Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative

Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NaijaEfcc: 3:21pm
Immediate past Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed the Chairman of Gavi, a global health initiative of billionaire, Bill & Melinda Gates, set up with the aim of saving children’s lives and protecting people’s health by increasing equitable use of vaccines in third worlds and developing countries. She was reappointed for another 3-year term.

Announcing her re-appointment, the organization in a statement posted on its website, said Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership qualities has helped further its engagements in developing countries. The statement in part reads
“Since her appointment in 2016, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership has enabled the Alliance to further its engagement with developing countries and for partners to scale-up and finance immunisation programmes, while fostering public-private initiatives to improve access to healthcare for those most in need. Dr Okonjo-Iweala has also been an instrumental advocate for the positive economic benefits of vaccination.

The direction she has provided to the Gavi Board has been critical in the implementation of the Gavi 2016-2020 strategy, which aims to support the vaccination of a further 300 million children against life-threatening diseases, preventing 5 to 6 million deaths”.

Reacting to her re-appointment, the former Minister said

“I am greatly honoured by the confidence the Gavi Alliance Board has placed in me and as Chair of the Board I am excited to be given the opportunity to continue to dedicate my work to that greatest purpose of protecting the lives of millions of the poorest children in the world with life-saving vaccines. Universal access to immunisation will play a fundamental role in bringing about healthy, resilient populations and in ensuring that we develop stronger economies as we face the challenges of the next century.”

https://www.informationng.com/2017/07/ngozi-okonjo-iweala-reappointed-chairman-bill-gates-health-initiative.html

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NaijaEfcc: 3:22pm
Some people will not sleep tonight, I mean zombies!!! God punish zombies angry

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NorthSide: 3:31pm
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by Nne5(f): 3:32pm
Very nice.
Congrats NOI

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by raker300: 3:33pm
Sarki right now

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NaijaEfcc: 3:39pm
Lalasticlala and mynd44 where you at?
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by davidodiba(m): 3:52pm
Congratulations MA.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by TINALETC3(f): 4:18pm
Wow, more money to ur akant ma'm, congratulobia cool

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by BroZuma: 4:18pm
Wow
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by dumie(f): 4:18pm
Congrats ma

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by hucienda: 4:19pm
Congratulations ma'am

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by massinola(m): 4:19pm
Please rapid response teams should as a matter of urgency close down all the roads leading to lagoons and bridges. We don't want to hear cases of suicide as some people won't sleep well today because of this news

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NwaAmaikpe: 4:19pm
shocked

That is Biafra's first female President

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by medolab90(m): 4:19pm
Making Nigeria proud

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by nkwuocha: 4:20pm
Jorrrr oo.
Still better than the present minister of finance angry.Too much grammar, no sustance.


smiley

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by dunkem21(m): 4:20pm
.. Just 50 *Likes for her wink

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by joe4real12: 4:21pm
Zombies don die today grin

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by EntMirror: 4:21pm
Nice.. She's a typical B Student. At least, she's comfortable than most people.

Check out www.entmirror.com.. You won't like to leave after visiting..
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by nkwuocha: 4:22pm
cheesy
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by holatin(m): 4:22pm
wao this is nice promotion.

God no forget me too.


abeg where can I see bus going to USA from Lagos. need it urgently.

Tanx in anticipation.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by elampiro(m): 4:22pm
Working with evil one world people

This woman surely belong
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by bbbabes(f): 4:23pm
That's just the kind of woman I dream to become

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by celestialAgent(m): 4:23pm
Quite useless to the populace.

What is the essence of a woman who is rich in billions and the people in her nation or community hardly benefit from her wealth?

Bill gate is well respected today not only because of Microsoft but also for his philanthropic nature - sacrificing money to help make vaccines circulate beyond his vicinity.

If someone works with a person like Billgate without emulating that philanthropic nature, then the person is not worth being reckoned with.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by safiaapussy: 4:24pm
Igbos are great

^not give my afonja head likes grin grin grin

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by cinoedhunter: 4:24pm
Correct
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by Edu3Again: 4:24pm
Biafrians excel, the South West excel.
The problem is the North.

Let's cut the North free please.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by Cutezt(m): 4:24pm
Congratulations ma
Congratulations ma

BTW learn THE 7 SURE WAYS TO REMOVE VIRUS FROM YOUR ANDROID PHONE
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by Thisis2raw(m): 4:26pm
Watch how some people will be pained about this...

Pele by advance

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by lilytender: 4:26pm
No matter how far FALSEHOOD travels, TRUTH will catch up with it one day and throw it into jail. I am watching for the day the truth will catch up with the old puff-puff cheeked ex-world bank house-girl that supervised the looting and sharing of our common wealth and thus plunged the nation into recession.

Children of hate and anger from the potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping can come for me, I am in my house watching closely.

Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by dfrost: 4:26pm
Kudos to NOI!
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by makaOGA(f): 4:26pm
Ok
Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by YorubaNigga(m): 4:26pm
This woman must be highly possessed with money spiritually.

Everything about her is money money money

