₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,839,176 members, 3,654,988 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 12:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) (7087 Views)
Slay Queen Slaying In Lekki Floods After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State / Heavy Rainfall Kills Man In Ado Ekiti Yesterday (Graphic Pics) / Heavy Rainfall Pulls Down High Tension Wire At Ikeja Area Of Lagos. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by emmanuel596(m): 8:40am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdbRtPFOPOc
Residents of minna woke up to a big shock of rain waters flooding their homes after a heavy rainfall that started at about 2a.m this morning and is still falling as at the time of reporting this. The rain water has washed away some homes and farmlands and the whole incident has affected the movement of cars and people in dutsen kura area of minna due to heavy waters of an overflowing canal.
See pictures and video below:
http://ogashub.com.ng/heavy-rainfall-floods-houses-and-farms-in-minna-pics/
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by emmanuel596(m): 8:47am
1 Like
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by fran6co(m): 9:02am
hmmm
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:36am
The clouds are weeping,
For the iniquities in Nigeria
The monsoon winds and rain have relocated from India to Minna
The lands are flooded,
Crops are destroyed,
Lives are lost.
Even though the Lord promised he shall not punish the earth with floods again.
Some desperate measures are needed so that Pharoah will let his people go!
2 Likes
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by dannytoe(m): 11:36am
it unfortunate why other world leaders and countries are taking measures to fight climate change our leaders are busy with unecessary issues. like Yayah bello vs dino melaye. saraki planinng to impeach osibande. Fayose vs Buhari in london. Ipod vs FG..............................meanwhile critical issues both Economical and Environmental are left unattendend to why the doom is fast coming.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by INTROVERT(f): 11:36am
so sorry for their loss
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by axglide(m): 11:37am
It seems the rains have descended on the Middle Belt region too.
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by Danjunior(m): 11:37am
OP this thing na irrigation farms nau. Show me the residential area.
Every state hustling to get Free Flood money wey FG dey release
4 Likes
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by Phonefanatic: 11:37am
What to say?
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by otijah(m): 11:38am
Small time now naija go turn to an ocean
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by Ihutomi: 11:38am
See natural resources wasting oh, rip to the crops
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by rickyrex(m): 11:38am
May God protect us
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by DENJIQIM(m): 11:38am
Ah.
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by b3llo(m): 11:38am
Our cities need proper drainage..... This is a call on our environmental heads.
1 Like
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by SplendidE(f): 11:39am
No area is spared from the flood, everywhere u go flood here and there,its disheartening, God will help us.
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by ExAngel007(f): 11:40am
men! the sound of the thunder was something else? who else heard it in abuja?
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by SweetJoystick(m): 11:40am
Showers of blessing everywhere
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:41am
.
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by zicoraads(m): 11:41am
Which side of Minna? Minna has arguably the best drainages in the country, thanks to the former president, IBB.
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by Philinho(m): 11:42am
Hope this flood will not cause more scarcity of food ?May God help us oo
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by VanBommel(m): 11:42am
NwaAmaikpe post=584p11203:nwanne drop comment
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by vbxonline: 11:43am
emmayayodeji:
Bro, bitcoins are very volatile right now, u should research on bitcoins as a payment option, you'll understand what I'm talking about!
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by TEsLABOY: 11:43am
may it not reach us in kaduna IJN..
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by Kingsolex1(m): 11:43am
b
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by Pearstep: 11:44am
minna its OK....thank God my side for Lagos no near water at all..
here the best affiliate program to earn from this 2017 https://pearstep.com/threads/best-affiliate-program-to-earn-big.194/
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by amdo007(m): 11:44am
God save us
|Re: Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) by emmayayodeji(m): 11:46am
vbxonline:
Okay
Official: Victor Moses Signs For Chelsea / On Sahalareporters' Wicked Attempt To Tarnish My Image / Pagan9ja
Viewing this topic: Samjay009(m), DNA123(m), Timmi, daeujo, femmy0078(m), AKPARAJA, Crosbyy(f), canalily(m), kokomaster3d, kenoxx(m), EngrZiri(m), oranges(m), ifheoluwar(m), fatdon2(m), psalm68(m), edochie12, damilare96(m), papoose180(m), confluence, seunpas, HolyMalaam, Jimy66(m), juman(m), Kaykaymil(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27