Quick-thinking woman, 50, screamed 'I'm HIV positive!' to escape gang rape attack after 'hooligans' cornered her in a dark alley as she left church



*Two young men approached woman, 50, after she left Celestial Church of Christ in Queens, New York

*They forced her at gun point down the street demanding her empty wallet

*Two men called three friends over who forced her to strip Unclad in street before demanding she perform MouthAction on three of them

*They fled the scene after and she ran back to church where her pastor called 911

*Police are searching for the suspects and recovered evidence from scene



A married mother-of-two leaving church after praying was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint by five young men in Queens, police say.



The 50-year-old woman had just left Celestial Church of Christ on Tuesday evening, just after 11pm, when she was approached by two young men on 150th Street as she walked to the Jamaica subway station.



They allegedly led her at gunpoint back down the block to 150th Street and Beaver Road where they attacked her behind a garbage truck demanding her wallet.



'They tell me, "you don't have money so take off your clothes!"' the victim told The New York Daily News. 'I said, "What? In the middle of the street?"'



They two men called over three other guys nearby to join them before they forced her to strip Unclad in the street and demanded she perform MouthAction on them.



She claims she tried to scare them away by saying she was HIV-positive - which she is not - but that didn't even frighten them. In fact, one of the men, who she described as short, went off to buy a condom.



'They said, "if you don't do that, I'll shoot you,"' the victim recounted to the Daily News. 'So I did what I had to do.'



She says one of the attackers called her a 'stupid African woman' and slapped her.



After the attack and the group of men fled, the woman ran back to the church, half-Unclad and crying to her pastor, Kehinde Oyetunde said.



'She was crying and her face was full of rubbish,' Oyetunde told the Daily News.



'She had her clothes in her hands. She said that they pulled a gun on her and took her stuff, then wanted to sleep with her.



'She lied and told them she was an HIV patient and to please leave her alone.'



Her pastor picked her up from the hospital where she sought treatment and brought her home. She returned to work the following day but was still shaken.



'This is horrible,' the pastor added. 'She is a very kind woman. She's been with my church for 10 years.'



The victim, who lives in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, said she is nervous about returning to the Queens church she has attended four days a week for the past decade.



'I'm very worried,' she said. 'I don't know if I can go back there.



'There are just mean, hooligan guys who wanted to rob and sleep with somebody,' the victim said of her attackers.



'If they just wanted money, they should have left. But they wanted more.'



NYPD officers were able to recover at least one condom nearby the scene and are processing it for DNA, the Daily News reported.



They are also testing the woman's sweater for potential evidence.



Police said all five men are in their 20s and they do not believe the victim knew her attackers.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4691630/amp/Woman-leaving-Queens-church-attacked-five-men.html