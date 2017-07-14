Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Islamic Views On Eating Snakes, Cats And Dogs. (3927 Views)

Salaam Alaikum Waramotulai Wabarakatuh



Few days ago I witnessed a topic on Frontpage of a man who was so happy and displayed roasted cat head with Eba so graciously about to eat and when he finished devouring it, This brings about this Topic to every muslim in case you don't know the rulings about eating them.



It is not permissible to eat dogs or cat, or to give them to people who will eat them, because it is haraam to eat them or to help anyone else to eat them. The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “Every animal that has fangs is haraam.” (Reported by Muslim from the hadeeth of Abu Hurayrah, may Allaah be pleased with him). According to a hadeeth narrated by Abu Tha’labah al-Khashani (may Allaah be pleased with him), “the Messenger of Allaah (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) forbade the eating of every carnivorous animal that has fangs.” (Agreed upon). Dogs and Cats are carnivores that have fangs. You have to repent to Allaah if you have tried eating them unknowingly and Allaah is the All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.



And about snakes



The person who grills a snake then eats it has obeyed the Shaytaan. There is something in it which is inherently devilish and something which is connected to the shaytaateen (devils); it is like riding beast for them or something like that. Whoever mixes a snakes flesh with his/ her flesh [by eating it] should be avoided because of that.



May Almighty Allah Forgive US Our Shortcomings and grant our wishes in the ways of the Ummah.

Be careful n0t to call what is haram halal nor what is halal haram becauSE you are making tashreey in the deen and its kufru..... u have bring delil for the case of cat and dog.. but u havent and didnt bring proof for that of snake.. whatever u do n0t have pr0of for.. just bone the matter.. nice writeup though. . 6 Likes

Al-Nawawi said:



According to the scholars, the vermin of the earth such as snakes, scorpions, dung beetles, cockroaches, rats etc., are haraam. This is the view of Abu Haneefah, Ahmad and Dawood.



Al-Shaafa’i and his companions quote as evidence for that the aayah,



“and prohibits them as unlawful Al-Khabaa’ith (i.e. all evil and unlawful as regards things, deeds, beliefs, persons and foods),”



[al-A’raaf 7:157 – interpretation of the meaning]



These are things which the Arabs find repulsive. And they quote as evidence the words of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him): “(There are) five animals, all of which are evil and should be killed in the Haram (sanctuary of Makkah): crows, kites [a kind of bird], scorpions, rats and vicious dogs.” (Narrated by al-Bukhaari and Muslim from the report of ‘Aa’ishah, Hafsah and Ibn ‘Umar). It was narrated from Umm Shurayk that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) commanded the killing of lizards. (Narrated by al-Bukhaari and Muslim). With regard to the aayah (interpretation of the meaning):



“Say (O Muhammad): ‘I find not in that which has been revealed to me anything forbidden to be eaten by one who wishes to eat it, unless it be Maytah (a dead animal) or blood poured forth (by slaughtering or the like), or the flesh of swine (pork); for that surely, is impure or impious (unlawful) meat (of an animal) which is slaughtered as a sacrifice for others than Allaah (or has been slaughtered for idols, or on which Allaah’s Name has not been mentioned while slaughtering).” [al-An’aam 6:145]



al-Shaafa'i and other scholars said: what this refers to is things which you used to eat and regard as good. Al-Shaafa'i said: this is the most likely meaning of the aayah, based on the Sunnah. And Allaah knows best.

I hope we are cool now..

Ofcourse we are cool my brother. .

I was born a Muslim. I went to an Islamic school, graduated and even furthered my studies in the Islamic line. I was a devoted Muslim.

But truth be told, Islam, I must say, is full of poo. Yes! I said it. In Islam, it's Haram to touch the hair of people with this dreadlock like hair usually called DADA among the natives. Still, the Allah they believe created this DADA .

How can you tell me not to eat a snake, a cat or whatever?

When I was a Muslim, I did good because of a reward, I believe every Muslim does good because of a reward. Now that I've given up religion, I do good for the sake of good, not expecting anything from Some Allah at the other end.

There are too many rules in Islam and too much laws to abide to. If ChristIans and Muslims are going to end up in the same heaven, then I think it's totally unfair. As a Muslim, you have to do lots of things to get there, but as a Christian, all you have to do is believe in Jesus and live a good life.

