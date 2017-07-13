Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) (7087 Views)

Slay Queen Slaying In Lekki Floods After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State / Heavy Rainfall Kills Man In Ado Ekiti Yesterday (Graphic Pics) / Heavy Rainfall Pulls Down High Tension Wire At Ikeja Area Of Lagos. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdbRtPFOPOc



Residents of minna woke up to a big shock of rain waters flooding their homes after a heavy rainfall that started at about 2a.m this morning and is still falling as at the time of reporting this. The rain water has washed away some homes and farmlands and the whole incident has affected the movement of cars and people in dutsen kura area of minna due to heavy waters of an overflowing canal.



See pictures and video below:



http://ogashub.com.ng/heavy-rainfall-floods-houses-and-farms-in-minna-pics/ Residents of minna woke up to a big shock of rain waters flooding their homes after a heavy rainfall that started at about 2a.m this morning and is still falling as at the time of reporting this. The rain water has washed away some homes and farmlands and the whole incident has affected the movement of cars and people in dutsen kura area of minna due to heavy waters of an overflowing canal.See pictures and video below:

http://ogashub.com.ng/heavy-rainfall-floods-houses-and-farms-in-minna-pics/ 1 Like

hmmm





The clouds are weeping,

For the iniquities in Nigeria



The monsoon winds and rain have relocated from India to Minna



The lands are flooded,

Crops are destroyed,

Lives are lost.



Even though the Lord promised he shall not punish the earth with floods again.

Some desperate measures are needed so that Pharoah will let his people go! The clouds are weeping,For the iniquities in NigeriaThe monsoon winds and rain have relocated from India to MinnaThe lands are flooded,Crops are destroyed,Lives are lost.Even though the Lord promised he shall not punish the earth with floods again.Some desperate measures are needed so that Pharoah will let his people go! 2 Likes

it unfortunate why other world leaders and countries are taking measures to fight climate change our leaders are busy with unecessary issues. like Yayah bello vs dino melaye. saraki planinng to impeach osibande. Fayose vs Buhari in london. Ipod vs FG..............................meanwhile critical issues both Economical and Environmental are left unattendend to why the doom is fast coming. 3 Likes 1 Share

so sorry for their loss

It seems the rains have descended on the Middle Belt region too.



Every state hustling to get Free Flood money wey FG dey release OP this thing na irrigation farms nau. Show me the residential area.Every state hustling to get Free Flood money wey FG dey release 4 Likes

What to say?

Small time now naija go turn to an ocean

See natural resources wasting oh, rip to the crops

May God protect us

Ah.

Our cities need proper drainage..... This is a call on our environmental heads. 1 Like

No area is spared from the flood, everywhere u go flood here and there,its disheartening, God will help us.

men! the sound of the thunder was something else? who else heard it in abuja?

Showers of blessing everywhere

.

Which side of Minna? Minna has arguably the best drainages in the country, thanks to the former president, IBB.

Hope this flood will not cause more scarcity of food ?May God help us oo

NwaAmaikpe post=584p11203:

nwanne drop comment nwanne drop comment

emmayayodeji:



You sound like a scam



Be careful

Bro, bitcoins are very volatile right now, u should research on bitcoins as a payment option, you'll understand what I'm talking about! Bro, bitcoins are very volatile right now, u should research on bitcoins as a payment option, you'll understand what I'm talking about!

may it not reach us in kaduna IJN..

b



here the best affiliate program to earn from this 2017 minna its OK....thank God my side for Lagos no near water at all..here the best affiliate program to earn from this 2017 https://pearstep.com/threads/best-affiliate-program-to-earn-big.194/

God save us