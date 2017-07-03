₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,839,957 members, 3,657,379 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 11:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) (11941 Views)
Katsina House Of Representatives Bye-Election Results: PDP Beating APC / The Qualifications For Contesting For Senate & House Of Representatives / Fight In House Of Representatives (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:04am
LET's GO!!! Young Philanthropist Nazeef Babaji Set To Run For Federal House of Reps (photos)
Young Legal Practitioner and Philanthropist, Barrister Nazeef Babaji has fully expressed his interest to represent his people of Shira/Giade Federal Constituency of Bauchi State in the Federal House of Representative under the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party. (NNPP)
While talking to the newsmen in Abuja, he disclosed that he is fully capable of representing his constituents through several projects, motions and bills that will enable his constituents live a better life and improve the structural standard his people
"Today, in Nigeria, there are many challenges we face and most of them are caused by misrepresentation by the people we appoint to govern us and that's one of the reason that motivated me to join this race so my Shira/Girade people will be fully represented, he added"
Babaji who is regarded in the north as a young political giant whose height is yet to be determined holds a masters degree from Coventry University London on Terrorism, International crime and Global Security with a PhD in view from National Open University of Nigeria. A notable philanthropist and a founder of Chigari Foundation
Meanwhile the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara is also from Bauchi State...
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/07/lets-go-young-philanthropist-nazeef.html?m=0
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:07am
We will fry water
1 Like
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Young03(m): 8:09am
Fulani bah
Insha allah
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by karlz(m): 9:28am
the looks on the faces of those dudes by his side in d 2nd pic though...like the guy dey yarnopata
13 Likes
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by owaeghianye(m): 10:31am
Telling me as if I care
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 10:31am
Na them sabi
These people can fine for Africa
Holy hijab
1 Like
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:31am
The people will decide !
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by neroflo: 10:32am
he is more brilliant than namadi KANU
I can authoritatively confirm!!
Sai babaji
12 Likes
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Hopeful20100: 10:32am
Afonjas already calling him Handsome because he is Fulani. SMH
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 10:32am
he looks like a terrorist
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by thenny312(m): 10:32am
G
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by lmm4real: 10:32am
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by danidee10(m): 10:32am
Another potential looter
8 Likes
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by OgaBuhari: 10:32am
All these Muslims from the caliphate sef were wan impose sharia give us as soon as they are elected. TUFIAKWA
2 Likes
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 10:32am
A young and handsome guy? Really? Is that all he needs to govern the people?
23 Likes
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:33am
sarrki:nope we fry stones
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Victoloski: 10:33am
Make God help am o..
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by boss1310(m): 10:33am
the reporter in the second picture though,he might be thinking "see this silver spoon fed boy thinking he can right the wrongs of the past"
3 Likes
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Diasyluv(f): 10:33am
Noted
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by plessis: 10:33am
He's probably married to a 7 year old girl....
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Albertjay: 10:34am
He will loose
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 10:34am
no be bokoharam flag I dey see so
1 Like
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Baddest69(m): 10:34am
So we should fry stone?
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by MasViews: 10:34am
sarrki:
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Ademat7(m): 10:35am
not too young to contest
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by MasViews: 10:35am
sarrki:So you too don join the frying gang
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by namkko99: 10:36am
ANOUNCEMENT!!!
If you live in Abuja Nigeria, and you want to learn computer programming/web development. contact-07038561877 ASAP
commencement date - 22nd july
time 10am
venue - GSS area 10 Garki
contact 07038561877 for more information
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by eyeview: 10:36am
This post on Nairaland is definitely the last time we will hear of him. Let the real politicking start and he will fizzle away
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by kanad: 10:37am
Flexherbal:
|Re: Nazeef Babaji Set To Contest For Federal House Of Representatives (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 10:37am
under which party I hope not under association of pass criminals hashtag APC alias chains not change
1 Like
30 Physically Challenged Deltans Ejected In Ekiti / CNPP Cautions Jonathan On Chinese Neo-colonialism / Oshiomhole Signs Death-Penalty Law For Kidnapping
Viewing this topic: jhubril(m), Pzlatan, OlaSalo(m), GeneralOjukwu, buchiluchi(f), Alabi1997(m), Emanade1(m), oluvick(m), obj84(m), chizzy4eazy, Blessedasurance, holatimmy(f), Unekz(m), pastorsmiling(m), miller0093(m), MyMouth(m), sweetval, Chivasex, Onliie(m), Sylvarresta(m), tydi(m), Viccctor(m), dharts, Dammie2000(m), midecrown(m), Guk, chibuking1(m), jaaif, AnambraDota, ideykwum, MrHowto, lelvin(m), collele(m), Lilimax(f), solbinho, StarBukola(f), Kingxway, adebayogates(m), Reggie2(m), Matty145(m), DonBenny77, dee02(m), Destinygrl(f), Akan7, 2lateBiafra, Ladymacbee(f), TundeHashim(m), kenneth56, vicbef1000, spella, debbie(f), Rexology, yjames, pacharles1(m), pammylerin(m), JaneyBlingx(f), iykeflex, meeketta, xandeross(m), olakintanj(m), Ne0w1zarD and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10