Islam, I repeat, is full of poo! Can't believe I wasted 16 years of my life being a Muslim, the thought of that hurts and aggravates me

Eating snake is also haram. It has fang too and feeds on other animals.

Ofcourse we are cool my brother. .

Better put, give us proofs for not eating snakes.

According to the scholars, the vermin of the earth such as snakes, scorpions, dung beetles, cockroaches, rats etc., are haraam. This is the view of Abu Haneefah, Ahmad and Dawood.



Al-Shaafa’i and his companions quote as evidence for that the aayah,



“and prohibits them as unlawful Al-Khabaa’ith (i.e. all evil and unlawful as regards things, deeds, beliefs, persons and foods),”



[al-A’raaf 7:157 – interpretation of the meaning]



These are things which the Arabs find repulsive.





At the bolded, good for Arabs. I don't see how it is good for me as a NON ARAB MUSLIM









And they quote as evidence the words of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him): “(There are) five animals, all of which are evil and should be killed in the Haram (sanctuary of Makkah): crows, kites [a kind of bird], scorpions, rats and vicious dogs.” (Narrated by al-Bukhaari and Muslim from the report of ‘Aa’ishah, Hafsah and Ibn ‘Umar). It was narrated from Umm Shurayk that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) commanded the killing of lizards. (Narrated by al-Bukhaari and Muslim). With regard to the aayah (interpretation of the meaning

I have a lot to say about this but I am going to ignore it











“Say (O Muhammad): ‘I find not in that which has been revealed to me anything forbidden to be eaten by one who wishes to eat it, unless it be Maytah (a dead animal) or blood poured forth (by slaughtering or the like), or the flesh of swine (pork); for that surely, is impure or impious (unlawful) meat (of an animal) which is slaughtered as a sacrifice for others than Allaah (or has been slaughtered for idols, or on which Allaah’s Name has not been mentioned while slaughtering).” [al-An’aam 6:145]

I still can't find dogs or cats in the provision above. The hadith referred to vicious dogs within the sanctuary of Makkah and never mentioned cats. The Quran has made no reference to dogs or cats. Your submission requires more authoritoes.

haram! boko!! boko! haram! haram nd bolo. f**k this I believe Allah poo 1 Like

May ALLAH forgive me... I ate snake once but I never knew then that it was haram, but I won't eat them again...



Jazzahkah LAH haeran

U could google it up yourself.. just make sure its fatwa that has proof from quran and hadith that u take as proof...v

How many Haram's in one religion nah haba

Allahu Ahlam!



I knew one Ghanian (Hausa) man that do catch cat with a cage. He used to systematically SLAUGHTER the cat with Bismillah Allahu Akbar.

I neva knew it to be haram.



May Allah continue to guide Us to the Right path. Amin

How many Haram's in one religion nah haba

Don't be scared,we won't eat you.Lol,rattlesnake

I was born a Muslim. I went to an Islamic school, graduated and even furthered my studies in the Islamic line. I was a devoted Muslim.

But truth be told, Islam, I must say, is full of poo. Yes! I said it. In Islam, it's Haram to touch the hair of people with this dreadlock like hair usually called DADA among the natives. Still, the Allah they believe created this DADA .

How can you tell me not to eat a snake, a cat or whatever?

When I was a Muslim, I did good because of a reward, I believe every Muslim does good because of a reward. Now that I've given up religion, I do good for the sake of good, not expecting anything from Some Allah at the other end.

There are too many rules in Islam and too much laws to abide to. If ChristIans and Muslims are going to end up in the same heaven, then I think it's totally unfair. As a Muslim, you have to do lots of things to get there, but as a Christian, all you have to do is believe in Jesus and live a good life.

Because Allah who created us know the physiology,psychology and understand the mind, reasoning of Human being more than anyone most people will never want to do good for good sake alone but knowing that all actions have effect(reward or punishment ) this gears people towards goodness and make them resent evil bcoz of its repercussions just as human reward good character and punishes wrongdoers in the society. If there is no order like this did you think human will not be doing as they like ? So are you now saying that in Christianity if you do good you are not been told of the reward ??

Given up on the right path is your personal wish which I pray to Allah to revert your heart to the path of fulfilment and eternal bliss(Islam).

