Source: Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart paid a visit to Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is battling leukaemia.See photos after the cut..Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/joe-hart-visits-carl-ikemephotos.html 6 Likes

Get well soon 10 Likes

Brotherhood 6 Likes

Brotherhood na so na so

Love dis word of encouragement Get well soon

where is vincent eyeama? 3 Likes

where is vincent eyeama?

He is looking for new club. He is looking for new club. 15 Likes

He is looking for new club. epic, he should come and sign for warri wolve. 3 Likes

get well buddy Joe Hart nice lad, UNDER A SHITTY MANAGER.... 1 Like 1 Share

Joe hart isn't a Manchester city player 1 Like

His coach nko





Get well soon Carl l Person go get leukemia for 9ja e go con fresh like this ...... We have a long way to go in Nigeria I swear ..smhGet well soon Carl

Has Pinick and dalung visited??



Well, I guess there are other things that needs money spended on.



Get well brother!!! 1 Like

Really feeling for Carl.





Money can't buy you sound Health.





All thanks to baba God.

Is Joe Hart still a Man City player?



Anyway get well soon Carl.

Get well soon

Super Eagles goalkeeper? Since when?

We wish him a very quick recovery.

Nice move Anti Racist Hart

He is looking for new club.

make him go retire mbok! Na which money wey him dey find wey he no go fit geh time go visit him compatriot? make him go retire mbok! Na which money wey him dey find wey he no go fit geh time go visit him compatriot?

Joe hart isn't a Manchester city player axglide:

Is Joe Hart still a Man City player?



Anyway get well soon Carl. Mumu which club is he playing for then Mumu which club is he playing for then

Joe Hart the basket. That's a kindly gesture from the Citizens basket.

where is vincent eyeama?



So is only Eyeama that's Nigeria player abi? So is only Eyeama that's Nigeria player abi?

Get well soon,, pls find time come TB Joshua come pray God can do everything and he will heal you