Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Man Eats A Plate Of Eba And Cat Head, Shows It Off (Photos) (16867 Views)

Oyinbo Woman Pictured Praying Before Eating Eba & Egusi With A Bottle Of Stout / Only People With No Home Training Eat Eba And Fufu With Their Hand. / Guy Accidentally Pays N1.2Million For A Plate Of Amala And Soup (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A young man has put himself in the 'spotlight' after deciding to share photos of his meal after eating a plate of Eba, cat head and Okro soup. The guy who seemed excited and satisfied with the "sumptuous meal" - decided to post photos on social media to "show others what they are missing". See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/young-man-shows-meal-downing-plate-eba-cat-head-photo.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

Abeg if car-tarh hol u ..no com NL con complain oo 27 Likes

Lol na wah meat don finish for this life 9 Likes

Ewwww!!!!.... Cat head? Sounds wierd 6 Likes

What da....... 14 Likes





You mama and sisters go de cry up and down



Dem go de disturb Uncle TB Joshua and Uncle Suleiman for Deliverance



because of u I go must watch Synagogue this Sunday, because I know say you must confess winch When Demons go vex enter Cat con worry you for dream and for real lifeYou mama and sisters go de cry up and downDem go de disturb Uncle TB Joshua and Uncle Suleiman for Deliverancebecause of u I go must watch Synagogue this Sunday, because I know say you must confess winch 11 Likes

Lala come see your boy ooo

He's a confirmed "Akue". 4 Likes

Choi ...Frontpage things

if am ur gf or ur wife 1yr no k'ssing and 6 months no sim insertion. 7 Likes

dat tin is jazz or ritual personified. 3 Likes

What in heaven?!

Lala be like: well, even if it is not a snake, I can manage this one until the next snake shows up.. 14 Likes

Jesu!!!



keep exploring!!!

Jesos. Where did these Afonja people migrate from? 5 Likes 2 Shares

yucks..

YORUBA GUYS.... NA THEM 6 Likes

Why are most of y'all freakin'out huh? a cat is just like other animals... oh, I forgot... this is Nigeria we've been fed with so many weird stories about cats. It's more disgusting eating a freaking Serpent than a cat 5 Likes

ok

some people can eat anything sha 1 Like 1 Share

Cat head? And na one babe go still kiss this one? Chai, women don suffer. 2 Likes

Only a particular race is capable of pulling a stunt like this









Afon...... 3 Likes 2 Shares

Atleast he is more sensible than the senseless idiot in England 2 Likes

...IF only BUHARI never came back this second time! 2 Likes

Aiyele o Ibosi o

Old news!



I saw it on Instablog9ja an hour ago!



BTW, this is total savagery!



To eat a cat!?



Shakes my aass!

This is what happened when unusual things are not nipped in the the bud. It started with cow head, people said it is normal. It transcended to goat head people said it is enjoyment. Pig head people looked unconcerned and overlooked. Now cat head! Cat head! Will people also not intervene? 1 Like 1 Share

Omg Omg 1 Like

lol....cat head..!!! 1 Like