Because Allah who created us know the physiology,psychology and understand the mind, reasoning of Human being more than anyone most people will never want to do good for good sake alone but knowing that all actions have effect(reward or punishment ) this gears people towards goodness and make them resent evil bcoz of its repercussions just as human reward good character and punishes wrongdoers in the society. If there is no order like this did you think human will not be doing as they like? So are you now saying that in Christianity if you do good you are not been told of the reward??Given up on the right path is your personal wish which I pray to Allah to revert your heart to the path of fulfilment and eternal bliss(Islam).

OMG!!! I knew that dog is haraam, but for cat and snake....I had no idea.......I ate cat only once, snake many times.....but that was a long time ago while growing up in the village

haram! boko!! boko! haram! haram nd bolo.

The shenanigan you are spitting does not change the fact that Allah is the Lord of the world and all that exist therein Yah Allah guide their heart to your path and never cause me to go astray after you have guided me (Amin).

I was born a Muslim. I went to an Islamic school, graduated and even furthered my studies in the Islamic line. I was a devoted Muslim.

But truth be told, Islam, I must say, is full of poo. Yes! I said it. In Islam, it's Haram to touch the hair of people with this dreadlock like hair usually called DADA among the natives. Still, the Allah they believe created this DADA .

How can you tell me not to eat a snake, a cat or whatever?

When I was a Muslim, I did good because of a reward, I believe every Muslim does good because of a reward. Now that I've given up religion, I do good for the sake of good, not expecting anything from Some Allah at the other end.

There are too many rules in Islam and too much laws to abide to. If ChristIans and Muslims are going to end up in the same heaven, then I think it's totally unfair. As a Muslim, you have to do lots of things to get there, but as a Christian, all you have to do is believe in Jesus and live a good life.

Islam, I repeat, is full of poo! Can't believe I wasted 16 years of my life being a Muslim, the thought of that hurts and aggravates me



Subhanallahi. you have to click yes I am a Muslim and believe in shahada just to comment and you did all that just to say things u don't understand. If you truly went to Islamic school and you understood what they taught then, you wouldn't have this issue with Islam. it's never Haram to touch dreadlocks, but to have dreadlocks is Haram cus you wouldn't be able to perform solat cus no ablution possible with dreadlock hair. Allah created us in different nation, with different looks and behavior but he never created Dreadlocks. They're human made. Almost all baby has his hair roughly woven from birth that why Islam asked us to shave a baby's hair before the seventh day. No child ever born with DADA

[



At the bolded, good for Arabs. I don't see how it is good for me as a NON ARAB MUSLIM









I have a lot to say about this but I am going to ignore it















I still can't find dogs or cats in the provision above. The hadith referred to vicious dogs within the sanctuary of Makkah and never mentioned cats. The Quran has made no reference to dogs or cats. Your submission requires more authoritoes.







Islam grew more populace in the Arab countries, that's more like why I made the reference, Islam is one and we don't do anything differently except were we find it liable for deliberations, and animals with fangs are all classified under what I wrote up there?



Dogs have fangs so does cats, I don't understand the detailed explanation u still need from that. And please those hadith are the Prophets proof and not mine.



You should argue with evidence also because as you know in Islam we deliberate and argue only with evidence.



Islam grew more populace in the Arab countries, that's more like why I made the reference, Islam is one and we don't do anything differently except were we find it liable for deliberations, and animals with fangs are all classified under what I wrote up there?

Dogs have fangs so does cats, I don't understand the detailed explanation u still need from that. And please those hadith are the Prophets proof and not mine.

You should argue with evidence also because as you know in Islam we deliberate and argue only with evidence.

You can always counter my claims on there with proof my sister, am just human like u and bound to make mistakes and am ready to learn. Please enlightening us further is not a bad idea

I was born a Muslim. I went to an Islamic school, graduated and even furthered my studies in the Islamic line. I was a devoted Muslim.

But truth be told, Islam, I must say, is full of poo. Yes! I said it. In Islam, it's Haram to touch the hair of people with this dreadlock like hair usually called DADA among the natives. Still, the Allah they believe created this DADA .

How can you tell me not to eat a snake, a cat or whatever?

