₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,298 members, 3,652,080 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 09:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience (9860 Views)
Lamboginny Raises Alarm Over Major Holes On The Eko Bridge In Lagos (photos) / Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert / AMAA Red Carpet: Eniola Badmus Scores 1/10 (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Priscy01(f): 2:35am
Actress Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to raise alarm after her terrible experience at an event center in Lagos.
The Actress shared the photos of the man that was brutally injured at the event center and warns Nigerians not to book the Event Center..
See Photos and Graphic Photos Below;
Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.in/2017/07/actress-eniola-badmus-raises-alarm.html
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by triplewisdom: 2:50am
The management of that event centre should sue the heifer for everything she's worth. Nonsense!
4 Likes
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by tyson99(m): 5:36am
wulebantu might be saying the truth
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by MatthewDoyin(m): 5:37am
triplewisdom:It's not a bad idea if you help them sue her with everything you're worth.
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by pzphoto(m): 6:37am
eeeyah
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Adeoba10(m): 6:47am
A whole ambassador should be more enlighten than this....
1 Like
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Caustics: 8:17am
talk about the bad experience that led to the guy being injured. dont just come and tell us dont book hall because of hoodlums.
If you were raising bag of cement instead of "alarm" maybe you would have slimmed down
14 Likes
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by afolab21: 8:17am
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by holatin(m): 8:17am
na advertisement I know, the thing she is doing now is called ?
wetin be opposite of advertisement ?
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by BiafraBushBoy(m): 8:17am
hmmm
This fat thing again??
Start your day with this erotic story...
http://topwritersden.com/house-of-lust/
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by easyfem: 8:18am
Bad market
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by oluwaseyi000(m): 8:19am
uey
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Rollymax77(m): 8:19am
Plain truth, No matter what your guests security should be a top priority.
1 Like
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Alphybuks: 8:19am
Afonjas and party be like Buhari and Uk
2 Likes
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by TrapHedges(m): 8:20am
Did she actually say all that? Wow too poor
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by holatin(m): 8:20am
Adeoba10:thats the effect of anger.
that is why the holy book says
INU BIBI MI FI ISE MI RAN E
EDO FU FU MI O BE O LO WE
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Dumdumfashion(f): 8:21am
Attention seeker! Common sense fall on you.
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Itsteewhy: 8:21am
Bad PR for the event center.
Best the owner comes out to explain what really happened.
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by olusola200: 8:21am
Why the advert
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by booqee(f): 8:21am
bad market for the event center
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by holluwai(m): 8:21am
Gbenusi don too much for una.
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Exponental(m): 8:22am
You should investigate before writing the event centre off. Eniola, watch your back, they are coming for you!
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by NLProblemChild(m): 8:22am
Na me send am go
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by bbbabes(f): 8:23am
Too bad of them
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by jashar(f): 8:23am
ehyahhh......... wurrapin naaa.........
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by ipobarecriminals: 8:23am
full gist pls
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by chukwukahenry(m): 8:24am
eniola badgurl
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by phintohlar(f): 8:25am
tyson99:lol.. Bad market
|Re: Blooms Event Park: Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm After Bad Experience by Kobicove(m): 8:26am
She has just de-marketed them
Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony Announce That They Are Splitting. / Top 20 Most Curvy African Celebrities With Baddest Backsides (PHOTOS) / Terry G Attacked By Armed Robbers In Calabar
Viewing this topic: Chikko, Standard92(f), alexistaiwo, mahrez786, Wasquad(m), Sammywalex(m), Chudymario, sunnp(m), sunzie(m), Titilayo4real(f), jayebros01(m), Funtan(m), effrebor(m), kachoski007(m), Khameal007(m), teemah21(f), ALCOHOLKILLS, SmartMugu, wesleyvika(m), 8701mayor, guuttj(m), wumade, Oba22, babakb, MurderX, kingjoo, Softhands(m), Antyna(f), Eibams60(m), logica(m), Sciencs(m), akusum, prittyboi(m), Oby1(f), labi1977, Perspectives(m), ichieoriginal(m), kaydeekay86(m), nicefaze, kelmich(m), Ola73, benedictnsi(m), Smartfeek, klad00(m), nnamadelia, eniafelamo, BjaySexy(m), amosade30(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), iamkneeyi, ohluwanome(m), danakins(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6