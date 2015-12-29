₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by highrise07: 12:00pm
Cable News Network (CNN) claims that a white supremacist is living in Lagos, Nigeria.
http://sunnewsonline.com/notorious-neo-nazi-racist-white-supremacist-rumored-to-be-living-in-lagos-cnn/
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by omoharry(f): 12:07pm
then what is he doing here..abi them tell am sey Nigerian na hiding place for racist..?
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:08pm
CNN trying to blackmail Storm Troopers for outing them out as fake news.
The tried discrediting Breibart, Zero Hedge and 4chan as racist cesspools and key sources of fake news all because these sites exposed both the Obama WH hypocrisy and Hilary Clinton's very crooked dealings.
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by fallout87: 12:12pm
BlowBack:
Uh Mr racist white man posing as a black man, take your prooaganda nonsense elsewhere.
No believes that Breibart and those like it are anything more than tools you racist hate filled white men use to communicate your hatred for anyone who looks different than you. There is no black man who woukd defend such slums and call them sources of news.
Go back to whatever hole you crawled out from.
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:14pm
omoharry:
And you believe the Gay News Network.
Storm Troopers are no saint but where they got Obama's ban hammer which Google and other main stream browsers endorsed by de listing them from their search returns was because they exposed Obama's hypocrisy and lies regarding Crimea, Benghazi, Syria, Yemen and even Nigeria.
This same CNN through that Gay Lord Chris Cuomo came on air to say that viewing the wikileaks dump of Hilary, DNC and Podesta emails was a crime and that only them as journalists are allowed to review the emails and report their findings.
This same useless CNN also blackmailed the redditor behind the Trump/CNN wrestling match meme where they threatened to reveal his identity.
What CNN is doing here is nothing but blackmail.
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by highrise07: 12:15pm
in Nigeria, all things are possible.......the only country in the world were rich criminals are worshipped.
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:17pm
fallout87:
Am sure as a Muslim fanatic you also hate the DailyMail for reporting on the atrocities of ISIS and for exposing the GCC and Obama WH funding of ISIS.
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by Curlieweed: 12:22pm
BlowBack:
No one here gives a flying fvck about what a syphilitic, racist troll like you has to say.
Just fvck off.
Cretin!
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:30pm
Curlieweed:
CNN is a drowing ship bent on taking others down with them.
You can side with the Gay mafia and drown in their aids pool of fagg0try proppelled ignorance.
That's your fcking choice
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by bantudra: 12:34pm
BlowBack:
go fvck yourself..!!!...
cnn is still better than german neo nazi....!!!...
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:34pm
BlowBack:
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:36pm
bantudra:
Keep defending a one starred fake news outlet
.
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by DieBuhari: 12:36pm
CNN is fake news
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by bantudra: 12:39pm
BlowBack:
cnn is still not so fake like you,,,you gobbles propaganda.....
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 12:56pm
bantudra:
Coming from a confirmed tagged and bagged APC zombie who believes Lai Muhammed's lies
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by BlowBack: 1:00pm
bantudra:
Coming from an afonja claiming Niger Delta over Biafra induced frustration
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by ollaxworld: 1:20pm
A racist?? who granted his Visa?
In Donald trump's Voice "#FNN is always cooking up stories"
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by daylyt: 1:21pm
BlowBack:
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by Andyblaze: 1:21pm
I saw him in the Leaking flood paddling a canoe
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by free2ryhme: 1:21pm
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by bigplayerz(m): 1:22pm
Ahhan Na why President Trump Beat Una...CNN,CNN,CNN Kontinu.
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by ehissi(m): 1:22pm
Hmmmmmm........
Make E no be say, na vex baba God vex use rain take stone lagos whey water full everywhere because of this guy ooooooooh!
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by Atigba(m): 1:22pm
CNN is Isis
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by axglide(m): 1:22pm
White fascists and Supremacists has roots in scientific racism and often relies on pseudoscientific arguments. Like most similar movements such as neo-Nazism, white supremacists typically oppose people of color and non-Christians.
http://walkrigid.com/2015/12/29/do-you-know/
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by DBlackCeazer(m): 1:26pm
Lagos, Portugal..
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by VickyRotex(f): 1:26pm
Ehn! He's on Nairaland sef.
Smh!
Koolking:
I hope you know the difference between Racism and Tribalism?
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by YorubaNigga(m): 1:26pm
BlowBack:So you're one of Trump's good men. No wonder you so tensed in rubbishing CNN. Hope you're white also
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by Koolking(m): 1:26pm
omoharry:
Most Nigerians are racists. It's very obvious by majority of opinions on Nairaland. The country has been polarised by these lots - between the North and South. Most Nigerians disgust me. It's so sickening and appalling.
The White supremacist had figured he would be tolerated and haboured here.
|Re: Andrew Anglin Rumored To Be Living In Lagos – CNN by madjune: 1:26pm
Question is, how much is CNN dropping for whoever fishes him out?
Or, I've no Bleep to give this humid morning.
