes

Na condition make their crayfish bend.

Dida lo da lomo d'egbe; egbe o n se ile omo.

Nkan to de lo ni ki won wa wo oun.



Nobody loves that kind of job.

Ti ko ni idi, obinrin o ki je Kumolu.

Iku lo m'eja kako.



Anyway, ole lo b'omo je.

Na so-so take-away packs and bottle water they take block their drains. Lekki Pipo with ije kuje. 1 Like

No better definition of fire brigade than this. That one wey dip himself inside ayama water is no better than this fella.... 1 Like

Dirty approach. Very dirty indeed