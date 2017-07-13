Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / MY 4-DAY Experience With The Infinix Note 4: Camera,multitasking, Charging Tests (4818 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlQQszZzVT8&feature=youtu.be



And because Y'all loved my Twin (Tobi Ayeni), I brought her back (And later regretted). Whew! After 2 sleepless nights in a row, My 4-day experience with the Infinix Note 4 is finally up! I was both disappointed and impressed with a couple of the Note 4's features. In this video I shared my 4-day experience with the Note 4 — this includes testing out the camera when going for events or at the office, as well as the display and other aspects of the phone.And because Y'all loved my Twin (Tobi Ayeni), I brought her back (And later regretted). 7 Likes 3 Shares

Thanks for sharing! Op, very nice! Very nice one! I enjoyed the video!Thanks for sharing! 1 Like

Thanks OP for this! I learnt from it.

Misstechy i really enjoyed this one. And thanks for not being biased about the note 4.

Nope. Misstechy real name is Tobi Ayeni .So they are both the same Nope. Misstechy real name is Tobi Ayeni .So they are both the same

Tried my hands on the note 4, disappointed with the battery life, impressed with the front camera, utterly dissatisfied with the back camera and the ui is nothing to right hone about.... ... The plastic frame is disgusting. Prefer d note 2 n 3. Ooooo b4 i forget, it charges fast.

Always laying emphasis on fas charge, that is why their phone always end up with charging port problem 1 Like

When are we expecting the drop test video, all these features video na wash, do a bit more technical details (if you can) 2 Likes

Thanks for sharing, quite enlightening. Infinix and Tecnk keeps proving they can compete with the bog players , though they still need to improve on their hardware durability.

Nice one Miss Techy. As for me, its always been Gionee or xiaomi or NO PHONE!!!





INFINIX, INJOO IS CHINA CRAP & WASTE OF MONEY. NO WONDER THEY KEEP ROLLING OUT NEW MODEL ALMOST ON MONTHLY BASIS

Please, i have a note 2 and am thinking of selling it now and buy tecno L9plus or the note2, please help me which is the best decision here.

I have been thinking about it for a while now.