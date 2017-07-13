₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by MissTechy(f): 3:44am
Whew! After 2 sleepless nights in a row, My 4-day experience with the Infinix Note 4 is finally up! I was both disappointed and impressed with a couple of the Note 4's features. In this video I shared my 4-day experience with the Note 4 — this includes testing out the camera when going for events or at the office, as well as the display and other aspects of the phone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlQQszZzVT8&feature=youtu.be
And because Y'all loved my Twin (Tobi Ayeni), I brought her back (And later regretted).
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by mmafhew(m): 3:51am
4 Likes
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by VickyRotex(f): 4:11am
Op, very nice! Very nice one! I enjoyed the video!
Thanks for sharing!
1 Like
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by lekanolaolu: 4:31am
Thanks OP for this! I learnt from it.
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by adeolazzy: 5:17am
Misstechy i really enjoyed this one. And thanks for not being biased about the note 4.
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by remi1444(m): 5:23am
chai...misstechy dash me the HOT S2 pro na...
I love some infinix gadgets.
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by Mustiboy(m): 6:36am
is misstechy a twin for real?
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by adeolazzy: 6:51am
Mustiboy:
Nope. Misstechy real name is Tobi Ayeni .So they are both the same
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by MilesLamar(m): 7:07am
7 Likes
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by calddon(m): 7:14am
Tried my hands on the note 4, disappointed with the battery life, impressed with the front camera, utterly dissatisfied with the back camera and the ui is nothing to right hone about.... ... The plastic frame is disgusting. Prefer d note 2 n 3. Ooooo b4 i forget, it charges fast.
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by Princess4ng(f): 7:18am
1 Share
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by lordcenred(m): 7:18am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by EMERITUS85: 7:20am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by omoadeleye(m): 7:20am
Always laying emphasis on fas charge, that is why their phone always end up with charging port problem
1 Like
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by ITbomb(m): 7:22am
When are we expecting the drop test video, all these features video na wash, do a bit more technical details (if you can)
2 Likes
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by jojothegreat(m): 7:22am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by ExInferis(m): 7:23am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by leksmedia: 7:25am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by itiswellandwell: 7:25am
Nice one Miss Techy. As for me, its always been Gionee or xiaomi or NO PHONE!!!
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by mmafhew(m): 7:25am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by davidodiba(m): 7:30am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by MrBONE2(m): 7:32am
MissTechy:I Love that Misstechy
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by jjjjj2017: 7:34am
INFINIX, INJOO IS CHINA CRAP & WASTE OF MONEY. NO WONDER THEY KEEP ROLLING OUT NEW MODEL ALMOST ON MONTHLY BASIS
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by ybalogs(m): 7:36am
mmafhew:AMEN
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by skimmy005: 7:37am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by Sonoyom(m): 7:39am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by Emodeee: 7:45am
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by sainty2k3(m): 7:49am
Is this available in Nigeria already
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by gozzlin: 7:50am
You got lovely eyes MissTechy.
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by BlindAngel: 7:52am
Please, i have a note 2 and am thinking of selling it now and buy tecno L9plus or the note2, please help me which is the best decision here.
I have been thinking about it for a while now.
|Re: MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests by awillabo: 7:54am
MissTechy:
Really nice video. I must say i find you quite amazing.
Help Nokia 5800-blank Screen Problem / Mtn zone Call Alert Display Issue / Top Sideloaded Bb10 Apps (z10/q10)
