Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by TunezMediaBlog: 6:38pm
Nigerian movie star, Rita Dominic just clocked 42, tho it looks like she hasn't aged a day. The screendiva who will def give the younglings a run for their money, stepped out yesterday looking gorgeous in sheer black outfit showing off her sexy side at 42.
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/rita-dominic-still-alluring-at-42-pics.html
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Dlordsamurai(m): 6:40pm
Kudos to that sugar boy that is making her young again, more sperm to his dick.
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by IamLovely: 6:41pm
she is destined to be single
let her slay..
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by mofeoluwadassah(f): 6:43pm
this woman no knw say time don dey go abi....wey she still dey allur upandan,abi weytin you call am
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by ExpensiveG: 6:46pm
Dlordsamurai:
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by sbm060(m): 6:55pm
Am suspecting this woman because she might have a child already cause if not 42 no b beans ooooo
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Kingpinukecy(m): 6:57pm
Nice...... tank God for d nature God bestowed on ha. Gud lookin and outlook as well
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by chriskosherbal(m): 7:01pm
She is a beautiful woman and to top it, she exercises a lot which is good.....the secret of her getting younger everyday.
Weldone babe
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Ehiscotch(m): 7:04pm
If she doesn't wanna marry at 42, force her nau.
The same people who know nothing about marriages or who would be the first to condemn her for having a failed marriage are not better of in life themselves.
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by dingbang(m): 7:10pm
Lol.. Women tho
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by pzmedia(m): 8:58pm
why is she not married
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by holatin(m): 9:43pm
yeah she is really alluring at least menopause no dey show for face.
dodge pellet.......
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by bbbabes(f): 9:43pm
That's how am gonna look even at 50
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by kittykollinxx(m): 9:43pm
marriage is not for everybody
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Ias1: 9:43pm
MaMá mia
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by omoadeleye(m): 9:44pm
Well done, and continue keep slaying
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by cristianisraeli: 9:44pm
shes my favourite actress..but damn shes getting old..even the make up cant cover it anymore..the first pic
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by tayo200(m): 9:44pm
ohhh mehn...42 and still looking 16.. money is good....buh wait o, is she planning to become a sister?
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by MzEddytan(f): 9:44pm
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by connectpoint: 9:44pm
Na wa..this girl no dey chill oh... cuter than many 25 year olds..
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Evablizin(f): 9:44pm
She is just wow
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by BuhariNaWah: 9:45pm
Dear aunty Dominic,
I hope you won't remain alone when you clock 60?
We are praying for you
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by beamtopola: 9:45pm
TunezMediaBlog:Menupause
No more lubricant in the innermost.
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by cococandy(f): 9:45pm
Beautiful
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Pvin: 9:45pm
This slay mama go de stingy to give p die
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Ugoeze2016: 9:45pm
Beautiful lady aging gracefully, enjoy jare
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Alariwo2: 9:45pm
Lesbian oshi..
In short, banana fall on you
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by Cutezt(m): 9:45pm
Mehn, this woman ain't aging 1 bit, she is forever stunning, I love the fact that she doesn't let marriage talk get to her.
meanwhile TAKE A TOUR INSIDE FACEBOOKS CENTER, WHERE ALL YOUR PICTURES AND VIDEOS ARE STORED
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by mikeycharles(m): 9:46pm
She's slaying oh but is that editing or just makeup
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by topedopechef(m): 9:46pm
wu she epp?
|Re: Rita Dominic Still Alluring At 42 [PICS] by HolyHero: 9:47pm
my celebrity crush... she's smoking hot and absolutely gorgeous
