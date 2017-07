Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Demmie Vee: Greeting Lil Kesh Was My Biggest Regret Ever (16592 Views)

My Biggest Regret Ever Was Greeting Lil Kesh – Fast-rising Singer Demmie Vee



Rising Afrocentric artiste Demola Awotungase better known as Demmie Vee has called out his colleague, Y. A. G. I CEO, rapper Lil Kesh for snubbing him at a recent event.





The soulful-voiced singer who is currently on a radio tour of his new single, “Love Me Tender” remix featuring Alapomeji boss, 9ice stopped by at Star FM Lagos on Monday for an evening drive interview.





When the OAP asked him about his biggest regret so far in the industry, Demmie Vee didnot mince words as he stated categorically that that his biggest regret was ever greeting Lil Kesh.





“It was at a Lagos @ 50 event and i had gone to the event with 9ice, whom by the way is humble to a fault despite his achievement. As I entered the event , the presenter that was interviewing Lil Kesh saw me and hailed me. The presenter was trying to interview me but I had to pay respect to Lil Kesh whom he was interviewing prior to my arrival. But things went sour with him and to my utter dismay, he yelled at me and pushed my hands off as i made to shake or embrace him. I never see myself as a competitor with him because our style of music is different.”





Demmie Vee continued; “He said ‘guy wetin happen? I sabi you?’” “I explained to him that i just wanted to say hi, but he yelled again ‘for what? why you wan greet me? ”.





“I was shocked and extremely embarrassed. I felt like the ground should just open up and swallow me because people were looking at me and i am generally a free minded person. I was like what's bad in showing love to someone?. Yet i saw this dude relating to a couple of people, so not like he was in a bad mood or something. My biggest regret was greeting him in the first place.But am over it. It happens, ” he said.





Demmie who is also very close to Tubaba and has shot and released a video with the music legend disclosed that the incident that day has made him to be conscious and reluctant to approach colleagues he admires whenever he sees them at event because he doesn't know what their reactions might be.





Interestingly, just recently Lil Kesh was all over the place spreading a campaign about “No Love” in the industry and the need for artistes to show love to one another. But as far as Demmie Vee was concerned, Lil Kesh has no love to give.



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/07/my-biggest-regret-ever-was-greeting-lil.html

but lil kesh Na ur boi nah 5 Likes

Coughs***clear throat# poo happens bro.....Human will always be human why God will always God 5 Likes

U mean lil kesh that noisemaker that mixes noise together and call it music?? 56 Likes 2 Shares

Demmie vee maybe you showed him fake love! Remember in his song he said he doesn't want any fake love from people 14 Likes 4 Shares

Kids everywhere 2 Likes

I no that feeling bro.. I can totally relate.



no regrets...he was expecting u to prostrate... but y u go prostrate for am, when u no get prostrate cancer. 4 Likes





Lil kesh u fuckkked up big time, u deserved to be flogged 12 Likes

How long 1 Like

Eh yah

Lil-kesh too feeling fly.



That noise maker calking himself musician.



A sewing machine sings better than mesh. 12 Likes

Thats ur own biggest regret, meanwhile most nigerians biggest regret is voting Bullhari into power.....that i can tell u for sure. 3 Likes

Whatever...u don't have a name yet

Work harder 3 Likes

how sure are we that what d guy said its true? let's hear Keah own side too 1 Like

This guy wan blow thru celebrity beef 1 Like

That skiboroboskibo fool



I guess he was singing that song "owo epo nibo koshi"



Street fall on him 9 Likes

Move on bro

I came just to place the name on a face... I no know u oh Demmie 1 Like

You finished it na: it happens.





Good for you,



Serves you right.



The rule is this,

If you greet me, I greet you

If you form, I form,



No famzing bro....you deserved what came to you.

You disrespected the interviewer by leaving her to go greet someone who had no regards for you.



You disrespected the interviewer by leaving her to go greet someone who had no regards for you.

So karma was fair, you got it even.

another bingo that is looking for attentions on the internet, wehdone sir. 2 Likes

If he could snub a fellow Artiste then you could imagine what he would do to an unknown person. Many Nigerian music artistes are suffering from sheer arrogance and bloated ego 4 Likes

BroZuma:

Yes dear. Beans is actually boiled here in naija.

Itsteewhy:

Lil-kesh too feeling fly.



That noise maker calking himself musician.



Go mix noise na make we know if e go sell