

In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) gained 213.38 absolute points, representing a gain of0.65% to close at 32,827.98 points. Similarly, the Market Capitalization gained N73.55 billion, representing a growth of 0.65% to close at N11.31 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are;

OKOMU (+5.00%),

OANDO (+4.35%),

ZENITH (+3.33%),

GTB (+2.57%),

ACCESS (+2.30%),

ETI (+1.86%),

UBA (+1.01%),

NB (+0.82%) and DANGCEM (+0.62%)



Also, find Market statistics, Corporate Benefits & Relevant Dates reported thus far in 2017



