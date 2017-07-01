₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,468 members, 3,652,616 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 12:45 PM

Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) (7225 Views)

Friends Travelling To Abuja From Kaduna Die In Terrible Accident(pics) / Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) / Man Gets Trapped With His Bike In A Gutter After A Horrible Truck Accident. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by sar33: 7:55am
A promising young Nigerian soldier Abdullahi has lost his life in a terrible fatal accident.His friend Paul took to Facebook to mourn him and wrote....

'I still cnt believe u r gone finally, ur death came very fast brother, the day i heard dat u had am accident ( A very Fatal Accident ) i was shock Regus, we the 74RRI intake promise u Dat u will always remain in our memory, PTE GARBA ABDULLAHI, my best friend, i cnt hold my tears anymore. U r just like a brother to everybody In dis word but wat Shall i say, He who owns ur life take it back, i am Sorry brother til we meet to part No more, Rest In perfect peace Brother. With tears i post this, Good bye'


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/promising-young-nigerian-soldier-dies.html

Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by sar33: 7:55am
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/promising-young-nigerian-soldier-dies.html

Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:57am
RIP
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by ubongoton: 7:59am
i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Godfullsam(m): 8:14am
May his soul RIP


My condolence to his family
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:22am
May his soul RIP
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by emmanwandud(m): 8:24am
Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor.
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 8:28am
emmanwandud:
Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor.
You're the most useless being God created
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by ProsperOkec: 11:45am
If my pastor call his name on phone he would rise from the dead.
GTA v ps3, last of us, 50 cent and pes 2015

10 thousand naira 08169302745 Port Harcourt

Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by emmanuel596(m): 11:45am
Rest in peace young blood
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by MAXIMAL123(m): 11:46am
cry cry cry
RIP
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by WordSayer: 11:47am
emmanwandud:
Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor.

You are a living proof that evolution can be done in reverse
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by daremiarchs: 11:47am
Oladimejyy:
You're the most useless being God created
Supported
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 11:47am
emmanwandud:
Sad way to die. Boko haram no kill you na yeye motor.
cry

Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by pizzylee(m): 11:47am
RIP to d dead n tnkz for his service
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by NorthSide: 11:48am
ubongoton:
i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro


If stupidity is an art you'll be the picasso of it.


If stupidity is terrorism you'll be the Osama of it.


If stupidity is physics you'll be the Einstien of it.


If stupidity is music you'll be the Micheal Jackson of it


Mehn your stupidity its just a give from God, its one of a kind
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:48am
Nigerian road are death traps
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by shakol91(m): 11:48am
ubongoton:
i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro
trash
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 11:49am
ubongoton:
i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro
What gave you the assurance that you will live to see your brother again?
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 11:49am
Rip
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by starman4t(m): 11:49am
I hate to hear the death of soldiers. RIP
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by tydi(m): 11:49am
And That is how it should be a christian brother mourning a Muslim brother.

rip young lad.
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by utraWOM85: 11:50am
Godfullsam:
May his soul RIP

My condolence to his family
Lol
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Junpride: 11:55am
Rip
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by otabuko(m): 12:02pm
ubongoton:
i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro
you're a fool sir.
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by ndat(m): 12:02pm
ubongoton:
i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro
who that one epp...
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by iamdapsyj(m): 12:03pm
May his soul RIP
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by justman911(m): 12:08pm
Oladimejyy:
You're the most useless being God created

God has never created a useless being

Just saying

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:15pm
RIP gallant soldier
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 12:23pm
[qquote author=ubongoton post=58370020]i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro[/quote]sense + brain fall on you
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by magicminister: 12:28pm
The way he's wrapped up made me chuckle!!!
Looool....
Re: Nigerian Soldier Dies In A Fatal Accident (Photos) by Omolabasky: 12:29pm
ubongoton:
i cant zoom the picture ,but i had nothing to worry about as far as there is abdullahi,cause i was worried if it my bro
Idiot of a kind. Oloshi Oloriburuku.

(0) (1) (Reply)

How Can I Get A Visa To Japan / Ikeja Hotel Recommendation? / The Evolving City Of Uyo

Viewing this topic: megacruise, HerbertObi(m), dre247(m), Olalan(m), kingsmerit(m), egjb(f), Gallant3(f), peterebere111, holarfresh, poshmallam(m), TarOrfeek, Lanceslot(m), DrKayo, henrybaby, whizcode, Charlesdegaulle, gratefulheart, Tabitha03, pilot77, Jackeeh(m), matb6101(f), afanda(m), onward4life(m), Anie01, RFaggie, moseade(m), Dimejidude(m), nddydamzi(m), davidflo(m), kennyjj500(m), Spactacle(m), ojayone(m), siremmanuel(m), zeus2412(m), sweetkev(m), pweetyoge(f), McAustin92(m), jajalucky(m), alonzoiv(m), Odogwucharles, yousooph(m) and 70 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.