When I was a Muslim, I did good because of a reward, I believe every Muslim does good because of a reward. Now that I've given up religion, I do good for the sake of good, not expecting anything from Some Allah at the other end.

There are too many rules in Islam and too much laws to abide to. If ChristIans and Muslims are going to end up in the same heaven, then I think it's totally unfair. As a Muslim, you have to do lots of things to get there, but as a Christian, all you have to do is believe in Jesus and live a good life.

Islam, I repeat, is full of poo! Can't believe I wasted 16 years of my life being a Muslim, the thought of that hurts and aggravates me



May Allah forgive you for your known and unknown sin. I don't fault any of your uprightness, I know people like you who couldn't be patient for Allah's decision but more eager with 'Igbala' fast fast they give u over there.



May Allah forgive you for your known and unknown sin. I don't fault any of your uprightness, I know people like you who couldn't be patient for Allah's decision but more eager with 'Igbala' fast fast they give u over there.

May Allah ease your affairs and grant you all your wishes and May he grant u the fortitude to at least submit to Shahada before you go to meet your lord because my brother. Darkness after light is really a vicious disease

What is lawful is clear and what is prohibited is clear. Don't eat swine, carnivorous animals, animal with fangs. we have many bush meats, chickens, rams and cows and many other Halaal meat to eat. cat is not even up-to Goat meat nor snake better than Chicken

if I may ask you, why does having DADA null a person's ability to perform salat?

if I may ask you, why does having DADA null a person's ability to perform salat?

Are u serious you were actually a muslim as u proclaimed earlier on or you trying a punk? What nulls a Dada for prayer? A dirty locked smelly unclean hair to go meet the lord who created you? Are u playing a prank on us?

if I may ask you, why does having DADA null a person's ability to perform salat?

when u perform ablution, the water must wet ur hair not locks. same as when u have ur ghusl. we washed he head 3 times and make sure the water wet the hair







I don't see anywhere in your authorities where ‘fang' was mentioned. Neither the Quran nor the hadith mentioned fangs.





You are the one making a claim, it is up to you to prove it. What I did was to point out holes in your authorities.



Anyways, God knows best.



Islam grew more populace in the Arab countries, that's more like why I made the reference, Islam is one and we don't do anything differently except were we find it liable for deliberations, and animals with fangs are all classified under what I wrote up there?



Dogs have fangs so does cats, I don't understand the detailed explanation u still need from that. And please those hadith are the Prophets proof and not mine.



You should argue with evidence also because as you know in Islam we deliberate and argue only with evidence.



Islam is one but it is not about Arabs. Don't make such reference pleaseI don't see anywhere in your authorities where 'fang' was mentioned. Neither the Quran nor the hadith mentioned fangs.You are the one making a claim, it is up to you to prove it. What I did was to point out holes in your authorities.Anyways, God knows best.

Are u serious you were actually a muslim as u proclaimed earlier on or you trying a punk? What nulls a Dada for prayer? A dirty locked smelly unclean hair to go meet the lord who created you? Are u playing a prank on us? listen to yourself...

You and I know not all dreads are unkempt, so your assertion is ruled out .

listen to yourself...You and I know not all dreads are unkempt, so your assertion is ruled out .Before coming of Islam, men of God were mostly dirty peoplewhom lived in caves. Do you wanna tell me God required that they were clean before praying to him?







You do know that dada/dreadlocks is your hair, right?





You do know that dada/dreadlocks is your hair, right?

Are u serious you were actually a muslim as u proclaimed earlier on or you trying a punk? What nulls a Dada for prayer? A dirty locked smelly unclean hair to go meet the lord who created you? Are u playing a prank on us?

salam alaekum bro, may be you should expatiate how it does annul salat, how does not cutting your hair out of any other reason apart from leaving it to honour a diety, which may be considered shrik, makes one unclean, please do this with reference from Quran, sound hadith or fatwa from rightly guided ullamas. salam alaekum bro, may be you should expatiate how it does annul salat, how does not cutting your hair out of any other reason apart from leaving it to honour a diety, which may be considered shrik, makes one unclean, please do this with reference from Quran, sound hadith or fatwa from rightly guided ullamas.

Mustiboy



You do know that dada/dreadlocks is your hair, right?



Hair can be Combed, not dreadlocks