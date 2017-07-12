₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,810 members, 3,653,853 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 11:06 PM

Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) (3100 Views)

"Fine Girl": Wale, Olamide And Davido Link Up For Video Shoot (photos) / How Davido, Olamide And Wizkid Faired On Wale "SHINE" Album - TheSynord / Davido - Olamide- Wizkid's Fleet Of Cars And Their Worth [Photos] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 9:25pm
Here is visual to Wale‘s song “Fine Girl” featuring Davido and Olamide. The shoot kicked off yesterday in the U.S and promises to be a really dope one.
Directed by Patrick Elis.


lalasticlala fynestboi missyb3

Via: http://360jamng.net/video-wale-fine-girl-ft-davido-olamide/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=442MVVbLTAA
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 9:25pm
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Wale – Fine Girl ft. Davido & Olamide---> http://360jamng.net/music-wale-fine-girl-ft-davido-olamide/

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Wale – Fine Girl ft. Davido & Olamide---> http://360jamng.net/video-wale-fine-girl-ft-davido-olamide/




Nice visual.

Wale the dancer
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:00pm
Wale I know as a singer, rapper and song writer...
What is davido pls

1 Like

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:00pm
Cool
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by bbbabes(f): 10:01pm
Love this
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Horlaz(m): 10:01pm
iamVirus:
Here is visual to Wale‘s song “Fine Girl” featuring Davido and Olamide. The shoot kicked off yesterday in the U.S and promises to be a really dope one.
Directed by Patrick Elis.


lalasticlala fynestboi missyb3

Via: http://360jamng.net/video-wale-fine-girl-ft-davido-olamide/ nice video


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=442MVVbLTAA
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by millywiser: 10:01pm
Wale is dope
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by benjazy: 10:02pm
cool uncle wale...#the commissioner!
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Liability(m): 10:03pm
Chaiiiiii...why my preeeek just dey stand anyhow this evening so?
E need food?

Ma go call my landlord daughter...i need to fvck this nite

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Liability(m): 10:05pm
Leonbonapart:
Wale I know as a singer, rapper and song writer...
What is davido pls
he is bigger and greater than that smallkid of a boy

4 Likes

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Lbrasi: 10:05pm
I don't know what these guys think when coming up with the noise they call music.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by ibkayee(f): 10:06pm
Ehhh, I've seen better from all of them. Video looked like a rehearsal

1 Like

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by seunny4lif(m): 10:06pm
Yoruba boiz doing it cool cool cool cool
Yoruba people again cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Wale mention SUYA grin grin grin grin

Say no to Tribalism grin grin grin grin


But Yoruba own music industry grin grin grin grin

10 Likes

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Niccoloimhotep: 10:06pm
N
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by chrislilfee(m): 10:07pm
got it first
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by ashewoboy(m): 10:07pm
unclad ladies everywhere.
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Fresca(f): 10:08pm
Nice one! Naija taking over the world, one artist at a time.. Osheyyy baddest!
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by vinz191(m): 10:09pm
Leonbonapart:
Wale I know as a singer, rapper and song writer...
What is davido pls

9 Likes

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:10pm
Wale Rap Flow

Olamide Good

Dat Davido Verse Is WACK

1 Like

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:11pm
[quote author=vinz191 post=58396847][/quote]is that all
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Leonbonapart(m): 10:12pm
Liability:
he is bigger and greater than that smallkid of a boy
and the question isn't answered
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Bills2307(m): 10:13pm
Liability:
Chaiiiiii...why my preeeek just dey stand anyhow this evening so?

E need food?


Ma go call my landlord daughter...i need to fvck this nite
the MTN no u r trying to call Is currently switched off, pls try again later. you right now

1 Share

Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by StarPlayer: 10:15pm
shameless being. Instead of deceiving people to your useless blog, better go into prostitution.
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by emmayayodeji(m): 10:17pm
olamide was looking like reminisce in the video lol

nice video
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by anambra111: 10:18pm
Nonsense i expected more olamide jazz don expire
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by Kolababe: 10:19pm
That looks like where Psquare shot "Do" video years back[i][/i]
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by kasmail(m): 10:23pm
Liability:
Chaiiiiii...why my preeeek just dey stand anyhow this evening so?

E need food?


Ma go call my landlord daughter...i need to fvck this nite

sense fall on u
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by kasmail(m): 10:25pm
anambra111:
Nonsense i expected more olamide jazz don expire

to poor people like u, successful people are always jass.. u better goan buy sense
Re: Wale Ft. Davido & Olamide – Fine Girl (official Video) by chronique(m): 10:48pm
Boring video

(0) (1) (Reply)

Mr Solek Ft Da Grin - Are They Mad? / 2face Idibia Vs Sound Sultan: Who Is More Talented In Music Production? / Ipromo Naija Vs S.A House Mix - Dj Chronic {free Download}

Viewing this topic: Gbamet(m), Jelo4kul(m), Obason22(m), Wilson4real(m), Wrooks(m), ajiwo1, Obum22(m), emmygzy(m), 5starmilitant, Laslim(m), taiwohassan007, Famocious(m), Jossybab, adeyemmiesam(m), Fimbiology(m), Burgerlomo, mhozzis(m), FredAuto(m), Gentle2015, ayusconcord(m), MrMystrO(m), Yomidee(m), diqq(m), Bright4(m), slimzypink(f), feron17(m) and 60 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.