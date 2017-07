Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative (6332 Views)

Immediate past Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed the Chairman of Gavi, a global health initiative of billionaire, Bill & Melinda Gates, set up with the aim of saving children’s lives and protecting people’s health by increasing equitable use of vaccines in third worlds and developing countries. She was reappointed for another 3-year term.



Announcing her re-appointment, the organization in a statement posted on its website, said Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership qualities has helped further its engagements in developing countries. The statement in part reads

“Since her appointment in 2016, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership has enabled the Alliance to further its engagement with developing countries and for partners to scale-up and finance immunisation programmes, while fostering public-private initiatives to improve access to healthcare for those most in need. Dr Okonjo-Iweala has also been an instrumental advocate for the positive economic benefits of vaccination.



The direction she has provided to the Gavi Board has been critical in the implementation of the Gavi 2016-2020 strategy, which aims to support the vaccination of a further 300 million children against life-threatening diseases, preventing 5 to 6 million deaths”.



Reacting to her re-appointment, the former Minister said



“I am greatly honoured by the confidence the Gavi Alliance Board has placed in me and as Chair of the Board I am excited to be given the opportunity to continue to dedicate my work to that greatest purpose of protecting the lives of millions of the poorest children in the world with life-saving vaccines. Universal access to immunisation will play a fundamental role in bringing about healthy, resilient populations and in ensuring that we develop stronger economies as we face the challenges of the next century.”

Some people will not sleep tonight, I mean zombies!!! God punish zombies 74 Likes 5 Shares

Very nice.

Congrats NOI 24 Likes 1 Share

Sarki right now 72 Likes 7 Shares

Lalasticlala and mynd44 where you at?

Congratulations MA. 10 Likes 1 Share

Wow, more money to ur akant ma'm, congratulobia 2 Likes

Wow

Congrats ma 4 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations ma'am 6 Likes 1 Share

Please rapid response teams should as a matter of urgency close down all the roads leading to lagoons and bridges. We don't want to hear cases of suicide as some people won't sleep well today because of this news 29 Likes 2 Shares





That is Biafra's first female President That is Biafra's first female President 44 Likes 3 Shares

Making Nigeria proud 2 Likes



Still better than the present minister of finance .Too much grammar, no sustance.





Jorrrr oo.Still better than the present minister of finance.Too much grammar, no sustance. 13 Likes 3 Shares

.. Just 50 *Likes for her 7 Likes 1 Share

Zombies don die today 30 Likes 2 Shares





Check out Nice.. She's a typical B Student. At least, she's comfortable than most people.Check out www.entmirror.com.. You won't like to leave after visiting..

wao this is nice promotion.



God no forget me too.





abeg where can I see bus going to USA from Lagos. need it urgently.



Tanx in anticipation. 2 Likes

Working with evil one world people



This woman surely belong

That's just the kind of woman I dream to become 3 Likes

Quite useless to the populace.



What is the essence of a woman who is rich in billions and the people in her nation or community hardly benefit from her wealth?



Bill gate is well respected today not only because of Microsoft but also for his philanthropic nature - sacrificing money to help make vaccines circulate beyond his vicinity.



If someone works with a person like Billgate without emulating that philanthropic nature, then the person is not worth being reckoned with. 1 Like

Igbos are great



^not give my afonja head likes ^not give my afonja head likes 9 Likes 1 Share

Correct

Biafrians excel, the South West excel.

The problem is the North.



Let's cut the North free please. 4 Likes





BTW learn THE 7 SURE WAYS TO REMOVE VIRUS FROM YOUR ANDROID PHONE Congratulations ma

Watch how some people will be pained about this...



Pele by advance 5 Likes 1 Share

No matter how far FALSEHOOD travels, TRUTH will catch up with it one day and throw it into jail. I am watching for the day the truth will catch up with the old puff-puff cheeked ex-world bank house-girl that supervised the looting and sharing of our common wealth and thus plunged the nation into recession.



Children of hate and anger from the potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping can come for me, I am in my house watching closely. 1 Like

Kudos to NOI!

Ok