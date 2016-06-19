Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) (13595 Views)

According to a Facebook user Sodiq Omotayo who shared the video, the incident occurred at College Bus Stop in Ikotun, Lagos state.



The shocking footage shows the woman firmly holding the man's clothes as people tried to separate them. Watch below;



A female Inspector of Police was caught on camera recently harassing a bus driver after he allegedly refused to give her a bribe of 50 Naira.

According to a Facebook user Sodiq Omotayo who shared the video, the incident occurred at College Bus Stop in Ikotun, Lagos state.

The shocking footage shows the woman firmly holding the man's clothes as people tried to separate them. Watch below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9NS39m-Q0I

Bro please give them quickly next time cause they might shoot u for refusing. 1 Like

#pdp is back 1 Like

"Police is your friend" - the biggest lie on earth 2 Likes

[i][/i]We are not ashamed of anything in Nigeria



From no light,to bad road to no food to thieving politicians, scams, 419, police begging for #50

We've lost our shame, yes we have

I pray we are able to rediscover ourselves soon. 3 Likes 1 Share

....These dumb sergeants And he cannot punch her in the face....These dumb sergeants 1 Like

Hotshawarma:

"Police is your friend" - the biggest lie on earth





It happened last week. That police woman is always there with her deadly tribal mark not Afonja type collecting #100 from all commuter buses including Keke napep. The man she is holding is not a conductor but a passenger in the bus she stopped to collect bribe. When the conductor couldn't give her, she ordered them to park. This man got angry and started making video of them, the police woman rushed him and start dragging him to surrender his phone with which he was making the video. 6 Likes 1 Share

In a sane country he has the right to sue her.

What nonsense..

This is what buhari and his government has reduced us to





some people can literally die cos of 50naira, soon Na we bloody civilian go dey arrest this force men 4 Likes

this can only happen in a country like Nigeria where the innocent pay the corrupted ones for protection of life and property 1 Like

They will change the case to armed robber matter now, if the driver is not careful.

Fear men in black world wide.

In USA, he can get killed by police

In Nigeria, na robber matter case.

internationalman:

Bro please give them quickly next time cause they might shoot u for refusing. yea, Nigeria is the way it is cos of this particular mentality!! why should he give the police bribe to do their job( if at all she is even doing her job), dont they pay them salary? yea, Nigeria is the way it is cos of this particular mentality!! why should he give the police bribe to do their job( if at all she is even doing her job), dont they pay them salary? 1 Like

Hit like if you think the woman is Buhari's mother 3 Likes



Hmmmmmm, police is your friend na Nigeria my country....Hmmmmmm, police is your friend na

Anyway to verify this? Not automatically saying it's untrue but with all the "alternative" news being spread by bloggers these days, one learns to take a lot of them with a pinch of salt.

She may well be a plain clothes policewoman but do those stand on the road to accost drivers? It's Nigeria though, anything goes. 1 Like

Rhesusmonkey:



yea, Nigeria is the way it is cos of this particular mentality!! why should he give the police bribe to do their job( if at all she is even doing her job), dont they pay them salary? You no dey Nigeria?

What will you do, if you were there? You no dey Nigeria?What will you do, if you were there?

Police disgracing nigeria since 1852. By this action, she just shot her self on her right leg. Hope fatai owoseini is still the commissioner of police in lagos state. She should pray fatai doesn't see this trash. 1 Like

wydmag:

this can only happen in a country like Nigeria where the innocent pay the corrupted ones for protection of life and property In USA, you got killed just becos you are a black.

Tell me another thing In USA, you got killed just becos you are a black.Tell me another thing

She is lucky she is a woman, if not, dem go don fo her string thing. Fool being