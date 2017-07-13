₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by nexusvibe: 3:58pm
Quick-thinking woman, 50, screamed 'I'm HIV positive!' to escape gang rape attack after 'hooligans' cornered her in a dark alley as she left church
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4691630/amp/Woman-leaving-Queens-church-attacked-five-men.html
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by ElSherriff: 4:00pm
Lalasticlala Come and remove these yeye people. Its not only snakes you will be pursuing o. We have a right to complete information.
How can I rush to come and check the name and I will jam half news? biko do the needful!
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by muller101(m): 4:04pm
A rapist need bj? Bite off his John thomas
8 Likes
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Boyooosa: 5:54pm
ElSherriff:why do you need the names again? Victim's name or the suspects that have not been caught? na wa for hopeless bigots o!
9 Likes
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Caustics: 5:54pm
+6
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by connectpoint: 5:54pm
Kongi na bastard...Some men no get chill..
1 Like
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Dutchey(m): 5:55pm
can this be done in nigeria? taking up a piece of condom for scanning, i salute o
1 Like
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by DjAndroid: 5:55pm
Fast thinking at least.
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by mikool007(m): 5:55pm
animals
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by HonAdefe(m): 5:55pm
God save us
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by alcmene: 5:55pm
what's her name let me know if I should sympathize or make mockery of her
The pastor's name and the church suggest she's a Yoruba......
What's she doing in a foreign country
Thought they have it all ether Oduduwa landscape.
Quote me and get raped like her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by GeneralOjukwu: 5:56pm
Mental illness comes in different forms...look at the comment above mine. ...
alcmene
The incidence of rape worldwide should make women to ALWAYS be on their guard.
I have had to warn many ladies about their trusting and carefree attitudes to their own safety.
Punishment for rape should be made extremely severe as a deterrent.
Who would like this done to his mother, sister, wife or daughter?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by musco4me: 5:56pm
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by bbbabes(f): 5:56pm
Chaiii, 5 men??
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Fresca(f): 5:57pm
OP how can you report news like this? Repeating the same sentences over and over. Smh.. read through and correct before you post. That's how you'll fail exams..
7 Likes
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by COOLDK(m): 5:57pm
Imagine someone raping his mother's mate
Fela is a prophet........ I say Na craze world we dey, craze world...
1 Like
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by supereagle(m): 5:58pm
There is crime of that magnitude in the God's own country. Haba
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by safiaapussy: 5:58pm
Tell us Their names, they must have biafran & jewish ancestry
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by fairprincekenzy(m): 5:58pm
Eiyaa our afonja sister
2 Likes
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Flashh: 5:58pm
muller101:Lala don fall your hand.
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Pebcak: 5:58pm
1 Like
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by zeusdgrt(m): 5:58pm
Eya
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by donofdons: 5:58pm
She lives in Flatbush Brooklyn and now they have flattened her bush. This sort of crime is very rare in New York.
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by chuose2: 5:58pm
nothing good for alldura church.
na from alldura Adeboye come.
na why ein dey talk like them.
There is somebody this, there is somebody that.
never being specific so no one can pinpoint him.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Boyooosa: 5:58pm
alcmene:everybody has mother and sister
1 Like
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Mightyraw(m): 5:59pm
GUYS dey vex ooo
after serious banging by five guys, she returned to work the day
African women are extraordinary
1 Like
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by hilroy: 5:59pm
Poor journalism. Repeating sentences over and over
2 Likes
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by osuofia2(m): 5:59pm
alcmene:Thunder fire you
2 Likes
|Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by BlowBack: 5:59pm
Afonja gives Mouth Action to random strangers behind garbage can
2 Likes 1 Share
