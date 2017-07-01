Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) (7225 Views)

'I still cnt believe u r gone finally, ur death came very fast brother, the day i heard dat u had am accident ( A very Fatal Accident ) i was shock Regus, we the 74RRI intake promise u Dat u will always remain in our memory, PTE GARBA ABDULLAHI, my best friend, i cnt hold my tears anymore. U r just like a brother to everybody In dis word but wat Shall i say, He who owns ur life take it back, i am Sorry brother til we meet to part No more, Rest In perfect peace Brother. With tears i post this, Good bye'





RIP

i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro

May his soul RIP





My condolence to his family

May his soul RIP

Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor.

Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor. You're the most useless being God created You're the most useless being God created

If my pastor call his name on phone he would rise from the dead.

Rest in peace young blood



RIP RIP

Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor.

You are a living proof that evolution can be done in reverse You are a living proof that evolution can be done in reverse

You're the most useless being God created Supported Supported

Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor.

RIP to d dead n tnkz for his service

i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro



If stupidity is an art you'll be the picasso of it.





If stupidity is terrorism you'll be the Osama of it.





If stupidity is physics you'll be the Einstien of it.





If stupidity is music you'll be the Micheal Jackson of it





Mehn your stupidity its just a give from God, its one of a kind If stupidity is an art you'll be the picasso of it.If stupidity is terrorism you'll be the Osama of it.If stupidity is physics you'll be the Einstien of it.If stupidity is music you'll be the Micheal Jackson of itMehn your stupidity its just a give from God, its one of a kind

Nigerian road are death traps

i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro trash trash

i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro What gave you the assurance that you will live to see your brother again? What gave you the assurance that you will live to see your brother again?

Rip

I hate to hear the death of soldiers. RIP

And That is how it should be a christian brother mourning a Muslim brother.



rip young lad.

May his soul RIP



My condolence to his family Lol Lol

Rip

i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro you're a fool sir. you're a fool sir.

i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro who that one epp... who that one epp...

May his soul RIP

You're the most useless being God created

God has never created a useless being



Just saying God has never created a useless beingJust saying 1 Like

RIP gallant soldier

[qquote author=ubongoton post=58370020]i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro[/quote]sense + brain fall on you

The way he's wrapped up made me chuckle!!!

Looool....