Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York

Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York

Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by nexusvibe: 3:58pm
Quick-thinking woman, 50, screamed 'I'm HIV positive!' to escape gang rape attack after 'hooligans' cornered her in a dark alley as she left church

*Two young men approached woman, 50, after she left Celestial Church of Christ in Queens, New York
*They forced her at gun point down the street demanding her empty wallet
*Two men called three friends over who forced her to strip Unclad in street before demanding she perform MouthAction on three of them
*They fled the scene after and she ran back to church where her pastor called 911
*Police are searching for the suspects and recovered evidence from scene

A married mother-of-two leaving church after praying was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint by five young men in Queens, police say.

The 50-year-old woman had just left Celestial Church of Christ on Tuesday evening, just after 11pm, when she was approached by two young men on 150th Street as she walked to the Jamaica subway station.

They allegedly led her at gunpoint back down the block to 150th Street and Beaver Road where they attacked her behind a garbage truck demanding her wallet.

'They tell me, "you don't have money so take off your clothes!"' the victim told The New York Daily News. 'I said, "What? In the middle of the street?"'

They two men called over three other guys nearby to join them before they forced her to strip Unclad in the street and demanded she perform MouthAction on them.

She claims she tried to scare them away by saying she was HIV-positive - which she is not - but that didn't even frighten them. In fact, one of the men, who she described as short, went off to buy a condom.

'They said, "if you don't do that, I'll shoot you,"' the victim recounted to the Daily News. 'So I did what I had to do.'

She says one of the attackers called her a 'stupid African woman' and slapped her.

After the attack and the group of men fled, the woman ran back to the church, half-Unclad and crying to her pastor, Kehinde Oyetunde said.

'She was crying and her face was full of rubbish,' Oyetunde told the Daily News.

'She had her clothes in her hands. She said that they pulled a gun on her and took her stuff, then wanted to sleep with her.

'She lied and told them she was an HIV patient and to please leave her alone.'

Her pastor picked her up from the hospital where she sought treatment and brought her home. She returned to work the following day but was still shaken.

'This is horrible,' the pastor added. 'She is a very kind woman. She's been with my church for 10 years.'

The victim, who lives in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, said she is nervous about returning to the Queens church she has attended four days a week for the past decade.

'I'm very worried,' she said. 'I don't know if I can go back there.

'There are just mean, hooligan guys who wanted to rob and sleep with somebody,' the victim said of her attackers.

'If they just wanted money, they should have left. But they wanted more.'

NYPD officers were able to recover at least one condom nearby the scene and are processing it for DNA, the Daily News reported.

They are also testing the woman's sweater for potential evidence.

Police said all five men are in their 20s and they do not believe the victim knew her attackers.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4691630/amp/Woman-leaving-Queens-church-attacked-five-men.html

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by ElSherriff: 4:00pm
Lalasticlala Come and remove these yeye people. Its not only snakes you will be pursuing o. We have a right to complete information.
How can I rush to come and check the name and I will jam half news? biko do the needful!
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by muller101(m): 4:04pm
A rapist need bj? Bite off his John thomas

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Boyooosa: 5:54pm
ElSherriff:
Lalasticlala Come and remove these yeye people. Its not only snakes you will be pursuing o. We have a right to complete information.
How can I rush to come and check the name and I will jam half news? biko do the needful!
why do you need the names again? Victim's name or the suspects that have not been caught? na wa for hopeless bigots o!

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Caustics: 5:54pm
angry+6
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by connectpoint: 5:54pm
Kongi na bastard...Some men no get chill..

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Dutchey(m): 5:55pm
can this be done in nigeria? taking up a piece of condom for scanning, i salute o

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by DjAndroid: 5:55pm
Fast thinking at least.
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by mikool007(m): 5:55pm
animals
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by HonAdefe(m): 5:55pm
God save us
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by alcmene: 5:55pm
what's her name let me know if I should sympathize or make mockery of her

The pastor's name and the church suggest she's a Yoruba......

What's she doing in a foreign country
Thought they have it all ether Oduduwa landscape.

Quote me and get raped like her

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by GeneralOjukwu: 5:56pm
Mental illness comes in different forms...look at the comment above mine. ...
alcmene

The incidence of rape worldwide should make women to ALWAYS be on their guard.

I have had to warn many ladies about their trusting and carefree attitudes to their own safety.

Punishment for rape should be made extremely severe as a deterrent.

Who would like this done to his mother, sister, wife or daughter?

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by musco4me: 5:56pm
angry
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by bbbabes(f): 5:56pm
Chaiii, 5 men??
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Fresca(f): 5:57pm
OP how can you report news like this? Repeating the same sentences over and over. Smh.. read through and correct before you post. That's how you'll fail exams..

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by COOLDK(m): 5:57pm
Imagine someone raping his mother's mate lipsrsealed undecided

Fela is a prophet........ I say Na craze world we dey, craze world...

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by supereagle(m): 5:58pm
There is crime of that magnitude in the God's own country. Haba
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by safiaapussy: 5:58pm
Tell us Their names, they must have biafran & jewish ancestry shocked

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by fairprincekenzy(m): 5:58pm
Eiyaa our afonja sister cry

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Flashh: 5:58pm
muller101:
It will never make FP
Lala don fall your hand.
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Pebcak: 5:58pm

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by zeusdgrt(m): 5:58pm
Eya
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by donofdons: 5:58pm
She lives in Flatbush Brooklyn and now they have flattened her bush. This sort of crime is very rare in New York.
Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by chuose2: 5:58pm
nothing good for alldura church.

na from alldura Adeboye come.
na why ein dey talk like them.
There is somebody this, there is somebody that.
never being specific so no one can pinpoint him.

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Boyooosa: 5:58pm
alcmene:
what's her name let me know if I should sympathize or make mockery of her
everybody has mother and sister

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by Mightyraw(m): 5:59pm
GUYS dey vex ooo
after serious banging by five guys, she returned to work the day

African women are extraordinary

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by hilroy: 5:59pm
Poor journalism. Repeating sentences over and over

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by osuofia2(m): 5:59pm
alcmene:
what's her name let me know if I should sympathize or make mockery of her
Thunder fire you

Re: Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York by BlowBack: 5:59pm
Afonja gives Mouth Action to random strangers behind garbage can

