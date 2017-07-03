LET's GO!!! Young Philanthropist Nazeef Babaji Set To Run For Federal House of Reps (photos)





Young Legal Practitioner and Philanthropist, Barrister Nazeef Babaji has fully expressed his interest to represent his people of Shira/Giade Federal Constituency of Bauchi State in the Federal House of Representative under the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party. (NNPP)



While talking to the newsmen in Abuja, he disclosed that he is fully capable of representing his constituents through several projects, motions and bills that will enable his constituents live a better life and improve the structural standard his people



"Today, in Nigeria, there are many challenges we face and most of them are caused by misrepresentation by the people we appoint to govern us and that's one of the reason that motivated me to join this race so my Shira/Girade people will be fully represented, he added"



‎Babaji who is regarded in the north as a young political giant whose height is yet to be determined holds a masters degree from Coventry University London on Terrorism, International crime and Global Security with a PhD in view from National Open University of Nigeria. A notable philanthropist and a founder of Chigari Foundation



Meanwhile the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara is also from Bauchi State...



