Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by highrise07: 12:00pm
Cable News Network (CNN) claims that a white supremacist is living in Lagos, Nigeria.

The man is named Andrew Anglin is in Lagos according to CNN. In Anglin is wanted in the United States of America after he reportedly started a harassment campaign against a Jewish woman.

The lawyers of Jewish woman Tanya Gersh are looking for Anglin to serve him papers but they can’t locate him. CNN tracked him and claims he is now living in Lagos.

Andrew Anglin is the founder of the white nationalist website The Daily Stormer. Last year Gersh made a phone call to her landlady Sherry Spencer about her son’s supremacist activities. Spencer’s son used the building Gersh was living in for neo-Nazi activities.

When Tanya Gersh spoke to her landlady about this it pissed off her son’s white supremacist friends including Andrew Anglin. The website founder wrote a post on Tanya Gersh and accused her of extortion. “Let’s hit ‘em up. Are y’all ready for an old-fashioned Troll Storm?” he posted.

Anti-Semitic comments soon appeared under the post like “Listen here you f*****g Jew. You had better back off and leave Richard Spencer’s mum alone, you dirty s***bag,” and “You f*****g Jew. You had better back off of Richard Spencer’s mum. Everybody is watching you.“

Tanya Gersh decided to fight against the online bullying and antisemitism. Anglin has gotten a lawyer to defend himself against these claims.

CNN reached out to Anglin who says he now lives in Lagos because “his rights to say what he wants are not limited.“

http://sunnewsonline.com/notorious-neo-nazi-racist-white-supremacist-rumored-to-be-living-in-lagos-cnn/

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by omoharry(f): 12:07pm
then what is he doing here..abi them tell am sey Nigerian na hiding place for racist..?

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:08pm
CNN trying to blackmail Storm Troopers for outing them out as fake news.

The tried discrediting Breibart, Zero Hedge and 4chan as racist cesspools and key sources of fake news all because these sites exposed both the Obama WH hypocrisy and Hilary Clinton's very crooked dealings.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by fallout87: 12:12pm
BlowBack:
CNN trying to blackmail Storm Troopers for outing them out as fake news.

The tried discrediting Breibart, Zero Hedge and 4chan as racist cesspools and key sources of fake news all because these sites exposed both the Obama WH hypocrisy and Hilary Clinton's very crooked dealings.


Uh Mr racist white man posing as a black man, take your prooaganda nonsense elsewhere.


No believes that Breibart and those like it are anything more than tools you racist hate filled white men use to communicate your hatred for anyone who looks different than you. There is no black man who woukd defend such slums and call them sources of news.

Go back to whatever hole you crawled out from.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:14pm
omoharry:
then what is he doing here..abi them tell am sey Nigerian na hiding place for racist..?

And you believe the Gay News Network.

Storm Troopers are no saint but where they got Obama's ban hammer which Google and other main stream browsers endorsed by de listing them from their search returns was because they exposed Obama's hypocrisy and lies regarding Crimea, Benghazi, Syria, Yemen and even Nigeria.

This same CNN through that Gay Lord Chris Cuomo came on air to say that viewing the wikileaks dump of Hilary, DNC and Podesta emails was a crime and that only them as journalists are allowed to review the emails and report their findings.

This same useless CNN also blackmailed the redditor behind the Trump/CNN wrestling match meme where they threatened to reveal his identity.

What CNN is doing here is nothing but blackmail.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by highrise07: 12:15pm
in Nigeria, all things are possible.......the only country in the world were rich criminals are worshipped.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:17pm
fallout87:


Uh Mr racist white man posing as a black man, take your prooaganda nonsense elsewhere.


No believes that Breibart and those like it are anything more than tools you racist hate filled white men use to communicate your hatred for anyone who looks different than you. There is no black man who woukd defend such slums and call them sources of news.

Go back to whatever hole you crawled out from.



Am sure as a Muslim fanatic you also hate the DailyMail for reporting on the atrocities of ISIS and for exposing the GCC and Obama WH funding of ISIS.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by Curlieweed: 12:22pm
BlowBack:


And you believe the Gay News Network.

Storm Troopers are no saint but where they got Obama's ban hammer which Google and other main stream browsers endorsed by de listing them from their search returns was because they exposed Obama's hypocrisy and lies regarding Crimea, Benghazi, Syria, Yemen and even Nigeria.

This same CNN through that Gay Lord James Cuomo came on air to say that viewing the wikileaks dump of Hilary, DNC and Podesta emails was a crime and that only them as journalists are allowed to review the emails and report their findings.

This same useless CNN also blackmailed the redditor behind the Trump/CNN wrestling match meme where they threatened to reveal his identity.

What CNN is doing here is nothing but blackmail.



No one here gives a flying fvck about what a syphilitic, racist troll like you has to say.

Just fvck off.

Cretin!

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:30pm
Curlieweed:
[s][/s]

No one here gives a flying fvck about what a syphilitic, racist troll like you has to say.

