Umar also explained that in order to stem the tide of crime and criminality as well as make the people of Anambra state safe and secured, the command has sustained its crime prevention strategies thereby relying solely on actionable intelligence and successfully cracked down some hideouts.



He said that the command cracked down on criminal conspiracy, child stealing and making false statement. According to the CP, the police in Anambra also arrested a child trafficking syndicate, armed-robbery suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.



The Anambra police boss further disclosed that they arrested over 40 suspected cult members at various locations across the state as well as recovered fabricated double barrel pistol and six live catridges and that all the cases were under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.



The Anambra State Police Command yesterday paraded over 100 criminal suspects involving cult members, armed-robbery gangs, child-traffickers and some others at the command headquarters in Awka. The State Commissioner of Police CP Garba Baba Umar while parading the suspects said the feat was in line with his determination to rid Anambra state off criminal elements as well as ensure that the existing peace in the state was not truncated by the activities of hoodlums.

Why always anambra??...Seems anambra is sharing border with southwest now. 3 Likes

al these young boys are cultists? let me ask?











Hmmmm... better be sure cus all those faces looks southerners Op all those face from AnambraHmmmm... better be sure cus all those faces looks southerners

The Anambra State Police Command yesterday paraded over 100 criminal suspects involving cult members, armed-robbery gangs, child-traffickers and some others at the command headquarters in Awka.



Ugandan jews will be like;



"is this news"?



"How do you think 98% of the world's property is owned by the Ugandan jews"?



"You must be a learner"



Ugandan jews, armed robbery, child trafficking, powder business and other crimes are like Ugandan jews will be like;"is this news"?"How do you think 98% of the world's property is owned by the Ugandan jews"?"You must be a learner"Ugandan jews, armed robbery, child trafficking, powder business and other crimes are like 8 Likes 1 Share

There's Recession. No money, no job. State & FG should make soft, that is, 3-4% LOANS available to citizens to operate.

There is this thing about the men in black now:they respond swiftly to cases of armed robbery attack and cult clashes..

The case of mr E(name witheld) is a good example.

But will they ever stop collecting bribe at checkpoints?

Will we ever wake up one day to hear that the Nigerian police has adopted modern methods of investigating crime rather than torture suspects, some of whom ain't guilty, to make say what is contrary to reality.

Will our police stop chasing armed Robbers on foot?



Someone would quote me by posting that we will get there cos Rome wasn't built in a day but its obvious that if Rome was built at the speed and attitude with which we are building our country then its Construction wouldn't have been completed at all..

Flaties

tellwisdom:

Why always anambra??...Seems anambra is sharing border with southwest now. boy, see ur senses.... boy, see ur senses.... 2 Likes

These Kids dont want to be useful to themselves

am sure some ar innocent am sure some ar innocent 4 Likes

tellwisdom:

Why always anambra??...Seems anambra is sharing border with southwest now. do not be fooled..doz are developers. do not be fooled..doz are developers.

One day for the owner, trust police at your own peril. 100 criminals at once. 1 Like

These are signs of end time. God help us

That camera man tho, I don't uno if its his eyes getting d video or the camera .

Election things 1 Like

hang them all lol.nah a better solution build a slave camp and let them work for free

tellwisdom:

Seems anambra is sharing border with southwest now. Why always anambra??... Hey Fûçktard! are you tryna grab their fûçking land the same way your lots are tryna grab Ijaw land? Mofo! Look inward not outward!!! Hey Fûçktard! are you tryna grab their fûçking land the same way your lots are tryna grab Ijaw land? Mofo! Look inward not outward!!! 2 Likes

Many of them are from the Wastelands...trust me! 2 Likes

Very bad ass niggaz.... Well, that's news.





I no believe this one at all, dem don't enter one place arrest random people begin dey tag them one thing.

Police don chop money today

Kill them all and save the future of Anambra children. I don't want my state to be like Edo state or Port Harcourt where cultists have turned them to a failed state

tydi:

Op all those face from Anambra









Hmmmm... better be sure cus all those faces looks southerners Is not the same, yours people that invaded south with Ftatino developed series.The like of Evans are on the way from your blossoms Is not the same, yours people that invaded south with Ftatino developed series.The like of Evans are on the way from your blossoms

tydi:

Op all those face from Anambra









Hmmmm... better be sure cus all those faces looks southerners Ahaha those cutlass in red packet nah East dem dey use am Ahaha those cutlass in red packet nah East dem dey use am

tydi:

Op all those face from Anambra









Hmmmm... better be sure cus all those faces looks southerners

Can you imagine this one?



So Anambra is in the North?



Ipobs are the worst illiterates that have ever existed. Can you imagine this one?So Anambra is in the North?Ipobs are the worst illiterates that have ever existed. 2 Likes

Ipod Jews

I am certain that 95% of them are Ipob die-hard members,

while the remaining 5% are Fulani herdsmen.