|Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by eyesoflagos: 6:37am
SHERIFF MOVES OUT OF WADATA HOUSE, CONGRATULATES MAKARFI
source : http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/07/sheriff-moves-out-of-wadata-house.html
Following the Supreme Court’s verdict which sacked his leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former national chairman, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday afternoon packed his belongings and left the national secretariat of the party, popularly called Wadata Plaza.
This is just as the leadership of the party under, Sen Ahmed Makarfi will next week resume full operations at national secretariat of the party.
Sheriff had taken over Wadata plaza last February, after the Court of Appeal in Portharcourt, Rivers State, recognized him as the national chairman of the party.
But yesterday, one of Sheriff’s aides, popularly called Usman, led four of his other personal staff to move his belongings from the premises at 1:30pm.
A navy blue police pick up van was used to pack his belongings from his office.
Among other personal effects of the former chairman seen in the vehicle were a big portrait and other pictures.
Staff of the party loyal to Makarfi who had gathered at the premises to share experiences while the party’s crisis lasted looked on as Sheriff’s aides moved his effects into the van.
It was however learnt that Sheriff’s deputy, Dr Cairo Ojougboh; national secretary, Prof Wale Oladipo; national auditor, Alhaji Wole Adeyanju; spokesperson, Hon Bernard Mikko, and national organising secretary, Okey Nnadozie, had come earlier to pack their effects from their offices.
A staff who pleaded anonymity told Eyes Of Lagos that most of the properties in the offices were vandalized.
The staff said, “Some offices were broken, even some of the sound gadgets were vandalized. But we thank God that we are back. We will pick up the pieces and move on”.
Meanwhile, Sheriff in a series of tweets yesterday congratulated Makarfi over the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment.
In a congratulatory message on his twitter handle @SenAliSheriff, Sheriff said, “The Supreme Court has spoken. I congratulate Senator Makarfi. We must all put our hands together to channel a new course for the PDP. Moving forward, we must embrace true reconciliation, so as to be united as a formidable option to send the APC packing in 2019.
“This is the time to build the PDP and to focus on the future, which include reclaiming power from the APC.”
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by madridguy(m): 6:39am
Nice one from you Ali Modu Al Sheriff, now you can have the carcass of PDP Makarffi
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by simplyhonest(m): 6:40am
finally, sanity has been restored. but this man has caused some irreparable damage to the party
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by Yeligray(m): 6:42am
U politicians are all the same i'm sure you all are looking for more lies to lie in 2019
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by chemicalDisease: 6:42am
Nobody needs him in PDP
he should go to APC and stay with his sponsors..
See his face like pregnant bull.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by madridguy(m): 6:46am
Wike and Fayose might not concur with you sir. PDP need Sheriff to bring back the party- Wike & Fayose- 2016
chemicalDisease:
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by PatriotTemidayo: 7:00am
Wait, he didn't move on the day of the judgment?
His stuff should have been dumped in front of NSCDC headquarters
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by Goddex: 7:05am
Shame on Justice Okon Abang
Shame on Attorney General Malami
Shame on Buhari
Democracy has won
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by DamiBukola: 7:10am
madridguy:Please go and carry your gbese(Sheriffat your recession Party.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by madridguy(m): 7:15am
Still far better than your satanic blood sucking party
DamiBukola:
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:05am
TIME FOR HIM TO GO BACK TO HIS ORIGINAL PARTY - APC
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by Aburi001: 9:05am
Both Sheriff and Makarfi are working for Arewa, they are both Northerners designed to promote an agenda.
This is a bittersweet tale, believe these Northerners at your own peril.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by owaeghianye(m): 9:05am
Good for him.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by DONSMITH123(m): 9:05am
Good for Politics.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by connectpoint: 9:05am
We told the goat he will be disgraced he didn't listen, the fall of Sheriff has just started...I expect him to be isolated and more drama to follow
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by kennyblaze007(m): 9:05am
Very stubborn fellow... He did play his game well...Next na to decamp
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by 0b100100111: 9:07am
Why!
Sheriff should decamp and split the dead party.
Sheriff we know
Sheriff we want
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by IamGobe(m): 9:07am
Come o....am I the only one who has not been able to create a topic?
Always saying
"Please try to submit this post later our server is overwhelmed"
Arrrh!!!.
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by budusky05(m): 9:07am
DamiBukola:
What ?
Shame on to the supreme court, I can see PDP is not the opposition but the supreme court.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by 0b100100111: 9:09am
IamGobe:
Format your laptop!
It will go through.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by ajohkeh(f): 9:09am
Good of u Sheriff, just like jona. . you concur.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by budusky05(m): 9:10am
Goddex:
Shame to the supreme court, in fact it just an organ of the PDP.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by budusky05(m): 9:10am
Goddex:
Shame to the supreme court, in fact it just an organ of the PDaP.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by lionness(f): 9:10am
Sherrif can now officially return to his APC party while Saraki and co can now migrate back to PDP as this victory has the finger prints of Saraki (little fingers in game of throne), 2019 is going to be another Seasonal movie
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by IamGobe(m): 9:10am
0b100100111:
U kidding ryt?
I'm using a smartphone shaa
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by paradigmshift(m): 9:12am
na so e b.
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by 0b100100111: 9:12am
IamGobe:
Format the smartphone then. Delete and re-install OS
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by highrise07: 9:13am
hmmm
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by IamGobe(m): 9:14am
0b100100111:
Tnx
Bt Be serious abeg!
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by 0b100100111: 9:16am
IamGobe:
Nairaland server is has been having problems lately. It's a general ish
|Re: Sheriff Moves Out Of Wadata House, Congratulates Makarfi by ngodothecool: 9:19am
DONSMITH123:
