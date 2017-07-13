₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by froz(m): 10:34am On Jul 12
The equity market on Tuesday gained 0.65%, extending bullish-run to four trading sessions. similarly, market breadth closed positive recording 24 gainers against 20 losers.
In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) gained 213.38 absolute points, representing a gain of0.65% to close at 32,827.98 points. Similarly, the Market Capitalization gained N73.55 billion, representing a growth of 0.65% to close at N11.31 trillion.
The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are;
OKOMU (+5.00%),
OANDO (+4.35%),
ZENITH (+3.33%),
GTB (+2.57%),
ACCESS (+2.30%),
ETI (+1.86%),
UBA (+1.01%),
NB (+0.82%) and DANGCEM (+0.62%)
Also, find Market statistics, Corporate Benefits & Relevant Dates reported thus far in 2017
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by rodeo0070(m): 11:58am On Jul 12
Cool!
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by tripleY(m): 5:26am
Bull this week
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by LoveJesus87(m): 7:18am
This is good.
We can do better.
We are gradually moving forward
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by brainpulse: 7:21am
Good, we are getting out of recession
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by castrokins(m): 7:29am
Op, Use Layman's Language Abeg. Wetin You Say Happen For Market? Garri Don Cheap?
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by Liability(m): 7:31am
All this percentage dey confuse me ooo
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by damoneymag(m): 7:33am
I don't know why all the index figures don't interest me.
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by eliment(m): 7:41am
this is it,. Nigeria is on the rise again
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by sunnyside16(m): 7:46am
castrokins:
|Re: Equity Market Continues Bull-run As ASI Gains 0.65%. by admindim: 7:47am
intersting
