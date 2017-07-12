₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Dotwillis1(m): 3:37pm
The popular movie"WEDDING PARTY" and the reality of it playing out between Bank W and Adesua brought about the inspiration for this song.
A beautiful rap verse and a lovely chorus delivered by DOT WILLIZ on a beat produced by MASTER KRAFT.
Download and enjoy..
And please drop your comments
Download here -- http://www.datafilehost.com/d/5a14f441
Or
Stream it online through this link -- https://itembo.com/dot-williz/uploaded_audio/2217/wedding-party
Bless!
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Dotwillis1(m): 3:53pm
LYRICS
...baby just for you
I'll go an extra mile all because of you /
and if a bullet flying your way I will block for you/
You say "we never marry why I go born for you"/
O ní Ki n dúró you will give me 'all of you'
OK, our wedding night I can't wait to jump on you/
..and a baby boy, I go come for you /
Baby just for you
Chorus)
I'll never let you go, you will always be my lover
Together we'll build our home, it's me and you forever
Baby lets shoot our own wedding party
Be my 'su' 'su' and I'll be your banky
30billion dey for accountie
Everything for you no be lie
I don gara o
To do gudugudu meje and yaya o
Mo se tan mo Fe gbe iyawo
Nigga I ain't doing baby mama o
..shes ma angel, master art mi
She make ma heart beat like o n master Kraft mi
Will you be my wife? Lets start a family
She be like"o mean pe o ma marry mi?"
I'm your type of man baby I'm so diligent
I work and make ma own money I don't live in debts
Just say yes honey and you won't regret
You are the only one for me and I will treat you well
Flesh of my flesh, bone of my bone
You are heaven sent, you are of my own
Best in this earth, why I won't let go
My love for you weighs more than gold
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by AkieWillis(m): 4:04pm
Nice one big bro!
you killed it
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by edoboy33(m): 4:16pm
ur voice is too thick for romance songs nice one thou
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Dotwillis1(m): 4:19pm
edoboy33:oh thanks bro
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by LalasticSeun(f): 4:30pm
30 billion dey for account .. iffa hear!
Nice inspiration and Nice song by the way
I like the lyrics ...
I must say, you are good. Step up your game!
Lalasticlala should help this dude's ministry o
...this is really cool
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Dotwillis1(m): 4:57pm
LalasticSeun:
thanks
This your moniker tho
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by pzmedia(m): 5:34pm
u try
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Benjom(m): 5:49pm
Kudos... It flows.
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by NollywoodNews24(f): 5:51pm
The song is great and cool.... the lines were passionately delivered. It really have a potential for commercial market.
Remember that real talent still need promo
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Dotwillis1(m): 8:08pm
pzmedia:tanx bro
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Dotwillis1(m): 8:10pm
NollywoodNews24:thanks..
You are right
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Dotwillis1(m): 8:17pm
LalasticSeun:
NollywoodNews24:
lalasticlala whatyu say?
... Show some love edakun
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Leonbonapart(m): 9:58pm
Baby, baby, love, love as expected... only few sings in Nigeria, the rest make noise
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by magabounce(m): 10:00pm
Are u a singer, artist, or a rappist
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by mazizitonene(m): 10:00pm
hmm..
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by ashewoboy(m): 10:00pm
I don't need to listen to the song, I know it's crappy.
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by auntysimbiat(f): 10:01pm
Na xo
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by oviejnr(m): 10:01pm
edoboy33:Bro be nice
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by lenghtinny(m): 10:03pm
I never hear the song but the lyrics is cool ...
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 10:03pm
For fuvck sakes, are their no more lyrics outside *women, money and sex* in the music industries?
.
Every new emerge Recycles the same shitz I've been fed my whole life.
.
.
Can I get lines like *I can't wait to eat a thousand plates of eBa via the net and shiit 'em of the net*
like *youth quite the drugs, there's no future in it...that shiitz only eat'u and left'u all psychotic*
*don't get involved in cultism, d-shi.t promised projection, but takes your life before you blink*
*i dreamed of a future, where I have breakfast in Mars and launch in Pluto*
and....lot more...
.
shizst I'm not a musician anyways
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by chrislilfee(m): 10:06pm
cool
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Fresca(f): 10:08pm
Banky W and Adesua, their matter never end? It haff tire me!
I will collect this banky from her, just wait and see. Let me become his baby mama and ruin this their Instagram love.
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:08pm
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Stevengerd(m): 10:08pm
Nairalanders Keep Doing Us Proud. Am Coming Thru! Cooking Some Nice Songs For U Guys.
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by engrrichie92(m): 10:18pm
im sorry o, im entitled to my opinion oo
how come im the only one that thinks the song is crappy or did you pay all this guys above me?..
coz had to listen to the song over and over to see whats cool about it...
again, it's my opinion
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Franchise21(m): 10:27pm
Thought it's a single done by Nairaland's no1 rated artist: Airforce1
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by sgtponzihater1: 10:36pm
Don't ever try this rubbish again. Music is not your thing, you can never make head way with it. Nigerians are smply the most deceptive people on the planet, with the comments u'll think it's a fair attempt, but it's pure trash. Avoid it like a bad habit.
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by sgtponzihater1: 10:37pm
Stevengerd:
Cooking what? that guys song can't even make a karaoke.
Re: A Nairaland Artiste Inspired By Bankyw&adesua Drops A Song Titled Wedding Party by Stevengerd(m): 10:44pm
sgtponzihater1:Working On My Song I Mean. Lol, Karaoke.
