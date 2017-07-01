

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict which sacked his leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former national chairman, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday afternoon packed his belongings and left the national secretariat of the party, popularly called Wadata Plaza.

This is just as the leadership of the party under, Sen Ahmed Makarfi will next week resume full operations at national secretariat of the party.

Sheriff had taken over Wadata plaza last February, after the Court of Appeal in Portharcourt, Rivers State, recognized him as the national chairman of the party.

But yesterday, one of Sheriff’s aides, popularly called Usman, led four of his other personal staff to move his belongings from the premises at 1:30pm.

A navy blue police pick up van was used to pack his belongings from his office.

Among other personal effects of the former chairman seen in the vehicle were a big portrait and other pictures.

Staff of the party loyal to Makarfi who had gathered at the premises to share experiences while the party’s crisis lasted looked on as Sheriff’s aides moved his effects into the van.

It was however learnt that Sheriff’s deputy, Dr Cairo Ojougboh; national secretary, Prof Wale Oladipo; national auditor, Alhaji Wole Adeyanju; spokesperson, Hon Bernard Mikko, and national organising secretary, Okey Nnadozie, had come earlier to pack their effects from their offices.

A staff who pleaded anonymity told Eyes Of Lagos that most of the properties in the offices were vandalized.

The staff said, “Some offices were broken, even some of the sound gadgets were vandalized. But we thank God that we are back. We will pick up the pieces and move on”.

Meanwhile, Sheriff in a series of tweets yesterday congratulated Makarfi over the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment.

In a congratulatory message on his twitter handle @SenAliSheriff, Sheriff said, “The Supreme Court has spoken. I congratulate Senator Makarfi. We must all put our hands together to channel a new course for the PDP. Moving forward, we must embrace true reconciliation, so as to be united as a formidable option to send the APC packing in 2019.

