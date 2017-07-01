₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by broseme: 6:53pm
Congratulations to the political Prince and the Chairman of ABS Football Club, Mr Seni Saraki on his graduation from London School of Economics.Saraki and his wife Toyin were in attendance
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/seni-saraki-graduates-fron-london.html
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by broseme: 6:53pm
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by ExpensiveG: 7:00pm
To be poor no good, na only us dey school for dis ZOO
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:07pm
God bless saraki and his household
Come and work In CBN while sarrki and others work in lasma and Kai
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by IamLovely: 7:12pm
we are home because of strike and this thiEfs are busy doing graduation with our tax money....
May Abubakar Shekue locate una. Amen.
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by MhizzAJ(f): 7:22pm
That's how their children will school abroad
Who are they leaving the country for?
Meanwhile a school has been on strike since God knows when
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by coptic: 7:47pm
Congrats to the boy.
I don't see the need of our leaders sending their wards abroad.
Most of them end up learning nothing different than they would have in Nigerian universities.
Let them meet in CBN and see how a UI graduate would floor this one that went to LSE.
It's not that the schools abroad don't teach so much, it's just that the big men's children don't even care enough to listen attentively in class.
Not forgetting those that ended up as junkies!
Besides, what good is sending your child abroad if he still ends up lacking the ability to create or grow wealth?
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by Danzakidakura(m): 8:10pm
IamLovely:did you say the same when dullard buhari son also graduate from the same London .
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by LexngtonSteele: 8:15pm
Future Kwara Governor....
His father is too smart and Kwarans are too subservient.
Hopefully, he would prefer chicken genocide to politics, otherwise Kwara State go continue Round 3 of suffering.
Love or hate Bukola, he is the smartest politician in Nigeria today
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by Nifeola: 8:16pm
Kk
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by edeXede: 8:16pm
Another looter in the making
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by Cutezt(m): 8:16pm
OK,this one don use our money do papangolo finish, him no even get neck again because of how him dey enjoy, see him ojuju face.
I have always said it, when I become president of this country, my first rule will be "no political/government officer holder's child will school abroad, your child must school in Nigeria, except he stops answering your name"
NOTE- I didn't use if, I used when because I know I will rule someday, so help me God.
Screenshot this, cos you will need it for throwback In the nearest future
meanwhile TAKE A TOUR INSIDE FACEBOOKS CENTER, WHERE ALL YOUR PICTURES AND VIDEOS ARE STORED
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by kbams241: 8:17pm
Upcoming thief
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by Divay22(f): 8:17pm
Damn
His face is scary
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by KahlDrogo(m): 8:17pm
Na so. They've all abandoned Nigerian schools.
They ruined it, laid waste to it, and deserted it. Congrats to them.
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by ELgordo(m): 8:17pm
Ovoko chop the money
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by kbams241: 8:19pm
LexngtonSteele:And now dat bukola is d senate president I guess nigerians are subservient...
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by toyinjimoh(m): 8:19pm
after embezzling public, sent their children to abroad to study while public schools in Nigeria are on strike....God is watching
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by KahlDrogo(m): 8:19pm
It seems like this young man used to slack this granny's ponyo. Why is he ogling at her brezz like dat?
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by sirfee(m): 8:19pm
A polithiefcian in the making....product of an oligarchic government.
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by epospiky(m): 8:20pm
Congrats sire
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by cooldude62(m): 8:20pm
This guy doesn't look excited.
congrats to him and the proud patents.
He should tell Dino what it is to really attend LSE.
Meanwhile, hope he doesn't end up like Abdumutallab with this his look.
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by gotnel: 8:20pm
Congratulations
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by Toosure70: 8:21pm
God will judge you people.
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by Bills2307(m): 8:21pm
MhizzAJ:u sound like u r in lautech abi lawma or yabatech?
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by 24hourNigeriane(f): 8:22pm
All this while
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by cristianisraeli: 8:23pm
them pikin day abroad and after 2years mr saraki just won open lautech case for house....but who the pikin resemble sef.click like for mama and share for papa
Re: Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend by Mandesz(m): 8:23pm
CROWNWEALTH019:.... while sarrki n mynd44 continue to ban saraki n dino fans on nl
