A beautiful rap verse and a lovely chorus delivered by DOT WILLIZ on a beat produced by MASTER KRAFT.



Download and enjoy..

And please drop your comments



Download here --



Or



Stream it online through this link --



LYRICS



...baby just for you

I'll go an extra mile all because of you /

and if a bullet flying your way I will block for you/

You say "we never marry why I go born for you"/

O ní Ki n dúró you will give me 'all of you'

OK, our wedding night I can't wait to jump on you/

..and a baby boy, I go come for you /

Baby just for you



Chorus)



I'll never let you go, you will always be my lover

Together we'll build our home, it's me and you forever

Baby lets shoot our own wedding party

Be my 'su' 'su' and I'll be your banky

30billion dey for accountie

Everything for you no be lie





I don gara o

To do gudugudu meje and yaya o

Mo se tan mo Fe gbe iyawo

Nigga I ain't doing baby mama o

..shes ma angel, master art mi

She make ma heart beat like o n master Kraft mi

Will you be my wife? Lets start a family

She be like"o mean pe o ma marry mi?"



I'm your type of man baby I'm so diligent

I work and make ma own money I don't live in debts

Just say yes honey and you won't regret

You are the only one for me and I will treat you well



Flesh of my flesh, bone of my bone

You are heaven sent, you are of my own

Best in this earth, why I won't let go

Nice one big bro!

you killed it

ur voice is too thick for romance songs nice one thou

edoboy33:

ur voice is too thick for romance songs

nice one thou thanks bro ohthanks bro

iffa hear!



Nice inspiration and Nice song by the way

I like the lyrics ...

I must say, you are good. Step up your game!







Lalasticlala should help this dude's ministry o

u try 1 Like

Kudos... It flows. 1 Like

The song is great and cool.... the lines were passionately delivered. It really have a potential for commercial market.



Remember that real talent still need promo 2 Likes

NollywoodNews24:

The song is great and cool.... the lines were passionately delivered. It really have a potential for commercial market.



Remember that real talent still need promo thanks..



You are right

lalasticlala whatyu say?

... Show some love edakun

Baby, baby, love, love as expected... only few sings in Nigeria, the rest make noise 2 Likes

Are u a singer, artist, or a rappist

hmm..

I don't need to listen to the song, I know it's crappy.

Na xo

...

I never hear the song but the lyrics is cool...

For fuvck sakes, are their no more lyrics outside *women, money and sex* in the music industries?



.

Every new emerge Recycles the same shitz I've been fed my whole life.

.

.

Can I get lines like *I can't wait to eat a thousand plates of eBa via the net and shiit 'em of the net*



like *youth quite the drugs, there's no future in it...that shiitz only eat'u and left'u all psychotic*

*don't get involved in cultism, d-shi.t promised projection, but takes your life before you blink*

*i dreamed of a future, where I have breakfast in Mars and launch in Pluto*



and....lot more...





.

shizst I'm not a musician anyways 4 Likes 1 Share

cool

Banky W and Adesua, their matter never end? It haff tire me!



I will collect this banky from her, just wait and see. Let me become his baby mama and ruin this their Instagram love.

Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at



https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/



Nairalanders Keep Doing Us Proud. Am Coming Thru! Cooking Some Nice Songs For U Guys.

im sorry o, im entitled to my opinion oo



how come im the only one that thinks the song is crappy or did you pay all this guys above me?..

coz had to listen to the song over and over to see whats cool about it...



again, it's my opinion 1 Like

Thought it's a single done by Nairaland's no1 rated artist: Airforce1

Don't ever try this rubbish again. Music is not your thing, you can never make head way with it. Nigerians are smply the most deceptive people on the planet, with the comments u'll think it's a fair attempt, but it's pure trash. Avoid it like a bad habit. 1 Like

Stevengerd:

Nairalanders Keep Doing Us Proud. Am Coming Thru! Cooking Some Nice Songs For U Guys.

Cooking what? that guys song can't even make a karaoke. Cooking what? that guys song can't even make a karaoke.