Throwback: Majek Fashek’s 1992 US tour (videos, articles and memories).





Majek Fashek was part of a band called Jastix in the mid-1980s and they achieved modest success (their songs were played on Radio Nigeria and they performed with The Mandators and Evi Edna Ogoli), but his big breakthrough came when he went solo in 1988.



Majek’s debut album, Prisoner Of Conscience (which included the hit song Send Down The Rain) was very popular and he became even more popular for his stage antics and his anti-government and politically conscious songs.



I was watching one of those government programmes c1989. They were launching one thing or the other and the chief of general staff (vice president) Vice Admiral Aikhomu was the special guest of honour. Majek Fashek was invited on stage to entertain the audience. His band started playing their hit song Free Mandela, Free Africa (which is his own version of Kiss Him Goodbye by Steam), but Majek flipped the song. The chorus of the song goes:



Now now now now, Margaret Thatcher, hey hey hey, free Mandela,

Now now now now, George Bush, hey hey hey, free Mandela

But Majek sang this instead:



Now now now now, Ai-kho-mu, hey hey hey, free Nigeria.

Now now now now, Ba-ban-gida, hey hey hey, free Nigeria.

And the crowd went wild. This was right in the presence of the chief of general staff!



There were also several times when he started singing his famous song, Send Down The Rain and it actually started raining. On one occasion, which was shown on Morning Ride, he had to run off the stage because the rain was too heavy.



Majek released the following albums in the late 1980s and early ‘90s:

Prisoner of Conscience (1988)



I&I Experience (1989)



So Long Too Long (1990)



Spirit Of Love (1991)



Majek was in the United States late in 1990 and early 1991. He recorded the album, Spirit Of Love (produced by Steven Van Zandt), while he was in the US. He appeared on Morning Ride when he returned and that’s when I first saw the video for Majek Fashek In A New York.

He then went on a tour of the US in 1992, in order to promote the album. He opened for Tracy Chapman on her Matters Of The Heart tour (he also performed with her on stage at several of the concerts), performed live on The Late Show With David Letterman and recorded several songs while he was there.



