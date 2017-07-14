₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by IkpuMmadu: 6:54am
In line with the agenda of this administration to diversify the economy. The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo with the Ogun State Governor ,Ibikunle Amosu was at the 7th MSME clinic in Abeokuta, Ogun State to know the challenges and needs of the average Nigerian farmers.
The acting president used the opportunity to engage the farmers. He encouraged them and was pleased with the modern agricultural techniques the farmers have employed to get such a quality yield, especially in the area of mushroom farming.
The call for diversification of the economy has been on for sometime in Nigeria. With the nose diving of the crude price, this has hit the economy of the 7th biggest oil producer adversely. The need for the nation to look elsewhere to drive economic growth has necessitated recent move by this administration.
Recently, the Acting President of the country, Yemi Osibanjo was on a tour with the Ogun state governor Ibikunle Amosun to inspect some of the strides the Nigerian farmers are making. The acting president particularly took interest in the mushroom farming. Considering the importance of mushroom as a foreign exchange earner. He visited some stands and as pleased with the level of quality and conformity with the global best practise that the mushroom farmers showcased.
One of the stands that the duo inspected was that of ChiTola farms. An agricultural products venture that is being run by Mrs. Chi Tola. The elated farmer when asked of her experiences in the farming business and also that of the visiting Acting President and Governor, she has this to say;
" the acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo together with the Ogun state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun visited my stand at the just concluded MSME Clinic in Abeokuta. He carefully inspected my Mushroom, (fresh and dried) and my Pure Honey (Honey Mi) applauded my packaging and encouraged expansion, I have confident that farmers are now appreciated unlike when oil and gas was the in thing. This visit has demonstrated that the present adminstration will walk the talk", she concluded.
Mushroom and other farm products were on display during the exhibition/clinic. With Ogun state serious drive on agric sector. It is believed that with this drive, the sector will shire up the revenue earning of the state and boost the employment of the youth.
https://etimes.com.ng/yemi-osibanjo-amosun-encourages-mushroom-farmers-clinic/
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by sorextee(m): 6:55am
Osinbajo is working, while the lion is still asleep..
He will now wake up, not only will he take all d credit, but may end up ruining the whole thing again..
All the same, I wish him a quick recovery..
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by wristbangle(m): 7:25am
This is good step to move this nation forward.
The mushroom farm is a lucrative business that has big local and international market for consumers with huge demands, what remains is large scale production to meet the teeming population.
Good morning prof lalasticlala
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by kanad: 10:38am
Nice one.. Osibaba
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by TheAngry1: 10:38am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by NwaAmaikpe: 10:39am
Osinbanjo's inclination to tribalism are becoming very obvious with each passing day.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by BiafranYouths(m): 10:39am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by hoodmenconcept(m): 10:39am
Let the good work continue
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by Originality007: 10:39am
Agbe lOba
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by Abfinest007(m): 10:41am
encouraging them will not make things cheap
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by owaeghianye(m): 10:43am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by Albertjay: 10:44am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by DONFASZY(m): 10:44am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by islandmoon: 10:45am
or why having universities of Agriculture all over the place, how do government hope to blend the academic system with their policy or why are these leaders so confused? do what I say right now MR ACTING PRESIDENT, use NPower as work force.
or do you think my grandpa farm can feed the nation? the government need to do survey on the graduates who have graduated from the universities of Agriculture nation wide, if you truly want to make the nation food sufficient and diversify the economy! all they do is talk talk and talk! useless zombies in government! do I need to tie them down to put sense in their head
all they do is buy SUV for Governors, Chairmen, Senators legislooters and Rep members.
start buying tractors now!!
I mean now!!
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by dlondonbadboy: 10:45am
Encourage with mouth? Rubbish...
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by cnwokike(m): 10:45am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by cnwokike(m): 10:45am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by dannytoe(m): 10:49am
Nice one, osibande giving saraki and cabal nightmare.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by Agimor(m): 10:51am
What has he done to curb the imminent arrival of of bubu kinsmen (herds men).
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by mexxmoney: 10:54am
This man is brilliant and visionary. That's what a president should look and sound like. Not like the daura born ignoramus that was foisted on this nation like a curse
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by Realdeals(m): 10:54am
Ogun state government commitment to agriculture is zero, they're doing nothing. All these pictures are arrangee.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by wesleysev95(m): 10:57am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by Omofunaab2: 10:58am
Realdeals:
You are 100% right
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by Oildichotomy(m): 11:04am
What is this man's name for crying out loud?
Is it Yomi or Yemi Osibanjo? I'm getting confused with this name
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by wristbangle(m): 11:05am
Realdeals:
Amosun government is not harnessing the full potential of Agriculture in the state. It is individuals that are showcasing their products. OGADEP, Ministry of Agric in the state needs urgent resurrection.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by obembet(m): 11:08am
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by PeaceGord: 11:08am
You mean.. Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Yoruba sorry Afonja Farmers In Abeokuta?
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by PeaceGord: 11:10am
islandmoon:
I concur.
Re: Yemi Osinbajo Encourages Farmers In Abeokuta by desmondluck: 11:13am
kanad:
