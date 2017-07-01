₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NaijaEfcc: 3:21pm
Immediate past Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed the Chairman of Gavi, a global health initiative of billionaire, Bill & Melinda Gates, set up with the aim of saving children’s lives and protecting people’s health by increasing equitable use of vaccines in third worlds and developing countries. She was reappointed for another 3-year term.
https://www.informationng.com/2017/07/ngozi-okonjo-iweala-reappointed-chairman-bill-gates-health-initiative.html
19 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NaijaEfcc: 3:22pm
Some people will not sleep tonight, I mean zombies!!! God punish zombies
74 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NorthSide: 3:31pm
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by Nne5(f): 3:32pm
Very nice.
Congrats NOI
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by raker300: 3:33pm
Sarki right now
72 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NaijaEfcc: 3:39pm
Lalasticlala and mynd44 where you at?
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by davidodiba(m): 3:52pm
Congratulations MA.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by TINALETC3(f): 4:18pm
Wow, more money to ur akant ma'm, congratulobia
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by BroZuma: 4:18pm
Wow
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by dumie(f): 4:18pm
Congrats ma
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by hucienda: 4:19pm
Congratulations ma'am
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by massinola(m): 4:19pm
Please rapid response teams should as a matter of urgency close down all the roads leading to lagoons and bridges. We don't want to hear cases of suicide as some people won't sleep well today because of this news
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by NwaAmaikpe: 4:19pm
That is Biafra's first female President
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by medolab90(m): 4:19pm
Making Nigeria proud
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by nkwuocha: 4:20pm
Jorrrr oo.
Still better than the present minister of finance .Too much grammar, no sustance.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by dunkem21(m): 4:20pm
.. Just 50 *Likes for her
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by joe4real12: 4:21pm
Zombies don die today
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by EntMirror: 4:21pm
Nice.. She's a typical B Student. At least, she's comfortable than most people.
Nice.. She's a typical B Student. At least, she's comfortable than most people.
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by nkwuocha: 4:22pm
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by holatin(m): 4:22pm
wao this is nice promotion.
God no forget me too.
abeg where can I see bus going to USA from Lagos. need it urgently.
Tanx in anticipation.
2 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by elampiro(m): 4:22pm
Working with evil one world people
This woman surely belong
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by bbbabes(f): 4:23pm
That's just the kind of woman I dream to become
3 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by celestialAgent(m): 4:23pm
Quite useless to the populace.
What is the essence of a woman who is rich in billions and the people in her nation or community hardly benefit from her wealth?
Bill gate is well respected today not only because of Microsoft but also for his philanthropic nature - sacrificing money to help make vaccines circulate beyond his vicinity.
If someone works with a person like Billgate without emulating that philanthropic nature, then the person is not worth being reckoned with.
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by safiaapussy: 4:24pm
Igbos are great
^not give my afonja head likes
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by cinoedhunter: 4:24pm
Correct
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by Edu3Again: 4:24pm
Biafrians excel, the South West excel.
The problem is the North.
Let's cut the North free please.
4 Likes
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by Cutezt(m): 4:24pm
Congratulations ma
Congratulations ma
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by Thisis2raw(m): 4:26pm
Watch how some people will be pained about this...
Pele by advance
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by lilytender: 4:26pm
No matter how far FALSEHOOD travels, TRUTH will catch up with it one day and throw it into jail. I am watching for the day the truth will catch up with the old puff-puff cheeked ex-world bank house-girl that supervised the looting and sharing of our common wealth and thus plunged the nation into recession.
Children of hate and anger from the potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping can come for me, I am in my house watching closely.
1 Like
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by dfrost: 4:26pm
Kudos to NOI!
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by makaOGA(f): 4:26pm
Ok
|Re: Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Reappointed Chairman Of Bill Gates Health Initiative by YorubaNigga(m): 4:26pm
This woman must be highly possessed with money spiritually.
Everything about her is money money money
2 Likes
