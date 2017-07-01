Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gifty And Nonso Diobi Kissing In Throwback Photo. Fans React (12278 Views)

Cossy Orjiakor Shares Hot Photo - Fans React / Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress / Man Grabs Anita Joseph Butt In Viral Photo, Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



She wrote: hmmm that day on set with Mr highly romantic



See Reaction below:



More @ >>> https://trendinghelm.blogspot.co.id/2017/07/gifty-shares-throwback-photo-of-she-and.html Fans come for Gifty after she share Throwback photo of herself kissing Nonso Idiobi on her IG page.She wrote:

Very swaggalicious.



But Gifty and kissing are like 5&6 sha. 2 Likes

No be new thing.....





Kissing na her HOBBY



make she enjoy 3 Likes

See the way she set the back like weapon. Vaseline crew, use your imagination. Over to you. 19 Likes 1 Share

It remain them to post when they are in the toilet sheeting

Ndi ara 1 Like

Lol...cheerful giver 4 Likes

Her lips, her kiss, her business. Wetin consaiyn me 2 Likes

Lols"official ur work na 2 dey kiss#Big Brother u kiss taya e no favour u...u don carry kiss enter movie too iz alright kiss on "as na ur carrier"Career or carrier RIP ENGLISH hahaha 5 Likes

I sure say Nonso preek go dey do standing ovation. She carry oo but my sister, is this all you have to offer? 4 Likes

Attention seeking bitchhh, so she had to upload it to get attention, if its not uploading her mango breast, its uploading her kissing series. People will only respect you and your name shall reign if they know you for your talent. Uploading boobs is only for a day's attention. 2 Likes

Fresca:

I sure say Nonso preek go dey do standing ovation. She carry oo but my sister, is this all you have to offer? well she is your sister indeed, thats all what you both can offer.

chimooo. see that ass

Homeboiy:

chimooo. see that ass

You too like big nyansh You too like big nyansh

Bet this gifty is not bad o! Something tells me her pvssy wee be very tight and sweet to fvck 2 Likes

dis girl no come get brain again o 1 Like





She was darker then...



And her ass was broader

But I can't tell if she's wearing panties there She was darker then...And her ass was broaderBut I can't tell if she's wearing panties there 5 Likes 1 Share

abeg who are they ?



Are they the ministers for the other room affairs (MORA)

Ok

That one is allowed

I've never seen her in any movie.

Oops.. I don't watch nollywood movies... 1 Like

So?



Visit the site on my signature to get a direct link to the official Nigeria league site and keep visiting for other direct links

Fresca:

I sure say Nonso preek go dey do standing ovation. She carry oo but my sister, is this all you have to offer?





Professor of Preekology





I dobalé for you! Professor of PreekologyI dobalé for you! 3 Likes 1 Share

it luks like dey r fighting. Fighting kiss.

ElSherriff:

See the way she set the back like weapon. Vaseline crew, use your imagination. Over to you.

O'boy, the thing dey grow 'trees' in seconds oooo O'boy, the thing dey grow 'trees' in seconds oooo

Oboi, skentering position, see as her back begin swell cos she dey kiss nonso Idiobi ko idiotOBI ni, @ Op, I want be an actor, please how can I join the Power cast?



So she has kissed this guy but she doesn't know falz and banky w?



Wonders shall never end.

Hahah

My prick just dey stand

Chia Ah YAff..................

segebase:

My prick just dey stand 2 Likes