Just fvck off.

Cretin!

CNN is a drowing ship bent on taking others down with them.

You can side with the Gay mafia and drown in their aids pool of fagg0try proppelled ignorance.

That's your fcking choice

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by bantudra: 12:34pm
BlowBack:


CNN is a drowing ship bent on taking others down with them.

You can side with the Gay mafia and drown in their aids pool of fagg0try proppelled ignorance.

That's your fcking choice


go fvck yourself..!!!...

cnn is still better than german neo nazi....!!!...

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:34pm
BlowBack:
From once being one of the highest rated News outlet and also being one of the highest downloaded app from Apple App store with a 5 star rating, i app has now been downgraded to just one star as more Apple users refuse to download the app or are deleting it outrightly from their device.

This just reminds me of our own dear APC which has turned many a zombies to wailers.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:36pm
bantudra:



go fvck yourself..!!!...

Keep defending a one starred fake news outlet
.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by DieBuhari: 12:36pm
CNN is fake news

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by bantudra: 12:39pm
BlowBack:


Keep defending a one starred fake news outlet
.



cnn is still not so fake like you,,,you gobbles propaganda.....

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:56pm
bantudra:


cnn is still not so fake like you,,,you gobbles propaganda.....

Coming from a confirmed tagged and bagged APC zombie who believes Lai Muhammed's lies

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 1:00pm
bantudra:


cnn is still not so fake like you,,,you gobbles propaganda.....


Coming from an afonja claiming Niger Delta over Biafra induced frustration

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by ollaxworld: 1:20pm
A racist?? who granted his Visa?


In Donald trump's Voice "#FNN is always cooking up stories"


grin

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by daylyt: 1:21pm
BlowBack:


And you believe the Gay News Network.

Storm Troopers are no saint but where they got Obama's ban hammer which Google and other main stream browsers endorsed by de listing them from their search returns was because they exposed Obama's hypocrisy and lies regarding Crimea, Benghazi, Syria, Yemen and even Nigeria.

This same CNN through that Gay Lord Chris Cuomo came on air to say that viewing the wikileaks dump of Hilary, DNC and Podesta emails was a crime and that only them as journalists are allowed to review the emails and report their findings.

This same useless CNN also blackmailed the redditor behind the Trump/CNN wrestling match meme where they threatened to reveal his identity.

What CNN is doing here is nothing but blackmail.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by Andyblaze: 1:21pm
I saw him in the Leaking flood paddling a canoe

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by free2ryhme: 1:21pm
grin
Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by bigplayerz(m): 1:22pm
Ahhan Na why President Trump Beat Una...CNN,CNN,CNN Kontinu.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by ehissi(m): 1:22pm
Hmmmmmm........

Make E no be say, na vex baba God vex use rain take stone lagos whey water full everywhere because of this guy ooooooooh!
Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by Atigba(m): 1:22pm
CNN is Isis

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by axglide(m): 1:22pm
White fascists and Supremacists has roots in scientific racism and often relies on pseudoscientific arguments. Like most similar movements such as neo-Nazism, white supremacists typically oppose people of color and non-Christians.



http://walkrigid.com/2015/12/29/do-you-know/

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by DBlackCeazer(m): 1:26pm
Lagos, Portugal..

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by VickyRotex(f): 1:26pm
Ehn! He's on Nairaland sef.

Smh!
Koolking:


Most Nigerians are racists. It's very obvious by majority of opinions on Nairaland. The country has been polarised by these lots - between the North and South. Most Nigerians disgust me. It's so sickening and appalling.


The White supremacist had figured he would be tolerated and haboured here.


I hope you know the difference between Racism and Tribalism?
Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by YorubaNigga(m): 1:26pm
BlowBack:


And you believe the Gay News Network.

Storm Troopers are no saint but where they got Obama's ban hammer which Google and other main stream browsers endorsed by de listing them from their search returns was because they exposed Obama's hypocrisy and lies regarding Crimea, Benghazi, Syria, Yemen and even Nigeria.

This same CNN through that Gay Lord Chris Cuomo came on air to say that viewing the wikileaks dump of Hilary, DNC and Podesta emails was a crime and that only them as journalists are allowed to review the emails and report their findings.

This same useless CNN also blackmailed the redditor behind the Trump/CNN wrestling match meme where they threatened to reveal his identity.

What CNN is doing here is nothing but blackmail.

So you're one of Trump's good men. No wonder you so tensed in rubbishing CNN. Hope you're white also
Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by Koolking(m): 1:26pm
omoharry:
then what is he doing here..abi them tell am sey Nigerian na hiding place for racist..?

Most Nigerians are racists. It's very obvious by majority of opinions on Nairaland. The country has been polarised by these lots - between the North and South. Most Nigerians disgust me. It's so sickening and appalling.


The White supremacist had figured he would be tolerated and haboured here.

Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by madjune: 1:26pm
Question is, how much is CNN dropping for whoever fishes him out?

Or, I've no Bleep to give this humid morning.

