Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by AutoReportNG: 3:50pm
Buying a used car or truck can be an adventure. Whether your are buying a used car from an individual or a used car from a dealer, you are never quite sure what you are getting. Are you buying someone else's problem or are you buying a good, used car or truck that will provide years of reliable service?
Remember, most people don't sell or trade their old car unless they are having problems with it, spending too much on repairs or just plain hate it. An older car that still runs and looks good is usually a keeper. A used car or truck that is nothing but trouble becomes a trade-in or a for-sale-by-owner.
I'm not saying all used cars are trouble. Many are good buys and were traded in because a lease expired, or the former owner wanted a new vehicle or a different type of vehicle. The best buys are used cars and trucks with LOW miles that have been well-maintained by their former owners.
You are always better off buying a used car or truck from an individual because you can look them in the eye when you ask questions about the vehicle's maintenance and repair history, and whether or not the vehicle is in good running condition and is reliable.
When you are buying a vehicle off a used car lot, there is no vehicle history to ask for. If there were any maintenance or repair receipts in the glovebox, most dealers throw all the paperwork away to intentionally obscure the history of the vehicle. Some will lie through their teeth about the vehicle's repair or maintenance history. Others will be more forthright about previous repairs that may have been made, especially if they had to repair or replace something to make the vehicle driveable. If the dealer has made repairs to a used vehicle, ask about any warranty coverage they provide.
What to Check When Inspecting a Used Car
* If you are buying from an individual or a car dealer, always ask for test drive. The drive should be long enough to get a good feel for how the vehicle runs, handles, rides, brakes and accelerates. If something doesn't feel right, sound right or smell right, walk away from the deal before it is too late.
* Open the hood and look for obvious problems like oil or coolant leaks.
* Check the oil level on the dipstick. If the oil level is low, the engine may be burning or leaking oil. If the oil is very dark and thick, the engine may not have had the oil changed in a long time.
* Also, pull out the transmission dipstick. The fluid should be a pink or red color. If it is dark brown or has a burned smell, the transmission may have problems.
* Look at the battery. If there is a date code, a battery that is more than four or five years old is reaching the end of the road. Also, if the battery posts or terminals are badly corroded, or the posts show signs of having been jumped (gouges or scratches), it may indicate a recent starting problem.
* The odometer reading is always important. Low miles are usually best, but it depends on the type of driving. Highway miles are much easier on a vehicle than frequent short trip, stop-and-go driving. A car with 80,000 highway miles may therefore be in better condition than the same car with 50,000 city miles on the odometer. Just remember that odometers can be turned back, even digital odometers, to show a lower mileage than the actual mileage on the vehicle (which is another reason why many used car dealers get rid of any previous maintenance and repair paperwork that may have been in the glovebox).
* Look at the tires. Uneven wear usually means worn suspension parts that could be expensive to replace.
* Turn everything on and off to see if it works. This includes the lights, turn signals, wipers, heater, defroster, air conditioner, power windows (front and rear), power seats, radio, power door locks, etc. Anything that doesn't work should help you negotiate a lower price.
* Watch out for flood damaged vehicles. Water can cause long term, chronic and expensive problems with wiring and electronic modules. Look for water or mud stains on carpeting, on door upholstery, in the trunk and under the hood.
* Always take the vehicle for a short test drive. Does it start easily? Does it idle smoothly? Does it accelerate without hesitating or stumbling? Do the steering and brakes feel normal? Are their any unusual noises, smells, sounds or warning lights? Leave the radio off and listen to the vehicle while you drive it.
* Test the lights, turn signals, horn, wipers, radio, heater, air conditioner and other accessories. If you discover any problems, now is the time to negotiate with the seller regarding repairs or lowering the selling price of the vehicle
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/07/buying-used-car-these-tips-may-save-you.html
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by AutoReportNG: 3:51pm
What do you think? Have more tips? Please drop below..
Read more here...
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by BleSSedMee(f): 4:03pm
Thanks OP. This came just in time.
Will be checking out one on Saturday.
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by softwerk(f): 4:04pm
You forgot the most important: Is the seller the true owner or are YOU buying a STOLEN or SMUGGLED car?!
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by psucc(m): 4:09pm
Chei! Op how much does the car in the post coat? Location and other details. Lolsss
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by AutoReportNG: 4:10pm
softwerk:
Well said... Thanks for that
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by NwaAmaikpe: 4:28pm
If you are buying a used car..
Check if the custom papers are intact...if not you might spend your life savings buying a car and forfeit it at the next customs checkpoint.
Check the suspensions.... A car's shocks should be of prime importance to you if you are as adventurous as me and would regular have quickies in the car.
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by Ability24: 4:30pm
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by nwakibie3(m): 4:31pm
OP this ur Volkswagen beetle face be like Buhari face
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by davodyguy: 4:31pm
Get a good scanner that can read the following
1. engine
2. Transmission
3. Abs
4. Airbag
check the hull of the car for structural integrity
check engine
Gear selection
Thank me later
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by aolawale025: 4:33pm
Very important to also check if the car has been in a serious accident before
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by sulley(m): 4:35pm
Very informative, and if the seller is feeling that you are doing over Sabi, you better run
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by ChiefSweetus: 4:35pm
The custom papers need to be checked. Some previous owners underpay on custom duties and you are left with that risk if stopped.
Thankfully anyone buying my Audi Q5 won't have such a problem.
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by muller101(m): 4:36pm
If the seller is residing in lekki don't buy. The vehicle has been submerged in flood for days
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by Gobhanky: 4:38pm
Always buy tokunbo with clean title
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by alexanderkings(m): 4:39pm
haha ....i remember when one of my uncle ..the man hand be aradite infact if u be phone enginneerr that kind gum apple dey use hold iphone batterry .he carry me go ..one man one sell pick upp for onitcha .a commercial city forty kk .my uncle give am monney and he was telling my uncllle if he came early they jjstt sold one fifteen kk.... That pickkup bcame sorrrrow ...condemed car ..my unclee put money tire for dat car bt nothingg good so he decided to sselll it to this scrap people
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by makaOGA(f): 4:43pm
Make God give person money for new motto abeg
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by klins4213(m): 4:53pm
Helpful
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by fineboynl: 4:55pm
note that if you are too checking and asking too Much question. the seller will tell you to forget the deal. no seller will allow you to test run the car for more than 15mins.
the only thing I knows is buy from a seller that has more cars to select from and make the seller agree warranty for a return and change of car I'd there are any major problem or concern.
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by Explorers(m): 5:03pm
Cool
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by Flamezreal(m): 5:03pm
Ok
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by SeniorZato(m): 5:04pm
I think i need to copy this
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by nkemdi89(f): 5:24pm
Differentiate original body from filler, with that you will know if the body has been panel bitted due to accident, check engine , gear box and ac, some will only tell you that the problem of the ac is only gas, alas you will end up changing radiator, compressor and engine, lastly most accident vehicles are likely to give electrical problems.
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by BigJakie: 5:24pm
Is there a way to get past car dealers and get a hold of the actual owners of registered cars on sale. Dealers are just to greedy.
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by drololaaof: 5:25pm
The most important thing is how to know if the vehicle is not a stolen vehicle ,no matter the state of the vehicle one can still fix it but a stollen vehicle is an albatross to the buyer
Re: Buying A Used Car? These Tips May Save You Some Heartbreaks!!! by Burgerlomo: 5:28pm
Also check if the coolant didn't mix with the engine oil which could signify a major problem caused by a bad head gasket.
