Source: Congratulations to the political Prince and the Chairman of ABS Football Club, Mr Seni Saraki on his graduation from London School of Economics.Saraki and his wife Toyin were in attendanceSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/seni-saraki-graduates-fron-london.html 2 Likes 1 Share

To be poor no good, na only us dey school for dis ZOO





God bless saraki and his household





Come and work In CBN while sarrki and others work in lasma and Kai 41 Likes 3 Shares

we are home because of strike and this thiEfs are busy doing graduation with our tax money....









May Abubakar Shekue locate una. Amen. 23 Likes

That's how their children will school abroad

Who are they leaving the country for?



Meanwhile a school has been on strike since God knows when 9 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to the boy.



I don't see the need of our leaders sending their wards abroad.



Most of them end up learning nothing different than they would have in Nigerian universities.



Let them meet in CBN and see how a UI graduate would floor this one that went to LSE.



It's not that the schools abroad don't teach so much, it's just that the big men's children don't even care enough to listen attentively in class.



Not forgetting those that ended up as junkies!



Besides, what good is sending your child abroad if he still ends up lacking the ability to create or grow wealth? 20 Likes 5 Shares

May Abubakar Shekue locate una. Amen. did you say the same when dullard buhari son also graduate from the same London . did you say the same when dullard buhari son also graduate from the same London . 10 Likes

Future Kwara Governor....



His father is too smart and Kwarans are too subservient.



Hopefully, he would prefer chicken genocide to politics, otherwise Kwara State go continue Round 3 of suffering.



Love or hate Bukola, he is the smartest politician in Nigeria today 11 Likes

Another looter in the making Another looter in the making





I have always said it, when I become president of this country, my first rule will be "no political/government officer holder's child will school abroad, your child must school in Nigeria, except he stops answering your name"



NOTE- I didn't use if, I used when because I know I will rule someday, so help me God.



Screenshot this, cos you will need it for throwback In the nearest future





meanwhile TAKE A TOUR INSIDE FACEBOOKS CENTER, WHERE ALL YOUR PICTURES AND VIDEOS ARE STORED OK,this one don use our money do papangolo finish, him no even get neck again because of how him dey enjoy, see him ojuju face.I have always said it,I become president of this country, my first rule will be "no political/government officer holder's child will school abroad, your child must school in Nigeria, except he stops answering your name"I didn't usebecause I know I will rule someday, so help me God.Screenshot this, cos you will need it for throwback In the nearest future 6 Likes

Upcoming thief 2 Likes

His face is scary 2 Likes





They ruined it, laid waste to it, and deserted it. Congrats to them. Na so. They've all abandoned Nigerian schools.They ruined it, laid waste to it, and deserted it. Congrats to them. 3 Likes

Ovoko chop the money

after embezzling public, sent their children to abroad to study while public schools in Nigeria are on strike....God is watching

It seems like this young man used to slack this granny's ponyo. Why is he ogling at her brezz like dat?

A polithiefcian in the making....product of an oligarchic government. 1 Like

Congrats sire 1 Like

This guy doesn't look excited.

congrats to him and the proud patents.

He should tell Dino what it is to really attend LSE.

Meanwhile, hope he doesn't end up like Abdumutallab with this his look. 3 Likes

Congratulations

God will judge you people.

All this while

them pikin day abroad and after 2years mr saraki just won open lautech case for house....but who the pikin resemble sef.click like for mama and share for papa