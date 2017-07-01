₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:12am
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart paid a visit to Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is battling leukaemia.See photos after the cut..
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/joe-hart-visits-carl-ikemephotos.html
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by legendte(m): 8:12am
Get well soon
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Kingjay5(m): 8:15am
get well soon bro. for mor info visit http://www.collegegist.com.ng
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by nrexzy(m): 8:17am
Brotherhood
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by ritababe(f): 8:23am
nrexzy:na so
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:24am
Love dis word of encouragement Get well soon
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by tobillionaire(m): 8:26am
ok
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Dlordsamurai(m): 8:33am
where is vincent eyeama?
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by rheether(f): 8:37am
Dlordsamurai:
He is looking for new club.
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Dlordsamurai(m): 8:38am
rheether:epic, he should come and sign for warri wolve.
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by oseka101(m): 9:52am
get well buddy Joe Hart nice lad, UNDER A SHITTY MANAGER....
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Albertjay: 10:26am
Good
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by FuckBuhari(m): 10:27am
Joe hart isn't a Manchester city player
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by tabisegroup(m): 10:27am
His coach nko
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by MedicalSamwise(m): 10:27am
Person go get leukemia for 9ja e go con fresh like this ...... We have a long way to go in Nigeria I swear ..smh
Get well soon Carl l
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by owaeghianye(m): 10:28am
Ok
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by ItchingPreek(m): 10:30am
Has Pinick and dalung visited??
Well, I guess there are other things that needs money spended on.
Get well brother!!!
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Danelo(m): 10:30am
Really feeling for Carl.
Money can't buy you sound Health.
All thanks to baba God.
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by axglide(m): 10:30am
Is Joe Hart still a Man City player?
Anyway get well soon Carl.
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 10:30am
Get well soon
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Nma27(f): 10:32am
Super Eagles goalkeeper? Since when?
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:32am
We wish him a very quick recovery.
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Englishgold: 10:32am
Nice move Anti Racist Hart
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Feranchek(m): 10:32am
rheether:
make him go retire mbok! Na which money wey him dey find wey he no go fit geh time go visit him compatriot?
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by namkko99: 10:32am
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by ikombe: 10:33am
FuckBuhari:
axglide:Mumu which club is he playing for then
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by Agimor(m): 10:34am
Joe Hart the basket. That's a kindly gesture from the Citizens basket.
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by chemicalDisease: 10:35am
Dlordsamurai:
So is only Eyeama that's Nigeria player abi?
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by blackgorillaman: 10:36am
Get well soon,, pls find time come TB Joshua come pray God can do everything and he will heal you
|Re: Joe Hart Visits Carl Ikeme Who Is Sick (Photos) by bastien: 10:36am
FuckBuhari:olodo
