Toke stepped out in a yellow dress and Yves Saint Laurent shoes,



Toke became a Ciroc Ambassador earlier this year.



she is doing well for herself... 11 Likes

simplyhonest:

she is doing well for herself...

Your moniker shows you truly speak the truth. Your moniker shows you truly speak the truth. 2 Likes

dinner isok

Jeus:



Your moniker shows you truly speak the truth. thanks bro.... thanks bro.... 1 Like

Hmmmm... Ok ooo

She's enticing

But when will she now go and be a babymama?

bearifu girl 1 Like

Beauty without brain is lyk eating EBa and bean 2geda wit coke 1 Like

mama glow

She isn't bad at all

toke sef de tour?



nice one tho



one good thing about this girl...she BELIEVES in her self 2 Likes

[color=#000099][/color] Fashion now kill it up. I wish people value some other things rather fashion

Ok







She will use her Ciroc tour to spend some days with one of her pot belly sugar daddy politician who just flew in from Nigeria, to suck his prickkk and give him dogggy style



Toke makinwa is an unrepentant OLOSHO 5 Likes

Ok

Congrats. We are going there soin.

Hot

Did she take a pill in Ibiza? 1 Like

praizmedia:

bearifu girl ur English teacher was from Ghana ur English teacher was from Ghana 1 Like

No be lie

Flamzey00:

Beauty without brain is lyk eating EBa and bean 2geda wit coke She is a Ciroc ambassador. She is in Ibiza. She has money. Some men can't just stand successful women. Stop hating bro She is a Ciroc ambassador. She is in Ibiza. She has money. Some men can't just stand successful women. Stop hating bro 7 Likes 1 Share

Good luck in your hustle

beautiful but none of my business

I took a pill in Ibiza

Fine girk

ChangetheChange:







She has gone to meet one of her pot belly sugar daddy politician to suck his his prickkk and give him dogggy style



Toke makinwa is am unrepentant OLOSHO Like say if you see woman wey go dey find you 50k per round of straf you no go turn sex slave. Mtchew Like say if you see woman wey go dey find you 50k per round of straf you no go turn sex slave. Mtchew