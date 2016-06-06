₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 12:35pm
A young man has put himself in the 'spotlight' after deciding to share photos of his meal after eating a plate of Eba, cat head and Okro soup. The guy who seemed excited and satisfied with the "sumptuous meal" - decided to post photos on social media to "show others what they are missing". See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/young-man-shows-meal-downing-plate-eba-cat-head-photo.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 12:35pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by cheapgoals(m): 12:37pm
Abeg if car-tarh hol u ..no com NL con complain oo
27 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:37pm
Lol na wah meat don finish for this life
9 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by Harwehroh1(f): 12:38pm
Ewwww!!!!.... Cat head? Sounds wierd
6 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by tomakint: 12:38pm
What da.......
14 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:42pm
When Demons go vex enter Cat con worry you for dream and for real life
You mama and sisters go de cry up and down
Dem go de disturb Uncle TB Joshua and Uncle Suleiman for Deliverance
because of u I go must watch Synagogue this Sunday, because I know say you must confess winch
11 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by babfet(m): 12:44pm
Lala come see your boy ooo
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by Benjom(m): 12:45pm
He's a confirmed "Akue".
4 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 12:49pm
Choi ...Frontpage things
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 12:51pm
if am ur gf or ur wife 1yr no k'ssing and 6 months no sim insertion.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 12:53pm
dat tin is jazz or ritual personified.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 12:53pm
What in heaven?!
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 12:57pm
Lala be like: well, even if it is not a snake, I can manage this one until the next snake shows up..
14 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by jessejunior(m): 12:57pm
Jesu!!!
keep exploring!!!
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by conductor11: 12:59pm
Jesos. Where did these Afonja people migrate from?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by grayht(m): 2:20pm
yucks..
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by COdeGenesis: 2:25pm
YORUBA GUYS.... NA THEM
6 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 2:45pm
Why are most of y'all freakin'out huh? a cat is just like other animals... oh, I forgot... this is Nigeria we've been fed with so many weird stories about cats. It's more disgusting eating a freaking Serpent than a cat
5 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by Abbeyme: 2:45pm
ok
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by philo04(m): 2:45pm
some people can eat anything sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by SmartMugu: 2:45pm
Cat head? And na one babe go still kiss this one? Chai, women don suffer.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by haykinzz(m): 2:46pm
Only a particular race is capable of pulling a stunt like this
Afon......
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by FuckBuhari(m): 2:46pm
Atleast he is more sensible than the senseless idiot in England
2 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by lazsnaira(m): 2:46pm
...IF only BUHARI never came back this second time!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by wayray: 2:46pm
Aiyele o Ibosi o
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by maxithonnie(m): 2:47pm
Old news!
I saw it on Instablog9ja an hour ago!
BTW, this is total savagery!
To eat a cat!?
Shakes my aass!
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 2:47pm
This is what happened when unusual things are not nipped in the the bud. It started with cow head, people said it is normal. It transcended to goat head people said it is enjoyment. Pig head people looked unconcerned and overlooked. Now cat head! Cat head! Will people also not intervene?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by lepasharon(f): 2:47pm
Omg
1 Like
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 2:47pm
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by tayo200(m): 2:47pm
lol....cat head..!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) by edo3(m): 2:47pm
Ha
