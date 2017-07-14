₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,026 members, 3,657,573 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 01:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) (6494 Views)
Download Album: The Game – 1992 / Majek Fashek "No More Sorrow" Ft. 2baba (VIDEO) / Save Majek Fashek (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 8:59am
Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US tour (videos, articles and memories).
Majek Fashek was part of a band called Jastix in the mid-1980s and they achieved modest success (their songs were played on Radio Nigeria and they performed with The Mandators and Evi Edna Ogoli), but his big breakthrough came when he went solo in 1988.
Majek’s debut album, Prisoner Of Conscience (which included the hit song Send Down The Rain) was very popular and he became even more popular for his stage antics and his anti-government and politically conscious songs.
I was watching one of those government programmes c1989. They were launching one thing or the other and the chief of general staff (vice president) Vice Admiral Aikhomu was the special guest of honour. Majek Fashek was invited on stage to entertain the audience. His band started playing their hit song Free Mandela, Free Africa (which is his own version of Kiss Him Goodbye by Steam), but Majek flipped the song. The chorus of the song goes:
Now now now now, Margaret Thatcher, hey hey hey, free Mandela,
But Majek sang this instead:
Now now now now, Ai-kho-mu, hey hey hey, free Nigeria.
And the crowd went wild. This was right in the presence of the chief of general staff!
There were also several times when he started singing his famous song, Send Down The Rain and it actually started raining. On one occasion, which was shown on Morning Ride, he had to run off the stage because the rain was too heavy.
Majek released the following albums in the late 1980s and early ‘90s:
Prisoner of Conscience (1988)
I&I Experience (1989)
So Long Too Long (1990)
Spirit Of Love (1991)
Majek was in the United States late in 1990 and early 1991. He recorded the album, Spirit Of Love (produced by Steven Van Zandt), while he was in the US. He appeared on Morning Ride when he returned and that’s when I first saw the video for Majek Fashek In A New York.
He then went on a tour of the US in 1992, in order to promote the album. He opened for Tracy Chapman on her Matters Of The Heart tour (he also performed with her on stage at several of the concerts), performed live on The Late Show With David Letterman and recorded several songs while he was there.
This thread contains videos of some of his stage performances in the US in 1992, a video of his performance on The Late Show, videos of some of the songs that he sang or recorded in the US and an article about his performance in Chicago, which was published by the Chicago Tribune in 1992.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 8:59am
Tracy Chapman and Majek Fashek, Wednesday at Poplar Creek:
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/1992-05-29/entertainment/9202170836_1_miracle-legion-mark-mulcahy-folk-punk/2
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:00am
Majek Fashek performing at Reggae On The River in California in 1992
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jD3Fm9IjnLU
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:01am
Majek Fashek performs So Long, Too Long on the Late Show with David Letterman.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WU94jnHfTM
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:02am
Majek Fashek performs at the African Festival of the Arts in Chicago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z58FhIH_0g
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:03am
Majek Fashek performs at the Africa Mondo Festival at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09Qo3UFNUaI
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:04am
Majek Fashek – Majek Fashek In A New York (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tx7_JBgqn8w
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:05am
Majek Fashek – Spirit of Love (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgJgvpcObsM
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:06am
Majek Fashek - So Long Too Long (original video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXQwEz8zMvE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:07am
It’s a little bit difficult to get a YouTube video of this song because many foreigners have falsely labelled this song as a Bob Marley song. It’s actually Majek Fashek’s cover of a song by the Eagles and it’s one of my favourite Nigerian rock songs.
Majek Fashek – Hotel California
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md5JgwvRWbs
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by naptu2: 9:37am
Majek Fashek - Free Africa, Free Mandela.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stNhWllxA2U
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by Ishilove: 10:04am
Any 'greatest Nigerian songs' list without Majek is incomplete. Quote me anywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by Ishilove: 10:07am
naptu2:You're kidding! This is Majek? I have heard it before and I thought it was Bob who did the cover!
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by Ishilove: 10:10am
Naptu darling, can you help us get the 'Send down the rain' video?
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by Ishilove: 12:00pm
naptu2:What happened to Majek?
A combination of drugs, household battles and a bad marriage can waste even the brightest stars, like it wasted Majek's.
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by PsalmieD(m): 12:02pm
I just love this man...Simple
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by kennygee(f): 12:02pm
Smh.
Before his village people teamed up with Igbo and drugs to ruin his life.
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by sunnysunny69(m): 12:03pm
All looks good until the addiction, hope druggies learn from his story.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 12:03pm
E no go better for weed!
Me when reading about Majek Fashek.
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by IVORY2009(m): 12:03pm
Send down the rain
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by emmanuel596(m): 12:04pm
Just before weed destroyed his career.... Good old days
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by connectpoint: 12:04pm
Don't do drugs ... it'll kill you
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by kingrt2(m): 12:05pm
Good one
See signature
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by smackimorn(m): 12:05pm
Contact me for Logo now!!!
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by hucienda: 12:06pm
'Send down the rain'
naptu2, in-house encyclopedia and historian.
#Respect
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:06pm
Say no to Drugs
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by Roon9(m): 12:07pm
Hehehe
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by Alariwo2: 12:07pm
Majek my guy.. one of my favourite reggae icons
reggae is life!
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by ojibole(m): 12:11pm
Majek did it all imagine as at 1992 oh choi......then wizkid was a toddler and Davido wasn't even born. Wizkid pls no go dey do cocaine as sony don carry you wala go international scene oh
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by Viking007(m): 12:11pm
He is and will always be a legend.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US Tour (videos, Articles And Memories) by BuddhaPalm(m): 12:12pm
HarkymTheOracle:
I think you forgot about the more potent stuff...
Meet Fanzy Flavour's Newly Signed Artist. / List Of The Richest Musicians In Africa By Forbes And Channel O / How Much To Set Up A Small Home Recording Studio?
Viewing this topic: omigreat, Damstarr(f), FRANKKUP(m), tundejulius(m), Chillity, ConnectMee, mhiztaNexy(m), Oedinred, innab, rodeo0070(m), richymillzz, ChrisOssai(m), Samelle(f), axeman10(m), moscorinho007(m), gram, jidestroud(m), Maduawuchukwu, phrankchek(m), osahon360, balogz(m), Hillicez(m), Tedassie(m), dwanltd, TechRex(m), afelouz(m), tblaq, okey4reel(m), EkeBarry(m), Akhere1, JayKayMaybachz(m), kelvin22(m), sayhi2certified(m), Immatex(m), schneider87(m), chegbe1104, Platinumay(m), OkaiCorne(m), chookudi(m), kaycee0147(m), bukola08, aygboko88, naptu2, edogu(m), Drienzia, titiboti(m), LordTrezy, heydora, Ucchgatti042(m), geezonaire1415, Onliie(m), PqsMike, LegendaryArnold(m), festusbarry(m), mikaael(m), savagefinder1, Gunnaz007, diehard(m), Tripleanthony(m), columbus007(m), MindYours, classic4me, Everyday4(m), intimateservice(m), adedam007(m), rhino001, zanebaddo(m), richyblink1(m), nutrino(m), ebonyfaf(f), Dynamite02, Sirheny007(m), Brainrex(m), Dotmanroy(m), whoisuche and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21