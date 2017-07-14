Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta (2495 Views)

The acting president used the opportunity to engage the farmers. He encouraged them and was pleased with the modern agricultural techniques the farmers have employed to get such a quality yield, especially in the area of mushroom farming.



The call for diversification of the economy has been on for sometime in Nigeria. With the nose diving of the crude price, this has hit the economy of the 7th biggest oil producer adversely. The need for the nation to look elsewhere to drive economic growth has necessitated recent move by this administration.



Recently, the Acting President of the country, Yemi Osibanjo was on a tour with the Ogun state governor Ibikunle Amosun to inspect some of the strides the Nigerian farmers are making. The acting president particularly took interest in the mushroom farming. Considering the importance of mushroom as a foreign exchange earner. He visited some stands and as pleased with the level of quality and conformity with the global best practise that the mushroom farmers showcased.



One of the stands that the duo inspected was that of ChiTola farms. An agricultural products venture that is being run by Mrs. Chi Tola. The elated farmer when asked of her experiences in the farming business and also that of the visiting Acting President and Governor, she has this to say;



" the acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo together with the Ogun state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun visited my stand at the just concluded MSME Clinic in Abeokuta. He carefully inspected my Mushroom, (fresh and dried) and my Pure Honey (Honey Mi) applauded my packaging and encouraged expansion, I have confident that farmers are now appreciated unlike when oil and gas was the in thing. This visit has demonstrated that the present adminstration will walk the talk", she concluded.



Mushroom and other farm products were on display during the exhibition/clinic. With Ogun state serious drive on agric sector. It is believed that with this drive, the sector will shire up the revenue earning of the state and boost the employment of the youth.





Osinbajo is working, while the lion is still asleep..

He will now wake up, not only will he take all d credit, but may end up ruining the whole thing again..



All the same, I wish him a quick recovery.. 5 Likes

This is good step to move this nation forward.



The mushroom farm is a lucrative business that has big local and international market for consumers with huge demands, what remains is large scale production to meet the teeming population.



Good morning prof lalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one.. Osibaba

ok





Osinbanjo's inclination to tribalism are becoming very obvious with each passing day. Osinbanjo's inclination to tribalism are becoming very obvious with each passing day.

....



Everything is happening in the west, massive road construction and dualization is going on in the south west, but we Akwa-Ibom the Highest oil producer in the nation has deplorable death traps for highways, just yesterday 3 souls were lost because of their greed and neglect of the layer of the eggs, look at Mobil Headquarters, they've cornered it to Lagos still for their selfish interest, Akwa Ibom State and Lagos state which is more peaceful ?



Them thing say we be fools...

Na so dem take muscle Jonathan comot con bring this vegetable come... still for their selfish interest,.. they go any length for their selfish interest! even the economy is not spared, Kemi Adeosun destroys the economy while Ngozi Iwela is being used by the United Nations,

... they won't call her to help salvage the economy still for their selfish interest!





Ibaka deep sea port has been dumped just so the Igbos they marginalized travel from the coastal Akwa-Ibom and Niger Delta to Lagos just to bring in his goods....

Everything for their selfish interest...

Akwa Ibomites are tired, give us Biafra that's all we want!







Let the good work continue

Agbe lOba

encouraging them will not make things cheap

Isoright

Farmers... Wat dat

Time wastas and bez achiever of corruptions

Mak una do una own comot make will c if d new set hardship implementation go soft

distribute it to farmers and employ graduates from Universities of Agriculture , then post them to their states to work in Agric sector





or why having universities of Agriculture all over the place, how do government hope to blend the academic system with their policy or why are these leaders so confused? do what I say right now MR ACTING PRESIDENT, use NPower as work force.



dont be stupid!!



or do you think my grandpa farm can feed the nation? the government need to do survey on the graduates who have graduated from the universities of Agriculture nation wide, if you truly want to make the nation food sufficient and diversify the economy! all they do is talk talk and talk! useless zombies in government! do I need to tie them down to put sense in their head



all they do is buy SUV for Governors, Chairmen, Senators legislooters and Rep members.



start buying tractors now!!

I mean now!! Encourage with mouth? Rubbish...

Nice one, osibande giving saraki and cabal nightmare. 1 Like

What has he done to curb the imminent arrival of of bubu kinsmen (herds men). 1 Like

This man is brilliant and visionary. That's what a president should look and sound like. Not like the daura born ignoramus that was foisted on this nation like a curse

Ogun state government commitment to agriculture is zero, they're doing nothing. All these pictures are arrangee. 1 Like

Fine woman

Realdeals:

Ogun state government commitment to agriculture is zero, they're doing nothing. All these pictures are arrangee.



You are 100% right You are 100% right

What is this man's name for crying out loud?



Is it Yomi or Yemi Osibanjo? I'm getting confused with this name

Realdeals:

Ogun state government commitment to agriculture is zero, they're doing nothing. All these pictures are arrangee.

Amosun government is not harnessing the full potential of Agriculture in the state. It is individuals that are showcasing their products. OGADEP, Ministry of Agric in the state needs urgent resurrection. Amosun government is not harnessing the full potential of Agriculture in the state. It is individuals that are showcasing their products. OGADEP, Ministry of Agric in the state needs urgent resurrection.

You mean.. Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Yoruba sorry Afonja Farmers In Abeokuta?

islandmoon:

I concur. I concur. 1 Like