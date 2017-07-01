₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by sar33: 7:55am
A promising young Nigerian soldier Abdullahi has lost his life in a terrible fatal accident.His friend Paul took to Facebook to mourn him and wrote....
'I still cnt believe u r gone finally, ur death came very fast brother, the day i heard dat u had am accident ( A very Fatal Accident ) i was shock Regus, we the 74RRI intake promise u Dat u will always remain in our memory, PTE GARBA ABDULLAHI, my best friend, i cnt hold my tears anymore. U r just like a brother to everybody In dis word but wat Shall i say, He who owns ur life take it back, i am Sorry brother til we meet to part No more, Rest In perfect peace Brother. With tears i post this, Good bye'
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by sar33: 7:55am
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:57am
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by ubongoton: 7:59am
i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Godfullsam(m): 8:14am
May his soul RIP
My condolence to his family
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:22am
May his soul RIP
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by emmanwandud(m): 8:24am
Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 8:28am
emmanwandud:You're the most useless being God created
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by ProsperOkec: 11:45am
If my pastor call his name on phone he would rise from the dead.
GTA v ps3, last of us, 50 cent and pes 2015
10 thousand naira 08169302745 Port Harcourt
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by emmanuel596(m): 11:45am
Rest in peace young blood
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by MAXIMAL123(m): 11:46am
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by WordSayer: 11:47am
emmanwandud:
You are a living proof that evolution can be done in reverse
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by daremiarchs: 11:47am
Oladimejyy:Supported
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 11:47am
emmanwandud:
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by pizzylee(m): 11:47am
RIP to d dead n tnkz for his service
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by NorthSide: 11:48am
ubongoton:
If stupidity is an art you'll be the picasso of it.
If stupidity is terrorism you'll be the Osama of it.
If stupidity is physics you'll be the Einstien of it.
If stupidity is music you'll be the Micheal Jackson of it
Mehn your stupidity its just a give from God, its one of a kind
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:48am
Nigerian road are death traps
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by shakol91(m): 11:48am
ubongoton:trash
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 11:49am
ubongoton:What gave you the assurance that you will live to see your brother again?
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 11:49am
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by starman4t(m): 11:49am
I hate to hear the death of soldiers. RIP
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by tydi(m): 11:49am
And That is how it should be a christian brother mourning a Muslim brother.
rip young lad.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by utraWOM85: 11:50am
Godfullsam:Lol
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Junpride: 11:55am
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by otabuko(m): 12:02pm
ubongoton:you're a fool sir.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by ndat(m): 12:02pm
ubongoton:who that one epp...
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by iamdapsyj(m): 12:03pm
May his soul RIP
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by justman911(m): 12:08pm
Oladimejyy:
God has never created a useless being
Just saying
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:15pm
RIP gallant soldier
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 12:23pm
[qquote author=ubongoton post=58370020]i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro[/quote]sense + brain fall on you
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by magicminister: 12:28pm
The way he's wrapped up made me chuckle!!!
Looool....
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Omolabasky: 12:29pm
ubongoton:Idiot of a kind. Oloshi Oloriburuku.
