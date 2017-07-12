₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 9:25pm
Here is visual to Wale‘s song “Fine Girl” featuring Davido and Olamide. The shoot kicked off yesterday in the U.S and promises to be a really dope one.
Directed by Patrick Elis.
Via: http://360jamng.net/video-wale-fine-girl-ft-davido-olamide/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=442MVVbLTAA
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 9:25pm
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Wale – Fine Girl ft. Davido & Olamide---> http://360jamng.net/music-wale-fine-girl-ft-davido-olamide/
DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Wale – Fine Girl ft. Davido & Olamide---> http://360jamng.net/video-wale-fine-girl-ft-davido-olamide/
Nice visual.
Wale the dancer
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:00pm
Wale I know as a singer, rapper and song writer...
What is davido pls
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:00pm
Cool
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by bbbabes(f): 10:01pm
Love this
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Horlaz(m): 10:01pm
iamVirus:
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by millywiser: 10:01pm
Wale is dope
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by benjazy: 10:02pm
uncle wale...#the commissioner!
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Liability(m): 10:03pm
Chaiiiiii...why my preeeek just dey stand anyhow this evening so?
E need food?
Ma go call my landlord daughter...i need to fvck this nite
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Liability(m): 10:05pm
Leonbonapart:he is bigger and greater than that smallkid of a boy
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Lbrasi: 10:05pm
I don't know what these guys think when coming up with the noise they call music.
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by ibkayee(f): 10:06pm
Ehhh, I've seen better from all of them. Video looked like a rehearsal
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by seunny4lif(m): 10:06pm
Yoruba boiz doing it
Yoruba people again
Wale mention SUYA
Say no to Tribalism
But Yoruba own music industry
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Niccoloimhotep: 10:06pm
N
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by chrislilfee(m): 10:07pm
got it first
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by ashewoboy(m): 10:07pm
unclad ladies everywhere.
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Fresca(f): 10:08pm
Nice one! Naija taking over the world, one artist at a time.. Osheyyy baddest!
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by vinz191(m): 10:09pm
Leonbonapart:
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:10pm
Wale Rap Flow
Olamide Good
Dat Davido Verse Is WACK
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:11pm
[quote author=vinz191 post=58396847][/quote]is that all
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:12pm
Liability:and the question isn't answered
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Bills2307(m): 10:13pm
Liability:the MTN no u r trying to call Is currently switched off, pls try again later. you right now
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by StarPlayer: 10:15pm
shameless being. Instead of deceiving people to your useless blog, better go into prostitution.
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by emmayayodeji(m): 10:17pm
olamide was looking like reminisce in the video lol
nice video
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by anambra111: 10:18pm
Nonsense i expected more olamide jazz don expire
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Kolababe: 10:19pm
That looks like where Psquare shot "Do" video years back[i][/i]
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by kasmail(m): 10:23pm
Liability:
sense fall on u
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by kasmail(m): 10:25pm
anambra111:
to poor people like u, successful people are always jass.. u better goan buy sense
|Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by chronique(m): 10:48pm
Boring video
