₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,639 members, 3,653,247 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 05:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) (13595 Views)
We Can’t Stop Collecting Bribe In Anambra- Police Explode.... / Hausa Trader Kills Yoruba Driver Over N30 In Lagos / Girl Disgraces Ladies Who Stole Her Clothes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Jajayi: 1:23pm
A female Inspector of Police was caught on camera recently harassing a bus driver after he allegedly refused to give her a bribe of 50 Naira.
According to a Facebook user Sodiq Omotayo who shared the video, the incident occurred at College Bus Stop in Ikotun, Lagos state.
The shocking footage shows the woman firmly holding the man's clothes as people tried to separate them. Watch below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/video-police-woman-harrases-man-for.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9NS39m-Q0I
1 Like
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by internationalman(m): 1:33pm
Bro please give them quickly next time cause they might shoot u for refusing.
1 Like
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by fran6co(m): 1:42pm
hmmm I tire. . . .
#pdp is back
1 Like
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Hotshawarma(m): 1:49pm
"Police is your friend" - the biggest lie on earth
2 Likes
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by LivingHuman: 3:29pm
imagine the disgrace
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by EntMirror: 3:42pm
This is bad..
Are you a student, worker or entrepreneur? Your favorite site is now live. .
Visit www.entmirror.com
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Oladelson(m): 3:43pm
is okay continu!
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by emmyquan: 3:43pm
50 what
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:43pm
na wa o
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by holysainbj(m): 3:43pm
[i][/i]We are not ashamed of anything in Nigeria
Nothing
From no light,to bad road to no food to thieving politicians, scams, 419, police begging for #50
We've lost our shame, yes we have
I pray we are able to rediscover ourselves soon.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by horpeyemmi66(m): 3:43pm
And he cannot punch her in the face ....These dumb sergeants
1 Like
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by emmyquan: 3:44pm
Hotshawarma:
..
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by PointZerom: 3:44pm
It happened last week. That police woman is always there with her deadly tribal mark not Afonja type collecting #100 from all commuter buses including Keke napep. The man she is holding is not a conductor but a passenger in the bus she stopped to collect bribe. When the conductor couldn't give her, she ordered them to park. This man got angry and started making video of them, the police woman rushed him and start dragging him to surrender his phone with which he was making the video.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Akinwerndey: 3:44pm
Which way NPF
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by farouk0403(m): 3:44pm
In a sane country he has the right to sue her.
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by bigerboy200: 3:44pm
What nonsense..
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by SexyNairalander(m): 3:44pm
booked
This is what buhari and his government has reduced us to
some people can literally die cos of 50naira, soon Na we bloody civilian go dey arrest this force men
4 Likes
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by wydmag(m): 3:44pm
this can only happen in a country like Nigeria where the innocent pay the corrupted ones for protection of life and property
1 Like
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by seunny4lif(m): 3:45pm
They will change the case to armed robber matter now, if the driver is not careful.
Fear men in black world wide.
In USA, he can get killed by police
In Nigeria, na robber matter case.
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Rhesusmonkey(m): 3:45pm
internationalman:yea, Nigeria is the way it is cos of this particular mentality!! why should he give the police bribe to do their job( if at all she is even doing her job), dont they pay them salary?
1 Like
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by NCANTaskForce: 3:45pm
Hit like if you think the woman is Buhari's mother
3 Likes
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Uzoigwe1(m): 3:45pm
Nigeria my country....
Hmmmmmm, police is your friend na
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by danthamccoy(m): 3:46pm
Anyway to verify this? Not automatically saying it's untrue but with all the "alternative" news being spread by bloggers these days, one learns to take a lot of them with a pinch of salt.
She may well be a plain clothes policewoman but do those stand on the road to accost drivers? It's Nigeria though, anything goes.
1 Like
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Onyinye15(f): 3:46pm
Lok
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by alatbaba1(m): 3:46pm
lolz
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by seunny4lif(m): 3:46pm
Rhesusmonkey:You no dey Nigeria?
What will you do, if you were there?
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Evergreen4(m): 3:46pm
Police disgracing nigeria since 1852. By this action, she just shot her self on her right leg. Hope fatai owoseini is still the commissioner of police in lagos state. She should pray fatai doesn't see this trash.
1 Like
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by seunny4lif(m): 3:47pm
wydmag:In USA, you got killed just becos you are a black.
Tell me another thing
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by princetom1(m): 3:47pm
She is lucky she is a woman, if not, dem go don fo her string thing. Fool being
|Re: Police Woman Disgraces Danfo Driver Over 50 Naira Bribe In Lagos (Photos, Video) by talk2saintify(m): 3:48pm
OK BYE
Can A Man Rape His Wife? / 1000 Nigerians In Egyptian Prisons / Female Student Bathed With Acid. Pure wickedness!
Viewing this topic: haxan919(m), PETERENI1(m), olaolu20, Mrjaz(m), Amebo1(m), orobs93(m), Lixcon, debdave(f), MOHSHESHI, shaibolo, Timzyatcool24(m), upuphim(m), Suspect33(m), RonJeremy, pulsatingpen(f), DifferentBoy1(m), kiddie(m), Rexyblaze, joshares, Leetwho(m), toggy, nwamehn, mojojesu94, mikelcj, Lilboots(m), Mekateka, seunadealn, kalybaly, famzynet, nmaihat, lovedigger, bolyviz(m), exco90(m), samsam2019, okwobros, michealdeco(m), Notatribalist(m), adabsmith(m), mbjsuki(m), Vision4God, harizonal123(m), gbosaa(m), Saib4Jesus, sleekysol(m), pcaliphate(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16