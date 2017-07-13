₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Omooba77: 8:06am
Today is Mummy G.O. Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adenike Adeboye's 69th Birthday. Happy birthday ma,God will be more Gracious to you.
Mummy Folu Adeboye is the wife of The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God.
She was born on the 13th July, 1948.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by forreelinc: 8:11am
damn gal you remind me of one of friends from China
His name is ung lee
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by johnwizey: 8:12am
Happy birthday Mummy G.O
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by johnwizey: 8:14am
forreelinc:Dis one is ugly lyk dis right? Pray your mama look half as good as she is when she's around her age.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Omooba77: 8:27am
Lala...... Oni lo jobi moomi....
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by simplyhonest(m): 8:30am
happy birthday ma
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by forreelinc: 8:56am
johnwizey:
Er Why will I pray for my mother to be ugly?
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Omooba77: 9:33am
There will be praise session from 4pm at Youth Center, Redemption Camp...There will be reception too.
Seun and lalasticlala and all nairalander lafi tife tife pe
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:55am
Fake men of God, stealing from the poor to enrich their generations
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:56am
Happy birthday ma may God bless ur new age ma
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by oluseyiforjesus(m): 11:56am
Happy Birthday mummy GO LLNP ma
How I wish all your spiritual daughters could be dressing like you............
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Omooba77: 11:56am
CROWNWEALTH019:
You need a section at Aaro, Abeokuta sir
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by NwaAmaikpe: 11:57am
No comments whatsoever.
Who else believes the theory that when a man and his wife live for so long, they start looking identical.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Vioncy(f): 11:57am
happy birthday to RCCG mother in Isreal
great grace
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by TheAngry1: 11:57am
forreelinc:
You don't have to consult babalawo to find out the cause of your stagnation and miserable life...it is very clear for all to see.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by ivolt: 11:57am
forreelinc:
Can we see your pictures ?
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Dee60: 11:57am
YES.
Our prayers are with her that God will keep her and lengthen her days on earth and that all her days will be filled with peace, joy and hope. Amen
Keep up the great support for the great man of God.
Happy birthday.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Rakitic4: 11:57am
Today is also my birthday Show some love pls.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by fullmeall: 11:58am
johnwizey:
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by jislord94: 11:59am
Happy Birthday Mummy G.O Long life and prosperity.Amen.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by oluseyiforjesus(m): 12:01pm
CROWNWEALTH019:is ur brain paining you?
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by HisExcellence(m): 12:06pm
Happy to you Mother of Isreal.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Omooba77: 12:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You noticed it too!
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by ademiD(f): 12:08pm
Happy Birthday Ma
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by nedu2000(m): 12:09pm
Now the ass-licking has moved to his wife,small time we will celebrate their dog's birthdays too.
Pastors that shld be more spiritual, their servants are still so enchanted with things of the world-birthdays,photo shoots, luxurious lifestyles etc.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Omooba77: 12:09pm
Dee60:
Amen and Amen
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by NwaAmaikpe: 12:09pm
Omooba77:
It's hard not to.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Segadem(m): 12:10pm
Happy Birthday Ma, long live and prosperity.
|Re: Folu Adeboye Celebrates Her 69th Birthday Today by Habeyy(m): 12:11pm
Happy Birthday ma,many more years to come in Jesus name
